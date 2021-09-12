Bradford County District Attorney Albert C. Ondrey reported that the following people were recently sentenced in the Bradford County Court of Common Pleas, Towanda, Pennsylvania:
Eugene Moore, 61, LeRaysville, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 8 months to 20 months, plus court costs, for the offense of simple assault, a misdemeanor of the second degree.
Trooper Ryan Joyce of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Moore following investigation of an incident that occurred in Pike Township on Jan. 29, 2021.
Destiny F. Barnes, 19, of Sayre, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 5 months to 21 months, followed by probation supervision for a term of 48 months, plus court costs, for the offenses of possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor, possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, a misdemeanor of the second degree, tamper with physical evidence, a misdemeanor of the second degree, and disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor of the third degree. Barnes had been sentenced to probation but failed to comply with the conditions. Probation was revoked and the case was set for resentencing.
Officer Casey Shiposh of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Barnes for the offense occurring on Aug. 11, 2020, and March 14, 2021.
Trooper Anh Le and Trooper Tyler Edwards of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Barnes following investigation of incidents that occurred in Towanda and West Burlington Townships on July 13, 2020 and April 14, 2021.
Douglas E. Smith, 44, of Gillett, was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 3 years to 10 years, fines of $3000.00, plus court costs, he will also lose his driver’s license for 18 months, Smiths sentence is consecutive to his other sentences, for the offenses of driving under the influence of a controlled substance, (3rd offense in 10 years), a felony of the third degree, and fleeing and eluding, a felony of the third degree.
Trooper Tyler Cawley of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Smith following investigation of an incident that occurred in Ridgebury Township on Oct. 9, 2020.
Roland Paul Martin, 28, Wyalusing, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility, to 2 months to 15 months, plus court costs, for the offense of resisting arrest, a misdemeanor of the second degree.
Troopers Tyler Cawley, Cody Delfino, Michael Mogish, and Corporal Richard Ratchowski all of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Martin following investigation of incidents that occurred in Wyalusing Borough on May 14, 2021.
