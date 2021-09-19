The Bradford County District Attorney’s Office reported the following recent criminal case resolutions in the Bradford County Court of Common Pleas, Towanda:
Steven Brown, 27, Towanda, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 6 months to 12 months, fines of $1000.00, restitution of $79.95, plus court costs, for the offense of possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor.
Officer Jason Serfas of the Athens Township Police Department arrested Brown for the offense occurring on May 20, 2021.
Gary K. Isabel, 53, Binghamton, New York, was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 12 months to 36 months, fines of $1000.00 plus court costs, for the offenses of possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor, and theft by unlawful taking, a misdemeanor of the second degree.
Deputy Brian Wibirt of the Bradford County Sheriff’s Department arrested Isabel for the offenses occurring on June 21, 2021.
Trooper Waylon Smith of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Isabel following investigation of incidents that occurred in Wysox Township on February 19, 2021.
Josiah Frank, 43, of Waverly, New York, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 48 hours to 6 months, fines of $1000.00, plus court costs, he will also lose his driver’s license for 12 months, for the offenses of DUI, (high rate),(first offense in ten years),(3rd in lifetime), a misdemeanor.
Trooper Nicholas Walters of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Frank following investigation of an incident that occurred in Columbia Township on Oct. 4, 2020.
Joseph Coster, 30, of Columbia Cross Roads was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 11 days to 12 months, fines of $1500.00, plus court costs, for the offenses of Terroristic Threats, a felony of the third degree, and resisting arrest, a misdemeanor of the second degree.
Trooper Joshua Fisher of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Coster following investigation of an incident that occurred on Troy Township on Feb. 19, 2012.
Doyle K. Bonnell, 22, Canton, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 10 days to 12 months, fines of $650.00, plus court costs, for the offense of terroristic threats, a misdemeanor of the first degree, and possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor.
Officer Trent Wright of the Canton Borough Police Department arrested Bonnell for the offenses occurring on Feb. 17, 2021, and March 28, 2021.
Joshua F. Hicks, 30, of Towanda was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 7 days to 12 months, followed by probation supervision for a term of 12 months, fines of $1,500.00, plus court costs, for the offenses of criminal trespass, a felony of the third degree, and theft by unlawful taking, a misdemeanor of the second degree.
Trooper Leland Loziere of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Hicks following investigation of incidents that occurred in Canton Township on Sept. 22, 2020.
Edwin Johnson, 66, of Sayre, was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 33 months to 10 years, fines of $3000.00, plus court costs, for the offenses of possession with intent to deliver, (methamphetamine), a felony, and possession of a prohibited offensive weapon, a misdemeanor of the first degree.
Officer Casey Shiposh of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Johnson for the offenses occurring on March 30, 2021.
Trooper Stephen Mascaro of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Johnson following investigation of incidents that occurred in Burlington Borough on March 30, 2021.
Brandon Luckman, 33, of Canton, was sentenced to Probation supervision for a term of 12 months, fines of $1000.00, plus court costs, for the offense fleeing and attempting to elude a police officer, a misdemeanor of the second degree.
Trooper Tyler Edwards of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Luckman following investigation of an incident that occurred in Asylum Township on July 7, 2020.
Keith Fowler, 50, of New Albany was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 7 days to 6 months, fines of $1000.00, plus court costs, for the offense of driving under the influence, (drugs), (1st offense in 10 years).
Trooper Brianna Hollenbeck of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Fowler following investigation of an incident that occurred in Wysox Township on Aug. 18, 2020.
Andrew R. Ward, 51, of Canton was sentenced to fines of $500.00, plus court costs, for the offense of possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Trooper Benjamin Markosky of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Ward following investigation of an incident that occurred in Troy Borough on Aug. 21, 2020.
Russell Hutchings, 30, of Owego, New York, was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 15 months to 48 months, fines of $500.00, plus court costs, he will also lose his driver’s license for 12 months, for the offense of fleeing and eluding a police officer, a felony of the third degree.
Sergeant Bruce Hoffman of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Hutchings for the offense occurring on Feb. 26, 2021.
Gary Hoffron Jr, 35, of Sayre was sentenced to fines of $250.00, plus court costs, for the offense of defiant trespass, a misdemeanor of the third degree.
Officer Hunter Condusta of the Athens Township Police Department arrested Hoffron for the offense occurring on April 15, 2021.
