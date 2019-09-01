Bradford County District Attorney Daniel J. Barrett reported the following resolutions of criminal cases in the Bradford County Court of Common Pleas, Towanda, Pennsylvania:
Sentenced
Alex Buttito, 19, Sugar Run, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 17 days to 12 months, and fines of $500.00, for the offense of Terroristic Threats, a misdemeanor of the first degree. Trooper J. Reiner of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Buttito following investigation of an incident that occurred in Wilmot Township on March 2017.
Michelle Rosh, 41, Elmira, New York, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for three months to 12 months, fine of $1000.00, plus court costs for the offense of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a misdemeanor. Rosh was sentenced in 2015 to a term of probation, but failed to comply with the conditions. Probation was revoked and the case was set for resentencing. Sergeant Bruce Hoffman of the Sayre Police Department arrested Rosh for the offense occurring on Nov. 30, 2014.
Ryan Paradis, 34, Cayuta, New York, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for seven months to 14 months, followed by probation supervision for a term of 10 months, fines of $1000.00, plus court costs, for the offense of two counts of Retail Theft, both, misdemeanors of the first degree. Officer John Fedorchak of the Athens Township Police arrested Paradis following investigation of an incident that occurred in Athens Township on April 30, 2018.
Dustin Manuel, 29, Waverly, New York, was sentenced to Probation Supervision for a term of 12 months, fines of $40.00, plus court costs, for the offense of Retail Theft, a misdemeanor of the second degree. Officer Jason Serfas of the Athens Township Police Department arrested Manuel for the offense occurring on Aug. 31, 2019.
Aleksandra Austin, 27, of Athens was sentenced to probation supervision for 12 months, and fines of $225.00, plus court cost, for the offense of Retail Theft a misdemeanor of the first degree. Austin was placed in the ARD diversionary program but failed to comply with the program. The ARD was revoked and Austin plead guilty. Trooper John Fedorchak of the Athens Township Police Department arrested Austin for the offense occurring on Sept. 12, 2019.
José Ventura, 25, Reston, Virginia, was sentenced to Bradford County Correctional Facility for five months, 18 days to 23 months, 29 days, fines of $2000.00, plus court costs, for the offenses of Simple Assault, a misdemeanor of the second degree, Resisting Arrest, a misdemeanor of the second degree, Disorderly Conduct, a misdemeanor of the third degree, Public Drunkenness, a summary offense and Retail Theft, also a summary offense. Officer Thomas VanFleet of the Athens Township Police Department arrested Ventura for the offenses occurring on March 11, 2019.
Todd Moore, 31, of Sayre was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for four days to six months, and fines of $1000.00, plus court costs, for the offense of Driving under the Influence, a misdemeanor. Trooper Gregory Pimm of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Moore following investigation of an incident that occurred in New Albany Township on Oct. 28, 2019.
Christopher Owenburg, 32, of Wellsburg, New York, was sentenced to Incarceration of the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 72 hours to six months, plus County Intermediate Punishment and fines of $2500.00, plus court costs for the offenses of two counts of Driving under the Influence, a misdemeanor. County Intermediate Punishment involves a combination of restrictions and supervision. It may include home confinement, electronic monitor, and substance abuse treatment. Violations can result incarceration. Troopers Gregory Pimm and Justin Walton both of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Owenburg following investigation of incidents that occurred in South Creek Township on Dec. 10, 2019.
Cody Shipman, 29, of Waverly, New York, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for six months to 12 months and, fines of $1000.00, plus court costs, for the offense of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a misdemeanor. Officer Cody Shiposh of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Shipman for the offense occurring on Feb. 11, 2019.
PLEAS
Yashica Sparbanie, 41, Elmira, New York, entered a plea of guilty to the offense of Theft, a misdemeanor of the second degree. Sparbanie will be sentenced on Oct. 28, 2019, following preparation of a presentence report by the Bradford County Probation Department. Officer John Fedorchak of the Athens Township Police Department arrested Sparbanie for the offense on March 18, 2019.
Robin Robinson, 36, Sayre, entered a plea of guilty to the offenses of two counts of Simple Assault, misdemeanors of the second degree. Robinson will be sentenced on Oct. 28, 2019, following preparation of a presentence report by the Bradford County Probation Department. Officers Thomas Zebrowski and Nathan Ross both of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Robinson for the offenses on May 29, 2019 and April 30, 2019.
Pamela Johnson, 21, Sayre, entered a plea of guilty to the offense of Driving under the Influence, (1/10), a misdemeanor. Officer Derek Watkins of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Johnson for the offense on June 3, 2019.
Wesley Welborn, 26, Canton, entered a plea of guilty to the offenses of Possession with Intent to Deliver, a felony, Criminal use of a Communication Facility, a felony of the third degree, Possession of a Controlled Substance, a misdemeanor, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a misdemeanor. Trooper Scott Hawley of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested wellborn following investigation of incidents that occurred in Township on March 14, 2019, and Athens Township on May 29, 2019.
Joseph Naugle, 34, Troy, entered a plea of guilty to the offense of Theft by Receiving, a felony of the third degree. Naugle will be sentenced on a later date following preparation of a presentence report by the Bradford County Probation Department. Trooper Shaun Flynn of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Naugle following investigation of an incident that occurred in Troy Borough on April 6, 2019.
John Stabile, 57, Mingo, Ohio, entered a plea of guilty to the offense of Driving under the Influence, a misdemeanor. Stabile will be sentenced on Oct. 17, 2019, following preparation of a presentence report by the Bradford County Probation Department. Stabile had been placed on ARD but did not complete the program requirements. He was wanted on a bench warrant and was arrested on Aug. 20, 2019, by the Pennsylvania State Police. Trooper Andrew Burien of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Stabile following investigation of an incident that occurred in Troy Township on January 2010.
Robin Robinson, 36, Sayre, entered a plea of guilty to the offenses of Simple Assault, both misdemeanors of the second degree. Robinson will be sentenced on a later date following preparation of a presentence report by the Bradford County Probation Department. Officer Thomas Zabrowski and Nate Ross of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Robinson for the offenses on May 29, 2019.
Michael Reese, 22, Elmira, New York, entered a plea of guilty to the offense of Aggravated Assault by DUI, a felony of the third degree, and Driving under the Influence, a misdemeanor. Reese will be sentenced on Oct. 28, 2019, following preparation of a presentence report by the Bradford County Probation Department. Trooper Gregory Pimm of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Reese following investigation of an incident that occurred in Springfield Township on Sept. 6, 2018.
Michael Reese, 22, Elmira, New York, entered a plea of guilty to the offense of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a misdemeanor. Reese will be sentenced on Oct. 28, 2019, following preparation of a presentence report by the Bradford County Probation Department. Trooper Luke Geiger of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Reese following investigation of an incident that occurred in Smithfield Township on April 16, 2019.
Wayne Youells, 65, Falls, Pennsylvania, entered a plea of guilty to the offense of Driving under the Influence, a misdemeanor. Youells will be sentenced on Oct. 28, 2019, following preparation of a presentence report by the Bradford County Probation Department. Trooper Michael Tracy of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Youells following investigation of an incident that occurred in Wilmot Township on Sept. 5 2018.
ARD
Bradley Dimon, 54, Rome, charged with the offense of DUI, was accepted into the ARD Program and placed on probation for a term of nine months. While on probation Dimon will be subject to supervision by the Bradford County Probation Department which supervision will include monitoring for drug or alcohol use. Additionally, Dimon must perform community service with the DUI Litter Brigade and attend a Victim Impact panel and he will lose his Pennsylvania driving privilege for 60 days. Trooper Leonard Gryskewicz of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Dimon for an offense on April 11, 2019 in Orwell Township.
Kody Brown, 22, Lockhaven, charged with the offense of DUI, was accepted into the ARD Program and placed on probation for a term of nine months. While on probation Brown will be subject to supervision by the Bradford County Probation Department which supervision will include monitoring for drug or alcohol use. Additionally, Brown must perform community service with the DUI Litter Brigade and attend a Victim Impact panel and he will lose his Pennsylvania driving privilege for 60 days. Trooper Peter Lakkis of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Brown for the offense on Feb. 14, 2019 in Troy Borough.
Brenda Strickland, 73, Towanda, charged with the offense of DUI, was accepted into the ARD Program and placed on probation for a term of nine months. While on probation Strickland will be subject to supervision by the Bradford County Probation Department which supervision will include monitoring for drug or alcohol use. Additionally, Strickland must perform community service with the DUI Litter Brigade and attend a Victim Impact panel. Sergeant David Lantz of the Towanda Borough Police Department filed the charges in April.
Drue Little, 21, Rome, charged with the offense of DUI, was accepted into the ARD Program and placed on probation for a term of nine months. While on probation Little will be subject to supervision by the Bradford County Probation Department which supervision will include monitoring for drug or alcohol use. Additionally Little must perform community service with the DUI Litter Brigade and attend a Victim Impact panel and he will lose his Pennsylvania driving privilege for 30 days. Trooper Gregory Pimm of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Little for the offense on April 16, 2019 in Rome Borough.
Bradford County District Attorney, Daniel J. Barrett reported that the following entered a plea of “no contest”. The plea has the same effect as a guilty plea. It is entered when a defendant cannot recall the crime charged.
Filadora Ausejon-Diener, 66, Concord, Calif, entered a plea of nolo contender/no contest to Theft, a misdemeanor of the first degree. Ausejon-Diener will be sentenced on Oct. 28, 2019, following preparation of a pre-sentence report by the Bradford County Probation Department. A no-contest plea is entered where the defendant cannot recall the event but will be held guilty and sentenced. Trooper Andrew Hurchie of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Ausejon-Diener following investigation of an incident that occurred in Asylum Township in 2018.
