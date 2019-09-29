Bradford County District Attorney Daniel J. Barrett reported that the following persons were recently sentenced in the Bradford County Court of Common Pleas, Towanda, Pennsylvania:
Joshua Cook, 29, Athens, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 168 days to 18 months, plus court costs, for the offense of Simple Assault, a misdemeanor of the second degree. Officer Timothy Cahill of the Athens Township Police Department arrested Cook for the offense occurring on April 8, 2019.
Dana Cabucci, 51, New Albany, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 45 days to six months, fines of $1500.00, plus court costs, for the offense of Driving under the Influence, a misdemeanor. Trooper Justin Millard of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Cabucci following investigation of an incident that occurred in New Albany Township on Jan. 17, 2019.
James Raymond, 28, Gillett, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 11 days to six months, followed by probation supervision for six months, fines of $500.00, plus court costs, for the offenses of Fleeing and Eluding, a misdemeanor of the second degree, and Recklessly Endangering another person, a misdemeanor of the second degree. Officer Hunter Condusta of the Athens Township Police Department arrested Raymond for the offense occurring on March 17, 2019.
Adam Mills, 21, of Burlington was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of 12 months, plus court costs, for the offense of Endangering Welfare of children, a misdemeanor of the first degree. Trooper Matthew Podolinski of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Mills following investigation of an incident that occurred in Burlington Borough on June 1, 2017.
Joshua Gleco, 27, Troy, was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 16 months to 48 months, fines of $600.00, plus court costs for the offenses of Corruption of Minors, a misdemeanor of the first degree, two counts of Interception of Oral Communication, a felony of the third degree, Obscene and other Sexual Material, felony of the third degree. Trooper Terence Foley of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Gleco following investigation of incidents that occurred in Canton Township in 2017.
Gunner Wesneski, 22, Canton, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 45 days to 18 months, followed by probation supervision for a term if 12 months, fines of $400.00, restitution of $1933.00, plus court costs, for the offenses of receiving Stolen Property, a felony of the second degree, Theft by Unlawful Taking, also a felony of the second degree, and Sale or Transfer of Firearms, a misdemeanor of the second degree. Trooper Robert Borkowski of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Wesneski following investigation of an incident that occurred in Canton and LeRoy Townships on May 6, 2019 and May 14, 2019.
Ryan Austin, 25, Wellsboro, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford Correctional for a term of 11 months, 23 days to 23 months, 29 days, followed by probation supervision for a term of 24 months, fines of $1925.00, restitution of $813. 73, plus court costs, Austin will also lose his driver’s license for 24 months, for the offenses of Accident involving Personal Injury, a felony of the third degree, Tampering with Evidence, a misdemeanor of the second degree, and summary offenses. Trooper Robert Edgerton of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Austin following investigation of incidents that occurred in Wells Township on June 14, 2018.
Desmond Fitzgerald, 23, Towanda, was re-sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 14 months to six years, fines of $550.00, restitution of $22.391. Fitzgerald had been sentenced to probation but failed to comply with the conditions. Probation was revoked and the case was set for resentencing; for the offenses of Simple Assault, a misdemeanor of the second degree, Conspiracy/Simple Assault, a misdemeanor of the second degree, Recklessly Endangering, a misdemeanor of the second degree, and Obstruction of Law Enforcement, a misdemeanor of the second degree. Officer Ryan Edsell and Officer Bryan Bellows, both of the Towanda Borough Police Department arrested Fitzgerald for the offenses occurring on Aug. 2, 2018, Aug. 19, 2018 and Oct. 8, 2018; and Trooper John Kugler of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Fitzgerald following investigation of incidents that occurred in Monroe Borough on Feb. 17, 2019.
Lawrence Machmer, 28, of Canton was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 48 hours to six months, fines of $550.00, plus court costs, for the offenses of Driving under the Influence, a misdemeanor, and summaries. Trooper John Kasheta of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Machmer following investigation of incidents that occurred in Monroe Township on Sept. 29, 2018.
William Lane, 55, of LeRaysville was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 90 days (flat), for Driving under Suspension DUI related, followed by 24 months of State Intermediate Punishment; State Intermediate Punishment is a two-year program run by the Department of Corrections. It begins with at least seven months of regular state prison. If approved, the inmate will then be placed in a drug/alcohol addiction center, followed by restricted living in a residential program. The third part is outpatient treatment and supervised placement in the community under drug and alcohol testing and monitoring. The Department of Corrections must be satisfied that the prisoner has made progress in rehabilitation from substance abuse. If not, the prisoner will be dismissed from the program and resentenced. Lane will pay fines of $3000.00, plus court costs, he will also lose his driver’s license for 18 months, for the offense of Driving under the Influence, a misdemeanor of the first degree. Trooper Luke Geiger of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Lane following investigation of an incident that occurred in Stevens Township on Oct. 30, 2018.
Bradford County District Attorney Daniel J. Barrett reported that the following persons recently plead guilty in the Bradford County Court of Common Pleas, Towanda, Pennsylvania:
Jacqueline Lucy, 38, Athens, entered a plea of guilty to the offense of Delivery of a Controlled Substance, a felony offense. Lucy will be sentenced on Nov. 25, 2019, following preparation of a presentenced report by the Bradford County Probation Department. Officer Richard Horton of the Bradford County Drug Task Force and Athens Township Police Department arrested Lucy for the offense on Nov. 21, 2018.
Desmond Fitzgerald, 23, Towanda, entered a plea of guilty to the offense of Obstruction of Law, misdemeanor of the second degree. Fitzgerald will be sentenced on Nov. 23, 2019, following preparation of a presentence report by the Bradford County Probation Department. Officer Ryan Edsell of the Towanda Borough Police Department arrested Fitzgerald for the offense on Aug. 19, 2019.
James Decker, 58, Towanda, entered a plea of guilty to the offenses of Theft of Lost Property, a misdemeanor of the third degree, and a summary offense. Decker will be sentenced on Nov. 25, 2019, following preparation of a presentenced report by the Bradford County Probation Department. Trooper Gregory Pimm and Trooper John Kasheta both of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Decker for the offenses on Nov. 8, 2017, in Wysox Township and in Asylum Township on July 30, 2019.
Steven Gonzalez, 49, Towanda, entered a plea of guilty to the offense of Simple Assault, a misdemeanor of the third degree. Gonzalez will be sentenced on Dec. 15, 2019, following preparation of a presentence report by the Bradford County Probation Department. Officer Derek Dekar of the Athens Borough Police Department arrested Gonzalez for the offense on March 14, 2019.
Justin Shaw, 38, Waverly, New York, entered a plea of guilty to the offense of two counts of Institutional Sexual Assault, felonies of the third degree. SORNA registration will be required. Shaw will be sentenced on Dec. 5, 2019, following preparation of a presentence report by the Bradford County Probation Department. Trooper Miranda Musick of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Shaw following investigation of an incident that occurred in Sayre Borough on June 1, 2018.
Dustin Bellows, 31, Towanda, entered a plea of guilty to the offense of Neglect of Care Dependent Person, a misdemeanor of the first degree. Bellows will be sentenced on Dec. 5, 2019, following preparation of a presentence report by the Bradford County Probation Department. Trooper Miranda Musick of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Bellows following investigation of an incident that occurred in Towanda Township on Aug. 29, 2018.
Joseph Rhoads-Shores, 29, Roaring Branch, entered a plea of guilty to the offense of Disorderly Conduct, a misdemeanor of the third degree. Rhoads-Shores will be sentenced on Dec. 5, 2019, following preparation of a presentence report by the Bradford County Probation Department. Officer Jeremey Bechtel of the DCNR Bureau of Forestry Department arrested Rhoads-Shores for the offense on April 7, 2019 in Armenia Township.
Lori Randall, 36, Lockwood, New York, entered a plea of guilty to the offense of Driving under the Influence, a misdemeanor. Randall will be sentenced on Nov. 25, 2019, following preparation of a presentence report by the Bradford County Probation Department. Officer Dalton Spencer of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Randall for the offense on April 8, 2019.
Michael Fassett, 22, Sayre, entered a plea of guilty to the offenses of Resisting Arrest, a misdemeanor of the second degree, and unauthorized use of motor vehicle, a misdemeanor of the second degree. Fassett will be sentenced to be at a later date, following preparation of a presentence report by the Bradford County Probation Department. Officer Casey Shiposh of the Sayre Borough Police Department and Officer Hunter Condusta of the Athens Township Police Department arrested Fassett for the offenses on April 15, 2019 and April 13, 2019.
Kenneth Fletcher, 24, Gillett, entered a plea of guilty to the offense of Driving under the Influence, a misdemeanor. Fletcher will be sentenced on Nov. 25, 2019, following preparation of a presentence report by the Bradford County Probation Department. Officer Derek Dekar of the Athens Borough Police Department arrested Fletcher for the offense on Aug. 11, 2018.
Dalton Dietrick, 20, Canton, entered a plea of guilty to the offense of False Reports to Law Enforcement, a misdemeanor of the second degree. Dietrick will be sentenced on Nov. 25, 2019, following preparation of a presentence report by the Bradford County Probation Department. Trooper Shaun Flynn of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Dietrich for the offense of Dec. 14, 2018.
Bradford County District Attorney Daniel J. Barrett reported that the following persons were recently accepted into the Accelerated Rehabilitative Disposition (ARD) program in the Bradford County Court of Common Pleas, Towanda, Pennsylvania:
Kimberly McCurry, 37, Athens, charged with the offense of Driving under the Influence, was accepted into the ARD Program and placed on probation for a term of 12 months. While on probation McCurry will be subject to supervision by the Bradford County Probation Department which supervision will include monitoring for drug of alcohol use. Additionally, McCurry must perform community service with the DUI Litter Brigade and attend a Victim Impact Panel and she will lose her Pennsylvania driving privilege for 60 days. Trooper Luke Geiger of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested McCurry for the offense on April 10, 2019 in Athens Township.
Kimberly Casto, 45, Towanda, charged with the offense of Driving under the Influence, was accepted into the ARD Program and placed on probation for a term of 12 months. While on probation Casto will be subject to supervision by the Bradford County Probation Department which supervision will include monitoring for drug of alcohol use. Additionally, Casto must perform community service with the DUI Litter Brigade and attend a Victim Impact Panel and she will lose her Pennsylvania driving privilege for 60 days. Trooper John Kasheta of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Casto for the offense on April 14, 2019 in Wysox Township.
Keith Schofield, 49, Monroeton, charged with the offense of Driving under the Influence, was accepted into the ARD Program and placed on probation for a term of nine months. While on probation Schofield will be subject to supervision by the Bradford County Probation Department which supervision will include monitoring for drug of alcohol use. Additionally, Schofield must perform community service with the DUI Litter Brigade and attend a Victim Impact Panel and he will lose his Pennsylvania driving privilege for 30 days. Officer Ryan Edsell of the Towanda Borough Police Department filed the charges in May 4, 2019 for the offense in Towanda Borough.
Bradford County District Attorney Daniel J. Barrett reported that the following person(s) entered a plea of “no contest.” The plea has the same effect as a guilty plea. It is entered when a defendant cannot recall the crime charged.
Michael Buckley, 59, Morehead City, North Carolina, entered a plea of nolo contendere/no contest to Driving under the Influence, (Alcohol-refusal), a misdemeanor. Buckley will be sentenced on Nov. 25, 2019, following preparation of a presentence report by the Bradford County Probation Department. A no-contest plea is entered where the defendant cannot recall the event but will be held guilty and sentenced. Trooper Gregory Pimm of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Buckley following investigation of an incident that occurred in Wyalusing Township on May 4, 2019.
Bradford County District Attorney Daniel J. Barrett reported that the following person(s) recently was convicted in a jury trial in the Bradford County Court of Common Pleas, Towanda, Pennsylvania:
Cheryl Caliete, 42, Sayre, was convicted of two counts of Retail Theft, both felony of the third degree, and two courts of Receiving Stolen Property, one a misdemeanor of the second degree and the other a misdemeanor of the third degree, Judge Maureen Beirne presiding on Sept. 19, 2019. Officer Hunter Condusta of the Athens Township Police Department arrested Caliente of Feb. 24, 2019.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.