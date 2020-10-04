Bradford County District Attorney Chad M. Salsman reported that the following people were recently sentenced in the Bradford County Court of Common Pleas, Towanda:
Jessalynn Hutnick, 35, Sayre, was sentenced to incarceration in a Bradford County Correctional Facility for 72 hours to 2 years, fines of $1000.00, plus court costs, for the offense of Driving under the Influence, (Minor Occupant), (first offense in ten years), misdemeanor of the first degree.
Officer Derek Watkins of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Hutnick for the offense occurring on Feb. 23, 2020.
Elizabeth Hagadorn, 31, of Sayre was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for one month to three months, plus court costs, for the offense of Possession of a Controlled Substance, a misdemeanor. Hagadorn had been sentenced to probation but failed to comply with the conditions. Probation was revoked and the case was set for resentencing
Trooper Stephen Lehner of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Hagadorn following investigation of an incident that occurred on Towanda Borough on Feb. 6, 2020.
Matthew Dunn, 39, of New Albany was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 72 hours to six months, fines of $1000.00, plus costs, Dunn will also lose his driver’s license for 12 months, for the offense of Driving under the Influence, a misdemeanor,
Trooper Matthew Santiago of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Dunn following investigation of an incident that occurred in Monroe Township on Feb. 22, 2020.
Dustin Scherer, 19, Wyalusing, was sentenced to Probation Supervision for a term of six months, fines of $500.00, plus court costs, for the offense of Driving under the Influence, (general impairment) a misdemeanor.
Trooper Michael Mogish of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Scherer following investigation of an incident that occurred in Windham Township on May 6, 2020.
James Johnson, 52, of Towanda was sentenced to Incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 72 hours to six months, fines of $1000.00, plus court costs, for the offenses of Driving under the Influence, (Drug Related), (first offense in ten years), a misdemeanor, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Trooper Peter Lakkis of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Johnson, following investigation of an incident that occurred in Towanda Township on Sept. 1, 2019.
J. Michael Williams, 57, Wyalusing, was sentenced to Incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 72 hours to six months, for the offense of Driving under the Influence, (first offense in ten years), fines of $1,000.00, plus court costs. William will lose his license for 12 months.
Corporal Brian Shandra of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Williams following investigation of an incident that occurred in Wysox Township on Sept. 29, 2019.
Francis Tyler, 56, Sugar Run, was sentenced to Probation Supervision for a term of six months, fines of $300.00, plus court costs, for the offense of Driving under the Influence,(first offense in ten years),a misdemeanor.
Trooper Waylon Smith of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Tyler following investigation of an incident that occurred in Standing Stone Township on March 2, 2020.
Jody Bubacz, 36, of Elmira, New York, was sentenced to Probation Supervision for a term of 12 months, fines of $500.00, plus court costs, for the offense of Possession of Controlled Substance, a misdemeanor.
Trooper Douglas Jennings of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Bubacz following investigation of an incident that occurred in North Towanda Township on March 5, 2020.
Laura Foux, 37, Sugar Run, was sentenced to Probation Supervision for a term of six months, plus court costs, for the offense of Possession with intent to Deliver (marijuana), a felony offense.
Trooper Ryan Joyce of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Foux following investigation of an incident that occurred in Wilmot Township on May 24, 2020.
Joshua Barber, 35, from Barton, New York, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 51 days to 23 months, 29 days, plus court costs, for the offense of Retail Theft, a misdemeanor of the second degree.
Officer Richard Horton of the Athens Township Police Department arrested Barber for the offense occurring on July 12, 2019.
Antonio McGruther, 19, of Sayre was sentenced to Probation Supervision for a term of 12 months, plus fine of $500.00, plus court costs, for the offenses of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a misdemeanor, and Theft by Unlawful Taking, a misdemeanor of the second degree.
Officer Derek Dekar of the Athens Borough Police Department arrested McGruther for the offenses occurring on June 17, 2020.
Trooper Miranda Musick of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested McGruther following investigation of incidents that occurred in Orwell Township on Oct. 6, 2019.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.