District Attorney Albert C. Ondrey reported the following recent criminal case resolutions in the Bradford County Court of Common Pleas, Towanda:
Jerome D. Burgess, 38, of Owego, New York, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 69 days to 12 months, plus court costs, and restitution of $795.44, for the offense of retail theft, a misdemeanor of the first degree.
Officer Denny Slater of the Athens Township Police Department arrested Burgess for the offense occurring on Aug. 24, 2020.
Timothy Oliver, 24, Gillett, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 4 months to 18 months, plus court costs, for the offense of simple assault, a misdemeanor of the second degree.
Trooper Nicholas Walton of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Oliver following investigation of an incident that occurred in South Creek Township on Dec. 22, 2020.
Steven Lane, 58, of Wysox was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional facility for 13 days to 12 months, fines of $500.00 plus court costs, for the offense of defiant trespass, a misdemeanor of the third degree.
Trooper Tyler Cawley of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Lane following investigation of an incident that occurred in Towanda Township.
William B. Keir II, 37, Ulster, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 30 days plus 72 hours to 12 months, fines of $2500.00, plus court costs, he will also lose his driver’s license for 12 months, an additional license suspension of 12 months will be imposed for refusal to submit to testing when arrested, for the offenses of driving under the influence, controlled substance, (1st offense in 10 years), a misdemeanor, and 2 counts of possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanors.
Sergeant Bruce Hoffman of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Keir for the offenses occurring on March 19, 2021 and April 20, 2021.
Sally Jo Wildrick, 35, LeRaysville, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County correctional facility for 1 month to 18 months, fines of $1000.00, plus court costs, for the offenses of terroristic threats, a misdemeanor of the first degree and disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor of the third degree.
Officer Derek Watkins of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Wildrick for the offenses occurring on March 8, 2021.
Jean Strock, 40, of Milan, was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of 12 months, fines of $500.00, restitution of $57.78, for the offense of receiving stolen property, a misdemeanor of the third degree.
Officer Hunter Condusta of the Athens Township Police Department arrested Strock for the offense occurring on Jan. 25, 2021.
Colby Burgess, 24, of Wyalusing was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 5 days to 6 months, fines of $300.00, plus court costs, he will also lose his driver’s license for 12 months, an additional license suspension of 18 months will be imposed for refusal to submit to testing when arrested for the offense of driving under the influence, a misdemeanor.
Officer Ryan Edsell of the Towanda Borough Police Department arrested Burgess for the offense occurring on Feb. 28, 2021.
Richard Wood, 27, of Towanda was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 94 days to 12 months, fines of $1000.00, plus court costs, for the offense of possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor. Wood had been sentenced to probation on these charges but failed to comply with the conditions. Probation was revoked and the case was set for resentencing.
Trooper Philip Semenza and Trooper Matthew Santiago both of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Wood following investigation of an incident that occurred in Towanda Borough and Monroe Township on Nov. 17, 2020.
Kyle Rossetti, 29, of Sayre was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 72 hours to 6 months, fines of $1000.00, plus court costs, he will also lose his driver’s license for 12 months for the offense of driving under the influence of a controlled substance, (1st offense in 10 years), a misdemeanor.
Officer Casey Shiposh of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Rossetti for the offense occurring on Jan. 3, 2021.
Axle G. Thetga, 19, of Towanda was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of 24 months, fines of $1050.00, plus court costs, for the offense of receiving stolen property, a misdemeanor of the second degree, and dangerous burning, a summary offense.
Trooper Michael Morariu of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Thetga following investigation if an incident that occurred in Towanda Township on Feb. 6, 2021.
