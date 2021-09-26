Bradford County District Attorney Albert C. Ondrey reported the following recent criminal case resolutions in the Bradford County Court of Common Pleas, Towanda:
Brenda Hague, 20, Troy, was sentenced to fines of $500, plus court costs, for the offense of harassment, a misdemeanor of the third degree.
Trooper Anh Le of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Hague following investigation of an incident that occurred in Troy Borough on May 26, 2020.
Kristina M. Skrip, 20, Athens, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 45 days, followed by probation supervision for a term of 24 months, fines of $1500, plus court costs, she will also lose her driver’s license for 18 months, for the offense of driving under the influence, (controlled substance), (2nd offense in 10 years), a misdemeanor of the first degree.
Officer Casey Shiposh of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Skrip for the offense occurring on Dec. 15, 2020.
John Bellows, 47, Canton, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 12 months to 24 months, fines of $5000, plus court costs, for the offenses of two counts of driving under suspension, (DUI related), (3rd or subsequent offense), a misdemeanor of the third degree.
Officer Briar Jenkins of the Troy Borough Police Department arrested Bellows for the offenses occurring on May 5, 2020, and June 13, 2020.
Justin Fiske, 24, of Nichols, NY, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 90 days flat, followed by probation supervision for a term of 24 months, fines of $1000.00, plus court costs, for the offenses of criminal trespass, a felony of the third degree, and possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor.
Trooper Christopher Decatur of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Fiske following investigation of incidents that occurred in Towanda Township on July 11, 2021.
Zachary Henley, 21, of Canton was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 4 years to 10 years, restitution of $11073. 60, plus court costs, he will also have to register as a sex offender for his lifetime, for the offense of sexual assault, a felony of the second degree.
Trooper Miranda Musick of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Henley following investigation of an incident that occurred in Canton Township on Sept. 18, 2020.
Dion Derrig, 59, of Athens was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 7 days to 14 days, plus court costs, for the offense of theft by unlawful taking, a misdemeanor of the third degree.
Officer Denny Slater of the Athens Township Police Department arrested Derrig for the offense occurring on Aug. 25, 2020.
