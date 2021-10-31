Bradford County District Attorney Albert C. Ondrey reports that the following persons recently were sentenced in the Bradford County Court of Common Pleas, Towanda:
Brittany D. Durland, 31, Towanda, was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of 12 months, fines of $200.00, plus court costs, for the offense of possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor, and driving while license is suspended, a summary offense.
Officer Trent Wright of the Canton Borough Police Department arrested Durland for the offense occurring on Feb. 14, 2021.
Jordan M. Whyte, 32, Monroeton, was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of 12 months, plus court costs, for the offense of possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor.
Trooper Nathan Smith of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Whyte following investigation of an incident that occurred in Bradford County on Feb. 11, 2020.
Tanner M. Sutton, 21, of Wysox, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 4 months to 12 months, followed by probation supervision for a term of 12 months, plus court costs, for the offenses of simple assault, a misdemeanor of the second degree, and possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor.
Trooper Waylon Smith and Trooper Terence Foley both of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Sutton following investigation of incidents that occurred in Towanda Borough on February 27,2021 and Nov. 24, 2020.
Caden J. Mint, 20, Waverly, NY, was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of 24 months, fines of $100.00, plus court costs, for the offense of possession with intent to deliver, a felony offense, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Officer Thomas Zebrowski of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Mint for the offense occurring on Aug. 4, 2020.
Trooper Kyle Evans of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Mint following investigation of an incident that occurred in Ulster Township on March 31, 2021.
William O. Nichols, 55, of Wyalusing was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 6 months to 18 months, restitution of $2499.00, plus court costs, for the offense of theft by unlawful taking, a felony of the third degree.
Trooper Joshua Fisher of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Nichols following investigation of an incident that occurred in Wyalusing Borough on March 31, 2021.
Dylan C. Pepper, 28, Canton, was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of 18 months, fines of $500.00, plus court costs, for the offense of firearms not to be carried without a license, a misdemeanor of the first degree.
Trooper Robert Scatena of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Pepper following investigation of an incident that occurred in LeRoy Township on Jan. 31, 2021.
Jackson Welfel, 22, Elmira, NY, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 2 months 12 months, fines of $150.00, plus court costs, for the offense of retail theft, a misdemeanor of the second degree.
Officer John Fedorchak of the Athens Township Police Department arrested Welfel for the offense occurring on April 20, 2021.
Tommy J. Williams, 46, Troy, was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 5 years to 10 years, fines of $2,500.00, restitution of $9,490.00, for the offenses of five counts of burglary, felonies of the first degree.
Trooper Joshua Fisher of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Williams following investigations of incidents that occurred in multiple Bradford County homes on Jan. 29, 2021 and other dates.
Taylor Cramm, 19, of Canton, was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of 12 months, fines of $250.00, restitution of $3540.00, for the offense of tattooing a minor, a misdemeanor of the third degree.
Trooper Nathan Smith of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Cramm following investigation of an incident that occurred in Canton Township on Jan. 9, 2021.
Nathan Stillman, 26, Gillett, was sentence to probation supervision for a term of 6 months, fines of $750.00, plus court costs, for the offense of unsworn falsification to authorities, a misdemeanor of the third degree.
Corporal David Sweeney of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Sullivan following investigation of an incident that occurred in Smithfield Township on April 12, 2021.
Suede Reed, 25, of Athens was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of 18 months, fines of $1500.00, plus court costs, for the offenses of fleeing and eluding a law enforcement officer, a misdemeanor of the second degree, and recklessly endangering another person, a misdemeanor of the second degree.
Officer Thomas VanFleet of the Athens Township Police Department arrested Reed for the offense occurring on April 23, 2021.
Todd Stroud, 32, of Towanda was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of 12 months, fine of $500.00, plus court costs, for the offense of possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Trooper Waylon Smith of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Stroud following investigation of an incident that occurred in Towanda Borough on July 13, 2021.
Courtney Mines, 44, of Pine City, NY, was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 4 months to 24 months, fines of $1000.00, restitution of $40.00, for the offense of flight to avoid apprehension, a misdemeanor of the second degree.
Deputy Donald Stringham of the Bradford County Sheriff’s Office arrested Mines for the offense occurring on July 7, 2020.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.