Bradford County District Attorney Daniel J. Barrett reported that the following persons were recently sentenced in the Bradford County Court of Common Pleas, Towanda, Pennsylvania:
Luke Mosier, 29, Waverly, New York, was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of 12 months, fines of $1000.00, plus court costs, for the offense of Possession of Controlled Substance, a misdemeanor. Officer Derek Watkins of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Mosier for the offense occurring on Dec. 3, 2019.
Shyanne Place, 20, Towanda, was sentenced to State Intermediate Punishment; State Intermediate Punishment is a two-year program run by the Department of Corrections. It begins with at least seven months of regular state prison. If approved, the inmate will then be place in a drug/alcohol program. The third part is outpatient treatment and supervised placement in the community under drug and alcohol testing and monitoring. The Department of Corrections must be satisfied that the prisoner has made progress in rehabilitation from substance abuse. If not, the prisoner will be dismissed from the program and resentenced. Place will pay fines of $2000.00, and court costs, for the offenses of two counts of Possession with Intent to Deliver-Meth, both felonies. Trooper Matthew Lopresto and Trooper Michael Tracy both of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Place following investigation of incidents that occurred in North Towanda Township on Jan. 15, 2019 and Feb. 22, 2019.
Kristi Jo Comstock, 30, of Sayre, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for a term of three months to 23 months, 29 days, a fine of $1000.00, restitution of $90.00, plus court costs, for the offense of Delivery of a Controlled Substance, a felony offense. Agent Ian Urbanski of the Attorney General’s Office arrested Comstock following investigation of an incident that occurred in Athens Township on June 3, 2019.
Ashley Larrabee, 21, of Towanda, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 72 hours to six months, followed by Probation Supervision for 12 months, fines of $1500.00, plus court costs, for the offenses of Driving under the Influence, (Drugs), (1st-10), a misdemeanor, and Fleeing and Eluding, a felony of the third degree. Trooper Luke Geiger of the Pennsylvania State Police Department arrested Larrabee following investigation of incidents that occurred in Towanda Borough on April 13, 2019.
John Stabile, 57, of Winterville, Ohio, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for six days to six months, fines of $300.00, plus court costs, for the offense of Driving under the Influence, (1st in 10), a misdemeanor. Trooper Andrew Burian of the Pennsylvania State Police Department arrested Stabile following investigation of an incident that occurred in Troy Township on Jan. 17, 2010.
Ryan Hunsinger, 26, Sayre, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 110 days to 12 months, fines of $1000.00, plus court costs, for the offense of Possession of a Controlled Substance, a misdemeanor. Officer Richard Horton of the Athens Township Police Department arrested Hunsinger for the offense occurring on March 22, 2019.
Timothy Thurston, 37, Monroeton, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 60 days (flat), 24 months County Intermediate Punishment for 24 months; County Intermediate Punishment involves a combination of restrictions and supervision. It may include home confinement, electronic monitor, and substance abuse treatment. Violations can result in incarceration. Thurston will pay fines of $2500.00, plus court costs, for the offenses of Driving under the Influence, (drugs), (2nd in 10), a misdemeanor of the first degree, and Resisting Arrest, a misdemeanor of the second degree. Officer Casey Shiposh of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Thurston for the offenses occurring on April 18, 2019. Trooper Michael Mogish of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Thurston following investigation of incidents that occurred in Monroe Borough on Dec. 3, 2018.
Bonnie Goble, 53, Athens, was sentenced to Probation Supervision for a term of 18 months, fines of $700.00, plus court costs, for the offenses of two counts of Theft by Unlawful Taking, misdemeanor of the third degree. Officer Jason Serfas of the Athens Township Police Department arrested Goble for the offenses occurring on March 18, 2019, and March 20, 2019.
Holder Taylor, 25, of Waverly, New York, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for three days to six months, fines of $1000.00, plus court costs, for the offense of Driving under the Influence, (drug related), (1st in 10), a misdemeanor. Officer Casey Shiposh of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Taylor for the offense occurring on April 6, 2019.
Samantha Dean, 30, of Laceyville was sentenced to Probation Supervision for a term of 12 months, fines of $1000.00, restitution of $310.00, plus court costs, for the offense of unauthorized use of a Motor Vehicle, a misdemeanor of the second degree. Trooper Justin Walton of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Dean following investigation of an incident that occurred in Wyalusing Borough on May 6, 2019.
Bradford County District Attorney Daniel J. Barrett reported that the following persons recently entered guilty pleas in the Bradford County Court of Common Pleas, Towanda, Pennsylvania:
Dylan Strohl, 22, Ulster, entered a plea of guilty to the offenses of Indecent Assault, a misdemeanor of the second degree, and Driving under the Influence,(highest rate), (1st in 10), a misdemeanor. Strohl will be sentenced on Dec. 23, 2019, following preparation of a presentence report by the Bradford County Probation Department. Trooper Terence Foley of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Strohl following investigation of an incident that occurred in Ulster Township on April 23, 2018 and Trooper Robert Edgerton of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Strohl following investigation of a incident that occurred in Towanda Township on June 29, 2019.
Nicole Brennan, 34, Towanda, entered a plea of guilty to the offense of Possession of a Controlled Substance, (meth), a misdemeanor. Brennan will be sentenced on Dec. 12, 2019, following preparation of a presentence report by the Bradford County Probation Department. Officer Taylor Arnold of the Athens Township Police Department arrested Brennan for the offense on June 11, 2019.
Matthew Masteller, 32, Wyalusing, entered a plea of guilty to the offense of Accidents Involving Attending Property, a misdemeanor of the third degree. Masteller will be sentenced on Dec. 12, 2019, following preparation of a presentence report by the Bradford County Probation Department. Trooper Justin Walton of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Masteller following investigation of an incident that occurred in Wyalusing Township on May 4, 2019.
George Raymond, 38, Ulster, entered a plea of guilty to the offenses of Simple Assault, a misdemeanor on the second degree and Escape, a misdemeanor of the second degree. Raymond will be sentenced on a later date, following preparation of a presentence report by the Bradford County Probation Department. Trooper Blade Bernosky of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Raymond following investigation of incidents that occurred in Burlington Borough on June 15, 2019.
Angel Johnson, 27, Lowman, New York, entered a plea of guilty to the offenses of two counts of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, both misdemeanors, and Retail Theft, a misdemeanor of the second degree. Johnson will be sentenced on Dec. 12, 2019, following preparation of a presentence report by the Bradford County Probation Department. Officer Eric Eccker of the Athens Borough Police Department arrested Johnson for the offenses in Aug. 9, 2019, Officer Christopher Warren of the Athens Township Police Department also arrested Johnson on June 5, 2019, and Trooper Shaun Flynn of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Johnson following investigation of an incident that occurred in Wysox Township on Dec. 15, 2018.
Kirk Shultis, 30, Saugerties, New York, entered a plea of guilty to the offense of Home Improvement Fraud, a misdemeanor of the first degree. Shultis will be sentenced on Dec. 12, 2019, following preparation of a presentence report by the Bradford County Probation Department. Officer John Fedorchak of the Athens Township Police Department arrested Shultis for the offense on Dec. 15, 2018.
Mark Matikonis, 43, Monroeton, entered a plea of guilty to the offense of Driving under the Influence, (highest rate), (2nd in 10), a misdemeanor of the first degree. Matikonis will be sentenced on Dec. 23, 2019, following preparation of a presentence report by the Bradford County Probation Department. Chief Randy Epler of the Towanda Borough Police Department arrested Matikonis for the offense on July 2, 2019.
Gabriel Ceely, 20, Troy, entered a plea of guilty to the offenses of Flight to Avoid Apprehension, a felony of the third degree, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a misdemeanor. Ceely will be sentenced on Dec. 23, 2019, following preparation of a presentence report by the Bradford County Probation Department. Trooper Justin Walton of the Pennsylvania State Police and Trooper John Kasheta arrested Ceely following investigation of incidents that occurred in Columbia & Burlington Townships on April 20, 2019 and April 24, 2019.
Tate Coleman, 20, Barton, New York, entered a plea of guilty to the offense of Possession with Intent to deliver, (marijuana), a felony. Coleman will be sentenced on Dec. 23, 2019, following preparation of a presentence report by the Bradford County Probation Department. Officer Jason Serfas of the Athens Township Police Department arrested Coleman for the offense on June 3, 2019.
Daniel Rumsey, 21, Sayre, entered a plea of guilty to the offense of Possession with Intent to Deliver, a felony. Rumsey will be sentenced on Dec. 23, 2019, following preparation of a presentence report by the Bradford County Probation Department. Officer Thomas Zebrowski of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Rumsey for the offense on Sept. 2, 2019.
Tristin Drake, 22, Columbia Cross Roads, entered a plea of guilty to the offense of Fleeing and Eluding, a misdemeanor of the second degree. Drake will be sentenced on a later date, following preparation of a presentence report by the Bradford County probation Department. Officer Briar Jenkins of the Troy Borough Police Department arrested Drake for the offense on July 21, 2019.
David Goodwin, 48, Athens, entered a plea of guilty to the offense of Corruption of Minors, a misdemeanor on the first degree. Goodwin will be sentenced on Dec. 12, 2019, following preparation of a presentence report by the Bradford County Probation Department. Trooper Mathew Podolinski of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Goodwin following investigation of an incident that occurred in Wyalusing Township in 2014.
Bradley Lampman, 40, Sayre, entered a plea of guilty to the offenses of Possession with Intent to Deliver, a felony offense and Recklessly Endangering another Person, misdemeanor of the second degree. Lampman will be sentenced on a later date, following preparation of a presentence report by the Bradford County probation Department. Officer Derek Dekar of the Athens Borough Police Department arrested Lampman for the offense on Dec. 31, 2018.
Billy Bledsoe, 36, Laceyville, entered a plea of guilty to the offense of Obstruction of Administration of Law, a misdemeanor of the second degree. Bledsoe will be sentenced on Nov. 21, 2019, following preparation of a presentence report by the Bradford County Probation Department. Trooper Miranda Musick of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Bledsoe following investigation of an incident that occurred in North Towanda Township on Feb. 26, 2019.
Bradford County District Attorney Daniel J. Barrett reported that the following persons were recently accepted into the Accelerated Rehabilitative Disposition (ARD) program in the Bradford County Court of Common Pleas, Towanda, Pennsylvania:
Haylie Henley, 20, Sayre, charged with the offense of False ID to Law Enforcement Officer, was accepted into the ARD Program and placed on probation for a term of 12 months. While on probation Henley will be subject to supervision by the Bradford County Probation Department which supervision will include monitoring for drug or alcohol use. Trooper Miranda Musick of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Henley for an offense on April 25, 2019 in Sayre Borough.
Cindy Coleman, 50, Rome, charged with the offense of Driving under the Influence, (tier II), was accepted into the ARD Program and placed on probation for a term of 12 months. While on probation, Coleman will be subject to supervision by the Bradford County Probation Department which supervision will include monitoring for drug or alcohol use. Trooper John Borisuck of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Coleman for an offense on June 9, 2019 in Pike Township.
Bradford County District Attorney Daniel J. Barrett reported that the following entered a plea of “no contest.” The plea has the same effect as a guilty plea. It is entered when a defendant cannot recall the crime charged.
James Lee Jr., 55, Sayre, entered a plea of nolo contendere/no contest to Driving under the Influence, a misdemeanor. Lee will be sentenced on Dec. 12, 2019, following preparation of a pre-sentence report by the Bradford County Probation Department. A no-contest plea is entered where the defendant cannot recall the event but will be held guilty and sentenced. Officer Christopher Warren of the Athens Township Police Department arrested Lee for the offense in Aug. 18, 2018.
