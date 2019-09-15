Bradford County District Attorney Daniel J. Barrett reported that the following persons were sentenced in the Bradford County Court of Common Pleas, Towanda, Pennsylvania:
Amber Chandler, 29, Waverly, New York, was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for three months to six months, plus court costs, for the offense of Retail Theft, a felony of the third degree, (third or subsequent offense). Officer John Fedorchak of the Athens Township Police Department arrested Chandler for the offense occurring on Jan. 31, 2019.
E.J. Stewart, 74, of Towanda, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 20 days to 180 days, fined of $850.00, plus court costs, for the offenses of two counts of Disorderly Conduct, summary offenses. Officer Bryan Bellows of the Towanda Borough Police Department arrested Stewart for the offenses on Dec. 30, 2017.
Edwin Simon, 38, Sayre, was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of 12 months, fines of $100.00, restitution of $99.06, plus court costs, for the offense of Retail Theft, a misdemeanor of the first degree. Officer John Fedorchak of the Athens Township Police Department arrested Simon for the offense occurring on Feb. 8, 2019.
David Griffith, 53, Towanda, was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 28 months to 120 months, fines of $500.00, plus court costs, restitution of $5,009.34, for the offenses of Theft by Unlawful Taking, a felony of the third degree and Receiving Stolen Property, also a felony of the third degree. Trooper Joshua Fisher of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Griffith following investigation of a fraudulent check deposit at a Bradford County Bank.
Barry Keene, 41, Sayre, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 90 days to six months, fines of $12500.00, plus court costs, for the offenses of Driving under the Influence, (high rate) (2/10), a misdemeanor, and Driving while Driving Privileges are Suspended for DUI, a summary offense. Officer Casey Shiposh of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Keene for the offenses occurring on March 3, 2019.
Earl Sites, 40, Monroeton, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 100 days to 24 months, followed by probation supervision for a term of 54 months, fines of $2750.00, plus court costs, he will also lose his driver’s license for 18 months, for the offenses of Driving under the Influence,(Drugs) (1/10), a misdemeanor, Driving under the Influence,(Drugs) (2/10), a misdemeanor of the second degree, and Possession of a Controlled Substance, a misdemeanor. Trooper Adam Thomas and Trooper Luke Geiger both of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Sites following investigations of incidents that occurred in Monroeton Township and Wysox Township on July 28 2018 and May 24, 2019, respectively.
Jedidiah Jordan, 29, Ithaca, New York, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for two months to 12 months, fines of $750.00 for the offenses of Resisting Arrest, a misdemeanor of the second degree, and Criminal Trespass, a misdemeanor of the third degree. Officer Travis Snyder of formally of Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Jordan for the offenses occurring on March 20, 2019.
Derek Hovan, 23, Rome, was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of 12 months, fines of $700.00, plus court costs, restitution of $200.00, for the offenses of Simple Assault, a misdemeanor of the third degree, Criminal Trespass, a misdemeanor of the third degree, and Criminal Mischief, a summary offense. Chief Randy Epler of the Towanda Borough Police Department arrested Hovan for the offenses occurring on Feb. 21, 2019.
Chad Deitrick, 41, Milan, was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of nine months, fines of $500.00, for the offense of Obstruction of Administration of Law, a misdemeanor, of the second degree. Trooper Joshua Fisher of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Deitrick following investigation of an incident that occurred in North Towanda Township on Jan. 1, 2019.
William Sloat, 55, Lockwood, New York, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Facility Correctional Facility for 97 days to 18 months, fines of $250.00, for the offenses of Simple Assault, a misdemeanor of the second degree, Resisting Arrest, a misdemeanor of the second degree, and Disorderly Conduct, a misdemeanor of the third degree. Officer Travis Snyder formerly of the Sayre Borough Police Department and Officer Denny Slater of the Athens Township Police Department arrested Sloat for the offenses on Feb. 2, 2019, and March 26, 2019.
Michael Firestine, 44, Sayre, was sentenced to fines of $400.00, for the offense of PFA Contempt. Officer Travis Snyder, formally of the Sayre Police Department arrested Firestine for the offense occurring on April 13, 2019.
Cory Wilcox, 23, Waverly, New York, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for one year to five years, fines of $3000.00, for the offense of Driving under the Influence, (highest rate), a misdemeanor of the first degree. Officer Hunter Condusta of the Athens Township Police Department arrested Wilcox for the offense occurring on Aug. 8, 2018.
Keturah Wilmoth, 35, Towanda, was sentenced to, fines of $100.00, for the offense of Harassment, a misdemeanor of the third degree. Sergeant David Lantz of the Towanda Borough Police Department arrested Wilmoth for the offense occurring on Feb. 12, 2019.
Nicole Guinane, 35, Sayre, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 30 days to six months, fines of $1500.00, she will also lose his driver’s license for 12 months, for the offense of Driving under the Influence, a misdemeanor. Trooper Joseph Bednarski of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Guinane following investigation of an incident that occurred in Burlington Township on June 13, 2018.
Christopher White, 29, of Binghamton, New York, was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of six months, fines of $350.00, for the offense of Theft by Unlawful Taking, a misdemeanor of the first degree. Officer Jason Serfas of the Athens Township Police Department arrested White for the offense occurring on Oct. 28, 2019.
Bradford County District Attorney Daniel J. Barrett reported that the following persons recently entered pleas of guilty in the Bradford County Court of Common Pleas, Towanda, Pennsylvania:
Sarah Maryott, 21, Monroeton, entered a plea of guilty to the offenses of Possession of a Controlled Substance, a misdemeanor, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a misdemeanor, and Retail Theft, a summary offense. Maryott will be sentenced on Nov. 18, 2019, following preparation of a presentence report by the Bradford County Probation Department. Trooper Peter Lakkis and Trooper Scott Hawley both of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Maryott following investigation of incidents that occurred in Athens Township on June 5, 2019.
Justin Reed, 31, Clarks Summit, entered a plea of guilty to the offense of Theft by Unlawful Taking, a misdemeanor of the first degree. Reed will be sentenced on November 14, 2019, following preparation of a presentence report by the Bradford County Probation Department. Deputy Brian Wibirt of the Bradford County Sheriff’s Department arrested Reed for the offense on December 27, 2018.
Wayne Spiak, 53, Columbia Cross Roads, entered a plea of guilty to the offenses of two counts of Corruption of Minors, misdemeanors of the first degree. Spiak will be sentenced on Nov. 25, 2019, following preparation of a presentence report by the Bradford County Probation Department. Trooper Miranda Musick of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Spiak following investigation of an incident that occurred in Canton Township on June 3, 2019.
Anthony Stone, 30, Sayre, entered a plea of guilty to the offenses of Possession of a Controlled Substance, a misdemeanor, and Possession of an Offensive Weapon, a misdemeanor of the first degree. Stone will be sentenced on Nov. 14, 2019, following preparation of a presentence report by the Bradford County Probation Department. Officer Derek Watkins of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Stone for the offense on June 4, 2019.
Susan Morgan, 58, New Albany, PA, entered a plea of guilty to the offense of Simple Assault, a misdemeanor of the second degree. Morgan will be sentenced on November 14, 2019, following preparation of a presentence report by the Bradford County Probation Department. Trooper Joseph Bednarski of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Morgan following investigation of an incident that occurred in New Albany Borough on May 26, 2019.
Garrett Morgan, 28, Athens, entered a plea of guilty to the offense of Driving under the Influence, a misdemeanor of the first degree. Morgan will be sentenced on Nov. 14, 2019, following preparation of a presentence report by the Bradford County Probation Department. Officer Casey Shiposh of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Morgan for the offense on April 5, 2019.
Melissa Lochner, 36, Towanda, entered a plea of guilty to the offenses of Simple Assault, a misdemeanor of the third degree, and Harassment, a summary offense. Lochner will be sentenced on November 2019, following preparation of a presentence report by the Bradford County Probation Department. Officers Ryan Edsell and Garrett Smith, both of Towanda Borough Police Department arrested Lochner for the offenses on Dec. 18, 2018, and March 28, 2019.
Dwayne Colter, 55, Monroeton, entered a plea of guilty to the offense of Possession of a Controlled Substance, a misdemeanor. Colter will be sentenced on Nov. 14, 2019, following preparation of a presentence report by the Bradford County Probation Department. Trooper Andrew Hurchick of the Pennsylvania State arrested Colter following investigation of an incident that occurred in West Burlington Township on April 24, 2019.
Amber Howard, 32, Towanda, entered a plea of guilty to the offenses of Flight to Avoid Apprehension, a misdemeanor of the second degree, and Resist Arrest, also a misdemeanor of the second degree. Howard will be sentenced on Nov. 14, 2019, following preparation of a presentence report by the Bradford County Probation Department. Deputy Dan Bush of the Bradford County Sheriff’s Department arrested Howard for the offense on April 30, 2019.
Miley Delacruz, 27, Waverly, New York, entered a plea of guilty to the offense of delivery of a Controlled Substance, a felony offense. Delacruz will be sentenced on Nov. 18, 2019, following preparation of a presentence report by the Bradford County Probation Department. Members of the Bradford County Drug and Task Force with assistance from the Attorney General’s Office arrested Delacruz on June 4, 2019, after investigating an incident that occurred in Athens Township on Feb. 22, 2019.
Candice Chase, 37, Spencer, New York, entered a plea of guilty to the offense of Delivery of a Controlled Substance, a felony offense. Chase will be sentenced on Nov. 18, 2019, following preparation of a presentence report by the Bradford County Probation Department. Members of the Bradford County Drug and Task Force with assistance from the Attorney General’s Office arrested Chase on June 3, 2019, after investigating an incident that occurred in Athens Township on Feb. 22, 2019.
Samuel Hay, 21, Monroeton, entered a plea of guilty to the offenses of two counts of Sexual Abuse of Children, both felonies of the third degree. Hay will be sentenced on Nov. 25, 2019, following preparation of a presentence report by the Bradford County Probation Department. Trooper Nate Lewis and Trooper Miranda Musick both of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Hay following investigation of incidents that occurred in Monroe Borough and other various places from May 29, 2019 to July 3, 2019.
Terri Finnerty, 47, Athens, entered a plea of guilty to the offense of Possession of a Controlled Substance, a misdemeanor. Finnerty will be sentenced on November 18, 2019, following preparation of a presentence report by the Bradford County Probation Department. Members of the Bradford County Drug and Task Force with assistance from the Attorney General’s Office arrested Finnerty on June 3, 2019, after investigating an incident that occurred on March 15, 2019 in Athens Township.
Samantha Eberlin-Stiehl, 31, Sayre, entered a plea of guilty to the offense of Delivery of a Controlled Substance, a Felony offense. Eberlin-Stiehl will be sentenced on Oct. 28, 2019, following preparation of a presentence report by the Bradford County Probation Department. Members of the Bradford County Drug and Task Force with assistance from the Attorney General’s Office arrested Eberlin-Stiehl on June 3, 2019, after investigating an incident that occurred on Dec. 6, 2018 in Athens Township.
Kristi Jo Comstock, 30, Sayre, entered a plea of guilty to the offense of Delivery of a Controlled Substance, a Felony offense. Comstock will be sentenced on Oct. 17, 2019, following preparation of a presentence report by the Bradford County Probation Department. Members of the Bradford County Drug and Task Force with assistance from the Attorney General’s Office arrested Comstock on June 3, 2019, after investigating an incident that occurred on May 29, 2019 in Athens Township.
Holden Taylor, 24, Waverly, New York, entered a plea of guilty to the offense of Driving under the Influence, a misdemeanor. Taylor will be sentenced on Oct. 17, 2019, following preparation of a presentence report by the Bradford County Probation Department. Officer Casey Shiposh of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Taylor for the offense on April 6, 2019.
Bradford County District Attorney Daniel J. Barrett reported that the following persons were recently accepted into the Accelerated Rehabilitative Disposition (ARD) program in the Bradford County Court of Common Pleas, Towanda, Pennsylvania:
David Valentine, 44, of Rome charged with the offense of Driving under the Influence, was accepted into the ARD Program and placed on probation for a term of 12 months. While on probation, Valentine will be subject to supervision by the Bradford County Probation Department which supervision will include monitoring for drug or alcohol use. Additionally, Valentine must perform community service with the DUI Litter Brigade and attend a Victim Impact panel and he will lose his Pennsylvania driving privilege for 60 days. Trooper Josiah Reiner of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Valentine for an offense on April 8, 2019 in Orwell Township.
Joshua Owen, 27, of Columbia Cross Roads charged with the offense of Driving under the Influence, was accepted into the ARD Program and placed on probation for a term of nine months. While on probation, Owen will be subject to supervision by the Bradford County Probation Department which supervision will include monitoring for drug or alcohol use. Additionally, Owen must perform community service with the DUI Litter Brigade and attend a Victim Impact panel and he will lose his Pennsylvania driving privilege for 60 days. Officer Hunter Condusta of the Athens Township Police Department filed the charges in May 18, 2019 for the offense in Athens Township.
Caleb Confer, 29, of Canton charged with the offense of Driving under the Influence, was accepted into the ARD Program and placed on probation for a term of nine months. While on probation, Confer will be subject to supervision by the Bradford County Probation Department which supervision will include monitoring for drug or alcohol use. Additionally, Confer must perform community service with the DUI Litter Brigade and attend a Victim Impact panel and he will lose his Pennsylvania driving privilege for 30 days. Officer Marcus Watkins of the Canton Borough Police Department filed the charges on April 26, 2019 for the offense on Canton Borough.
Rhonda Mott, 48, of Spencer, New York, charged with the offense of Possession of a Controlled Substance, was accepted into the ARD Program and placed on probation for a term of nine months. While on probation, Mott will be subject to supervision by the Bradford County Probation Department which supervision will include monitoring for drug or alcohol use. Additionally, Mott must perform 12 hours of community service. Trooper Cody Harman of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Mott for an offense on Jan. 21, 2019 in West Burlington Township.
Jessica Shurrum, 24, of Canton charged with the offense of False Swearing, was accepted into the ARD Program and placed on probation for a term of nine months. While on probation, Shurrum will be subject to supervision by the Bradford County Probation Department which supervision may include monitoring for drug or alcohol use. Additionally, Shurrum must perform 20 hours of community service. Trooper Blade Bernosky of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Shurrum for an offense on May 5, 2019 in Canton Borough.
Joseph Miksis, 54, of Towanda charged with the offense of Driving under the Influence, was accepted into the ARD Program and placed on probation for a term of nine months. While on probation, Miksis will be subject to supervision by the Bradford County Probation Department which supervision will include monitoring for drug or alcohol use. Additionally, Miksis must perform community service with the DUI Litter Brigade and attend a Victim Impact panel and he will lose his Pennsylvania driving privilege for 60 days. Trooper Gregory Pimm of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Miksis for the offense on Nov. 24, 2018 in Sheshequin Township.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.