District Attorney Daniel J. Barrett reported that the following persons were recently sentenced in the Bradford County Court of Common Pleas, Towanda, Pennsylvania:
Paul Riggie, 55, Folsom, California, was resentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 21 months to 60 months, fines of $5000.00, plus court costs, for the offense of Possession with Intent to Deliver (marijuana), a felony. Trooper Francis Carito of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Riggie following investigation of an incident that occurred in Towanda Township on Jan. 18, 2019.
Carl Button, 47, Wyalusing, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for five months to 12 months, fines of $1500.00, plus court costs, for the offenses of Accidents Involving damages to Attended Vehicle of Property, a misdemeanor of the third degree, Driving under Suspension, DUI related, a summary offense. Trooper Michael Mogish of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Button following investigation of an incident that occurred in Wyalusing Borough.
Marselles Rutledge, 38, Elmira, New York, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 109 days to 12 months, fines of $1000.00, plus court costs, for the offense of Possession of Controlled Substance, a misdemeanor. Former Chief Larry Hurley of the Athens Township Police Department arrested Rutledge for the offense occurring on Oct. 9, 2009.
Levi Sutton, 25, Sayre, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for three months to 12 months, followed by Probation Supervision for a term of 24 months, fine of $1000.00, plus court costs, for the offense of Retail Theft, a misdemeanor of the first degree. Officer Denny Slater of the Athens Township Police Department arrested Sutton for the offense occurring on March 11, 2019.
Joshua Nickeson, 41, Towanda, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 31 days to 23 months, 29 days, fines of $1000.00, plus court costs, for the offenses of two counts of Recklessly Endangering another Person, misdemeanors of the second degree. Trooper Patrick Roman of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Nickeson following investigation of incidents that occurred in Asylum Township on Feb. 10, 2019.
Gordon Crawford, 27, Wysox, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 168 days to 23 months, 29 days, followed by Probation Supervision for a term of 12 months, fines $1000.00, restitution of $2000.00, plus court costs, for the offenses of two counts of Unauthorized use of Motor Vehicle, misdemeanors of the second degree. Trooper Patrick Roman of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Crawford following investigation of incidents that occurred in Windham Township on April 12, 2019, and Wysox Township on April 15, 2019.
Courtney Bailey, 33, Athens, was sentenced to 24 months of County Intermediate Punishment. County Intermediate Punishment involves a combination of restrictions and supervision. It may include home confinement, electronic monitor, and substance abuse treatment. Violations can result in incarceration, plus court costs, for the offense of Retail Theft, a felony of the third degree. Sergeant Keith Stackhouse of the Athens Township Police Department arrested Bailey for the offense occurring on April 12, 2019.
Bailey Halbert, 22, Wyalusing, was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 15 months to 60 months, fines of $500.00, plus court costs, for the offenses of Criminal Use of a Communication Facility, a felony offense, and Resisting Arrest, a misdemeanor of the second degree. Deputy Derek Campbell of the Bradford County Sheriff’s Office arrested Halbert for the offenses occurring on Nov. 6, 2017 in Wyalusing Borough.
Bradford County District Attorney, Daniel J. Barrett reported that the following persons recently entered guilty pleas in the Bradford County Court of Common Pleas, Towanda, Pennsylvania:
Travis White, 33, Towanda, entered a plea of guilty to the offense of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a misdemeanor. White will be sentenced on Nov. 21, 2019, following preparation of a presentence report by the Bradford County Probation Department. Trooper Luke Geiger of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested White following investigation of an incident that occurred in Towanda Township on April 18, 2019.
Joan Peters, 52, Waverly, New York, entered a plea of guilty to the offense of Retail Theft, a felony of the third degree. Peters will be sentenced on a later date, following preparation of a presentence report by the Bradford County Probation Department. Officer John Fedorchak of the Athens Township Police Department arrested Peters for the offense on June 26, 2019.
Timothy Thurston, 37, Monroeton, entered a plea of guilty to the offenses of Driving under the Influence, (2/10), (Drugs), a misdemeanor of the first degree, and Resisting Arrest, a misdemeanor of the second degree. Thurston will be sentenced on Oct. 17, 2019, following preparation of a presentence report by the Bradford County Probation Department. Officer Casey Shiposh of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Thurston for the DUI on April 18, 2019. Trooper Michael Mogish of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Thurston for the offense of Resisting Arrest, following investigation of the incident that occurred in Monroeton Borough on May 30, 2019.
Tammy Thurston, 48, Sayre, entered a plea of guilty to the offense of Simple Assault, a misdemeanor of the second degree. Thurston will be sentenced on Nov. 21, 2019, following preparation of a presentence report by the Bradford County Probation Department. Sergeant Keith Stackhouse of the Athens Township Police Department arrested Thurston for the offense on May 8, 2019.
Lisa Johnson, 35, Elmira, New York, entered a plea of guilty to the offense of Driving under the Influence, (1/10), a misdemeanor. Johnson will be sentenced on Nov. 21, 2019, following preparation of a presentence report by the Bradford County Probation Department. Officer Eric Eccker of the Athens Borough Police Department arrested Johnson for the offense on Dec. 23, 2018.
Kregory Johnson, 21, Rome, entered a plea of guilty to the offense of Driving under the Influence, (Drugs), a misdemeanor of the first degree. Johnson will be sentenced on Nov. 21, 2019, following preparation of a presentence report by the Bradford County Probation Department. Trooper John Kasheta of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Johnson following investigation of an incident that occurred in Wysox Township on April 2, 2019.
Bradford County District Attorney Daniel J. Barrett reported that the following persons were recently accepted into the Accelerated Rehabilitative Disposition (ARD) program in the Bradford County Court of Common Pleas, Towanda, Pennsylvania:
Timothy Wood, 27, Barton, New York, charged with the offense of Driving under the Influence,(high rate), was accepted into the ARD Program and placed on probation for a term of nine months. While on probation Wood will be subject to supervision by the Bradford County Probation Department which supervision will include monitoring for drug or alcohol use. Additionally, Wood must perform community service with the DUI Litter Brigade and attend a Victim Impact Panel and he will lose his Pennsylvania driving privilege for 30 days. Officer Dalton Spencer of the Sayre Borough Police Department filed the charges on June 22, 2019, for the offense in Sayre Borough.
Jonathan Levan, 35, Monroeton, charged with the offense of Driving under the Influence, was accepted into the ARD Program and placed on probation for a term of nine months. While on probation, Levan will be subject to supervision by the Bradford County Probation Department which supervision will include monitoring for drug or alcohol use. Additionally, Levan must perform community service with the DUI Litter Brigade and attend a Victim Impact Panel and he will lose his Pennsylvania driving privilege for 60 days. Trooper Robert Phillips of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Levan for the offense on May 24, 2019 in Franklin Township.
Grant Allis, 18, Wyalusing, charged with the offense of Driving under the Influence, was accepted into the ARD Program and placed on probation for a term of nine months. While on probation, Allis will be subject to supervision by the Bradford County Probation Department which supervision will include monitoring for drug or alcohol use. Additionally, Allis must perform of community service with community service with the DUI Litter Brigade and attend a Victim Impact Panel and he will lose his Pennsylvania driving privilege for 60 days. Trooper Luke Geiger of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Allis for an offense on April 14, 2019 in Wysox Township.
Bradford County District Attorney, Daniel J. Barrett reported that the following person (s) recently was found guilty after a Criminal Trial in the Bradford County Court of Common Pleas, Towanda, Pennsylvania:
David S. Parker Sr, 57, of Franklin Township was found guilty of DUI and five summary offenses by Judge Evan Williams III, after a trial on Oct. 2, 2018. Parker will be sentenced on Dec. 5, 2019. Trooper Scott Shipman arrested Parker on Sept. 2, 2019 in Towanda Township.
District Attorney Daniel J. Barrett reported the following recent criminal case resolutions in the Bradford County Court of Common Pleas, Towanda, Pennsylvania:
SENTENCED
Ashley Sibley, 30, Wysox, was resentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for two months to 11 months, pay fines of $450.00, plus court costs, for the offenses of Retail Theft, a misdemeanor of the first degree, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a misdemeanor. Sibley had been sentenced to probation but failed to comply with the conditions. Probation was revoked and the case was set for resentencing. Sergeant James Shaw of the Athens Township Police Department arrested Sibley for the offenses occurring on April 22, 2018; and Trooper Gregory Pimm of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Sibley following investigation of incidents that occurred in Towanda Borough on Feb. 15, 2018.
Christian Anderson, 19, Ulster, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for nine months to 23 months, and fines of $200.00, plus court costs, for the offenses of two counts of Theft, felonies of the third degree. Officer John Fedorchak of the Athens Township Police Department arrested Anderson for the offenses occurring on Jan. 11, 2019; and Trooper John Borisuck of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Anderson following investigation of incidents that occurred in Ulster Township on Jan. 11, 2019.
Nathan Bassett, 26, of Canton was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for eight days to 16 days, pay fines of $240.00, plus court costs, for the offense of Harassment, a misdemeanor of the second degree. Sergeant Trey Kurtz of the Canton Borough Police Department arrested Bassett for the offense occurring on June 21, 2018.
Dennis Bacon, 28, Canton, was resentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for one month to 11 months, fines of $100.00, plus court costs, for the offense of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a misdemeanor, Bacon’s sentence is consecutive to his other sentences, which is aggregative to 25 months; Bacon had been sentenced to probation but failed to comply with the conditions. Probation was revoked and the case was set for resentencing. Officer Trey Kurtz of the Canton Borough Police Department arrested Bacon for the offense occurring on Jan. 20, 2018.
Harry Rought, 37, Towanda, was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 46 months, five days to 10 years, six months, to pay fines, plus court costs, for the offenses of Person not to Possess Firearms, a felony of the second degree, Simple Assault, a misdemeanor of the second degree, Drug Related Driving under the Influence, a misdemeanor. Officer Joshua Lake of the Towanda Borough Police Department arrested Rought for the offenses occurring on July 18, 2019; Trooper Luke Geiger of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Rought following investigation of incidents that occurred in Towanda Township on June 23, 2019.
Jesse Blake, 24, Troy, was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 10 years to 20 years, plus court costs, for the offenses of two counts of Statutory Sexual Assault, a felony of the second degree, Corruption of Minors, a felony of the third degree, and Aggravated Assault, a felony of the first degree. Officer Taylor Young of the Athens Township Police Department arrested Blake for the offense occurring on March 26, 2019; and Trooper Michael Tracy of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Blake following investigation of incidents that occurred in West Burlington Township on Jan. 6, 2019.
Brandon White, 19, Sayre, was resentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for four months to 24 months, pay fines of $500.00, plus court costs, for the offenses of Recklessly Endangering another Person, a misdemeanor of the second degree, and Defiant Trespass, a misdemeanor of the third degree. White had been sentenced to probation but failed to comply with the conditions. Probation was revoked and the case was set for resentencing. Officer Jeremey Horton of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested White for the offenses occurring on July 13, 2017; and Officer George Nichols of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested White for the offenses occurring on June 1, 2017.
Matthew Spallone, 32, Elmira, New York, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for three months to 18 months, plus court costs, for the offense of Retail Theft, a misdemeanor of the first degree. Officer Richard Horton of the Athens Township Police Department arrested Spallone for the offense occurring on June 13, 2019.
Ronald Lucore, 32, James City, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 10 days to six months, and pay fines of $1000.00, plus court costs, for the offenses of Drug Related, Tier III, Driving under the Influence, (1st in 10), a misdemeanor. Officer George Nichols of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Lucore for the offense occurring on Dec. 7, 2019.
GUILTY PLEAS
Austin McGee, 29, Dushore, entered a plea of guilty to the offenses of Driving under the Influence, highest rate, (2nd in 10), a misdemeanor of the first degree, and Driving under the Influence, highest rate, (3rd in 10), a felony of the third degree. McGee will be sentenced Dec. 16, 2019, following preparation of a presentence report by the Bradford County Probation Department. Troopers Joseph Bednarski and Adam Thomas both of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested McGee following investigation of incidents that occurred in Franklin Township and Asylum Township on Dec. 9, 2018, and June 15, 2019.
Thomas Darrow, 38, Sayre, entered a plea of guilty to the offense of Delivery of a Controlled Substance, (schedule III), a felony offense. Darrow will be sentenced on Dec. 16, 2019, following preparation of a presentence report by the Bradford County Probation Department. Officer Joseph Labert of the Athens Township Police Department arrested Darrow for the offense on June 3, 2019.
Brandie Garinger, 24, Towanda, entered a plea of guilty to the offense of Retail Theft, a misdemeanor of the second degree. Garinger was sentenced today, sentenced to six months’ probation per agreement, plus fines and court costs. Trooper Michael Mogish of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Garinger following investigation of an incident that occurred in Wysox Township on May 4, 2019.
Gregory Brown, 23, Elmira, New York, entered a plea of guilty to the offense of Delivery of a Controlled Substance, a felony offense. Brown will be sentenced on Dec. 16, 2019, following preparation of a presentence report by the Bradford County Probation Department. Agent Ian Urbanski of the Attorney Generals Office arrested Brown for the offense on June 3, 2019 in Athens Township.
Joshua Benjamin, 36, Towanda, entered a plea of guilty to the offense of Possession of a Controlled Substance, a misdemeanor. Benjamin will be sentenced on Dec. 16, 2019, following preparation of a presentence report by the Bradford County Probation Department. Officer Joshua Lake of the Towanda Borough Police Department arrested Benjamin for the offense on Jan. 25, 2019.
Nathan Bassett, 26, Canton, entered a plea of guilty to the offense of Harassment, a misdemeanor of the third degree. Benjamin was placed in the ARD diversionary program but failed to comply with the program. The ARD was revoked and Bassett plead guilty. Sergeant Trey Kurtz formally of the Canton Borough Police Department arrested Bassett for the offense on June 21, 2018.
Phillip Baker Jr., 36, Nichols, New York, entered a plea of guilty to the offense of Simple Assault, a misdemeanor of the second degree. Baker will be sentenced on Dec. 16, 2019, following preparation of a presentence report by the Bradford County Probation Department. Officer Dalton Spencer of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Baker for the offense on May 27, 2019.
Daniel Bellows, 33, Towanda, entered a plea of guilty to the offense of Neglect of Care Dependent Person, a misdemeanor of the first degree. Bellows will be sentenced on Dec. 16, 2019, following preparation of a presentence report by the Bradford County Probation Department. Trooper Miranda Musick of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Bellows following investigation of an incident that occurred in Towanda Township on August-November 2018.
Matthew Crandle, 39, Towanda, entered a plea of guilty to the offense of Theft by Unlawful Taking, a felony of the third degree. Bellows will be sentenced on a later date following preparation of a presentence report by the Bradford County Probation Department. Trooper John Kasheta of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Crandle following investigation of an incident that occurred in Wysox Township on April 25, 2019.
Patrick Firestine, 25, Sayre, entered a plea of guilty to the offense of Burglary, a felony of the second degree. Firestine will be sentenced on Jan. 2, 2020, following preparation of a presentence report by the Bradford County Probation Department. Officer Denny Slater of the Athens Township Police Department arrested Firestine for the offense on Feb. 13, 2019.
Bradford County District Attorney Daniel J. Barrett reported that the following persons were recently accepted into the Accelerated Rehabilitative Disposition (ARD) program in the Bradford County Court of Common Pleas, Towanda, Pennsylvania:
Christopher Olshan, 23, Rome, charged with the offense of Driving under the Influence, was accepted into the ARD Program and placed on probation for a term of 12 months. While on probation, Olshan will be subject to supervision by the Bradford County Probation Department which supervision will include monitoring for drug or alcohol use. Additionally, Olshan must perform community service with the DUI Litter Brigade and attend a Victim Impact Panel and he will lose his Pennsylvania driving privilege for 60 days. Trooper Justin Walton of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Olshan for an offense on July 2, 2019 in Rome Township.
Robert Vanderpool, 58, Athens, charged with the offense of Driving under the Influence, was accepted into the ARD Program and placed on probation for a term of nine months. While on probation, Vanderpool will be subject to supervision by the Bradford County Probation Department which supervision will include monitoring for drug or alcohol use. Additionally Vanderpool must perform community service with the DUI Litter Brigade and attend a Victim Impact Panel. Officer Taylor Arnold of the Athens Township Police Department filed the charges in July 20, 2019 for the offense in Athens Township.
Larry Kithcart, 56, Towanda, charged with the offense of Driving under the Influence, was accepted into the ARD Program and placed on probation for a term of nine months. While on probation, Kithcart will be subject to supervision by the Bradford County Probation Department which supervision will include monitoring for drug or alcohol use. Additionally, Kithcart must perform community service with the DUI Litter Brigade and attend a Victim Impact Panel. He will also lose his Pennsylvania driving privilege for 60 days. Trooper Blade Bernosky of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Kithcart for an offense on May 4, 2019 in Terry Township.
Bradford County District Attorney Daniel J. Barrett reported that the following entered a plea of “no contest.” The plea has the same effect as a guilty plea. It is entered when a defendant cannot recall the crime charged.
Joshua Benjamin, 36, Towanda, entered a plea of nolo contendere/no contest to Criminal Trespass, a felony of the third degree. Benjamin was sentenced on Dec. 16, 2019, following preparation of a pre-sentence report by the Bradford County Probation Department. A no-contest plea is entered where the defendant cannot recall the event but will be held guilty and sentenced. Officer Joshua Lake of the Towanda Borough Police Department arrested Benjamin for the offense in Jan. 25, 2016.
