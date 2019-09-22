Bradford County District Attorney Daniel J. Barrett reported that the following persons were recently sentenced in the Bradford County Court of Common Pleas, Towanda, Pennsylvania:
Robert Hulsander, 19, Canton, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for three months to 11 months, 29 days, fines of $500.00, plus court costs, for the offense of Simple Assault, a misdemeanor of the second degree. Trooper Gregory Pimm of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Hulslander following investigation of an incident that occurred in Canton Township on March 22, 2019.
Ryan Barrowcliff, 40, Towanda, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 12 days to 18 months, fines of $1,500.00, plus court costs, for the offenses of Driving under the Influence, (1/10), a misdemeanor, and Disorderly Conduct, a misdemeanor of the third degree. Chief County Detective, Kyle Wisel arrested Barrowcliff for the offenses occurring on May 7, 2019, and Trooper Luke Geiger of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Barrowcliff following investigation of incidents that occurred in North Towanda Township on July 20, 2018.
Steven Cieri, 39, Canton, was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 16 months to 60 months, fines of $1,000.00, plus court costs, for the offense of Receiving Stolen Property a misdemeanor of the first degree. Trooper Gregory Pimm of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Cieri following investigation of an incident that occurred in Canton Township on Dec. 23, 2019.
Merrell Ayers, 28, Towanda, was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 24 months to 96 months, fines of $2,000.00, plus court costs, for the offenses of two counts of Corruption of Minors, misdemeanors of the first degree. Officer Nikki Hoffman of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Ayers for the offenses occurring on Jan. 16, 2019, and Officer Joshua Lake of the Towanda Borough Police Department also arrested Ayers for the offenses occurring on April 10, 2019 in Towanda Borough.
Blaise Devine, 19, LeRaysville, was sentenced to Probation Supervision for a term of 18 months, fines of $1,000.00, plus court costs, for the offenses of Simple Assault, misdemeanor of the second degree, and Recklessly Endangering, also a misdemeanor of the second degree. Trooper Joshua Reiner of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Devine following investigation of incidents that occurred in Rome Township on March 24, 2019.
Johnnie Ray Fuller, 42, Sayre, was sentenced to Pennsylvania State Intermediate Punishment for 24 months, for the offenses of Driving under the Influence, (Drugs), (3/10), a misdemeanor of the first degree, and Driving while DUI Suspended, a summary offense, fine of $500.00, plus court costs. State Intermediate Punishment is a two-year program run by the Department of Corrections. It begins with at least seven months of regular state prison. If approved, the inmate will then be placed in a drug/alcohol addiction center, followed by restricted living in a residential program. The third part is outpatient treatment and supervised placement in the community under drug and alcohol testing and monitoring. The Department of Corrections must be satisfied that the prisoner has made progress in rehabilitation from substance abuse, if not the prisoner will be dismissed from the program and resentenced. Sergeant James Shaw of the Athens Township Police Department arrested Fuller on Nov. 6, 2018 in Athens Township.
Bradford County District Attorney Daniel J. Barrett reported that the following persons recently pleaded guilty in the Bradford County Court of Common Pleas, Towanda, Pennsylvania:
Newell Turkow, 29, Binghamton, New York, entered a plea of guilty to the offense of Retail Theft, a misdemeanor of the first degree. Turkow will be sentenced on Nov. 18, 2019, following preparation of a presentence report by the Bradford County Probation Department. Officer Thomas VanFleet of the Athens Township Police Department arrested Turkow for the offense on Dec. 17, 2016.
Barbara Douglas, 45, Towanda, entered a plea of guilty to the offense of Driving under the Influence, a misdemeanor of the first degree. Douglas will be sentenced on Nov. 18, 2019, following preparation of a presentence report by the Bradford County Probation Department. Trooper Blade Bernosky of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Douglas following investigation of an incident that occurred in North Towanda Township on May 12, 2019.
Maynard Brown, 59, Columbia Cross Roads, entered a plea of guilty to the offense of Driving under the Influence, a misdemeanor. Brown will be sentenced on Nov. 18, 2019, following preparation of a presentence report by the Bradford County Probation Department. Trooper Robert Borkowski of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Brown following investigation of an incident that occurred in Springfield Township on Aug. 20, 2019.
Zachary Calello, 20, Freeland, entered a plea of guilty to the offense of Driving under the Influence, (Drug Related), a misdemeanor of the first degree. Calello will be sentenced on Nov. 18, 2019, following preparation of a presentence report by the Bradford County Probation Department. Trooper Adam Thomas of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Calello following investigation of an incident that occurred in Canton Township on Nov. 14, 2018.
Rainy Ball, 38, Waverly, New York, entered a plea of guilty to the offenses of Possession of a Controlled Substance, a misdemeanor, and Retail Theft, a misdemeanor of the first degree. Ball will be sentenced on Oct. 31, 2019, following preparation of a presentence report by the Bradford County Probation Department. Sergeant Richard Horton of the Athens Township Police Department arrested Ball for the offenses on July 16, 2019.
Bradford County District Attorney Daniel J. Barrett reported that the following persons were recently accepted into the Accelerated Rehabilitative Disposition (ARD) program in the Bradford County Court of Common Pleas, Towanda, Pennsylvania:
Sharon Barnes, 67, Troy, charged with the offense of Driving under the Influence, was accepted into the ARD Program and placed on probation for a term of nine months. While on probation, Barnes will be subject to supervision by the Bradford County Probation Department which supervision requires defendant to abstain from drug or alcohol use. Additionally, Barnes must perform community service with the DUI Litter Brigade and attend a Victim Impact Panel and she will lose her Pennsylvania driving privilege for 60 days. Trooper Michael Mogish of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Barnes for an offense on May 14, 2019, in West Burlington Township.
Edward Colegrove, 50, LeRaysville, charged with the offense of Driving under the Influence, was accepted into the ARD Program and placed on probation for a term of 12 months. While on probation, Colegrove will be subject to supervision by the Bradford County Probation Department which supervision will include monitoring for drug or alcohol use. Additionally, Colegrove must perform community service with the DUI Litter Brigade and attend a Victim Impact Panel and he will lose his Pennsylvania driving privilege for 30 days. Trooper Gregory Pimm of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Colegrove for an offense on April 19, 2019 in Wyalusing Township.
Cindy Lerche, 61, Waverly, New York, charged with the offense of Driving under the Influence, was accepted into the ARD Program and placed on probation for a term of nine months. While on probation, Lerche will be subject to supervision by the Bradford County Probation Department which supervision will include monitoring for drug or alcohol use. Additionally, Lerche must perform community service with the DUI Litter Brigade and attend a Victim Impact Panel and will lose Pennsylvania driving privilege for 60 days. Officer George Nichols of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Lerche for an offense on May 5, 2019, for the offense in Sayre Borough.
Bradford County District Attorney Daniel J. Barrett reported that the following entered a plea of “no contest.” The plea has the same effect as a guilty plea. It is entered when a defendant cannot recall the crime charged:
Joseph Naugle, 34, Troy, entered a plea of nolo contendere/no contest to Theft by Unlawful Taking of a Motor Vehicle, a felony of the third degree. Naugle will be sentenced on a later date following preparation of a pre-sentence report by the Bradford County Probation Department. A no-contest plea is entered where the defendant cannot recall the event but will be held guilty and sentenced. Trooper Shaun Flynn of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Naugle following investigation of an incident that occurred in Troy Borough on April 6, 2019.
