Bradford County District Attorney Chad Salsman reported the following criminal case resolutions in the Bradford County Court of Common Pleas, Towanda:
SENTENCED
Justin Benjamin, 35, of Wysox was sentenced to Probation Supervision for a term of 12 months, plus court costs, for the offense of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Trooper Luke Geiger of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Benjamin following investigation of an incident that occurred in Wysox Township on April 12, 2020.
Wayne Welch, 50, Towanda, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 4 days to 9 days, plus court costs, for the offense of Harassment, a summary offense.
Trooper Ryan Balch of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Welch following investigation of an incident that occurred in Towanda Township on March 19, 2020.
Darria Rorick, 21, Van Etten, New York, was sentenced to Probation Supervision for 24 months, fines of $1000.00, restitution of $357.30, plus court costs, for the offenses of Retail Theft, a misdemeanor of the first degree, and Possession of a Controlled Substance, a misdemeanor.
Officer Thomas Zebrowski of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Rorick for the offenses occurring on March 17, 2020, and Officer Tyler Arnold of the Athens Township Police Department arrested Rorick for the offenses on Dec. 29, 2019.
Joshua Granger, 37, Elmira Heights, New York, was sentenced to Incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 131 days to 23 months, 29 days, followed by Probation Supervision for a term of 12 months, fines of $1750.00, plus court costs, and restitution of $50.00, for the offenses of Burglary, a felony of the second degree, and Possession of a Controlled Substance, a misdemeanor.
Trooper Luke Geiger of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Granger following investigation of incidents that occurred in LeRoy Township on May 6, 2020.
Christopher Shulas, 43, of Ulster was sentenced to Incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 6 months to 23 months, followed by Probation Supervision for a term of 36 months, fines of $2500.00, plus court costs, for the offenses of Simple Assault, a misdemeanor of the second degree, and Terroristic Threats, a misdemeanor of the first degree.
Trooper Nathan Smith of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Shulas following investigation of incidents that occurred in Ulster Township on Feb. 4, 2020.
Tyler Wiles, 18, Sayre, was sentenced to Incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 4.5 years to 12 years, plus court costs, restitution of $4044.91, for the offenses of 2 counts of Attempted Aggravated Assault, felonies of the first degree.
Sergeant Keith Stackhouse of the Athens Township Police Department arrested Wiles for the offenses occurring on March 2, 2020.
David Timm, 30, of Sayre was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 3 months to 12 months, plus court costs, for the offense of Failure to Comply with Registration Requirements, a felony of the third degree.
Officer Denny Slater of the Athens Township Police Department arrested Timm for the offense occurring on Feb. 27, 2020.
Nicole Armitage, 45, Wyalusing, was sentenced to Probation Supervision for 1 year, restitution of $200.00, plus court costs, for the offense of Theft by Unlawful Taking, a misdemeanor of the second degree.
Trooper Justin Walton of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Armitage following investigation of an incident that occurred in Wyalusing Borough on Dec. 24, 2019.
Clayton F. Mount, 21, of Towanda was sentenced to Incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 72 hours to 6 months, followed by Probation Supervision for a term of 12 months, fines of $1500.00, plus court costs, for the offenses of Driving under the Influence, (first offense in 10 years), a misdemeanor, and Fleeing and Eluding Law Enforcement, a misdemeanor of the second degree.
Trooper Michael Tracy of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Mount following investigation of an incident that occurred in North Towanda Township on Sept. 21, 2019.
Keith Kissell, 34, Towanda, was sentenced to Probation Supervision for 18 months, plus court costs, for the offense of Simple Assault, a misdemeanor of the second degree. Kissell’s sentence is consecutive to his other sentences.
Officer Garrett Smith of the Towanda Borough Police Department arrested Kissell for the offense occurring on March 25, 2020.
