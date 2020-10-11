District Attorney Chad Salsman reported that the following persons were recently sentenced in the Bradford County Court of Common Pleas, Towanda:
Beth Ann Swain, 33, Mansfield, Pennsylvania, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 30 days (flat), followed by Probation Supervision for a term of 83 months, fines of $2,500, plus court costs, she will also lose her driver’s license for 18 months, for the offenses of Driving under the Influence of a Controlled Substance, (third offense in 10 years), a felony of the third degree, and Endangering the Welfare of Children, a misdemeanor of the third degree. Trooper Waylon Smith of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Swain following investigation of an incident that occurred in Columbia Township on Oct. 10, 2019.
David Everett, 48, Wysox, Pennsylvania, was sentenced to Probation Supervision for a term of 12 months, plus court costs, for the offense of Disorderly Conduct, a misdemeanor of the third degree. Officer Michael Lamanna of the Towanda Borough Police Department arrested Everett for the offense occurring on Aug.12, 2020.
Tanya Putnam, 36, Waverly, New York, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for six months to eighteen months, plus court costs, for the offense of Retail Theft, a felony of the third degree. Officer Hunter Condusta of the Athens Township Police Department arrested Putnam for the offense occurring on April 18, 2020.
Brittany Savercool, 31, of Waverly, New York, was sentenced to Probation Supervision for a term of 36 months, plus court costs, and restitution of $282.33, for the offenses of two counts of Retail Theft, a misdemeanor of the first degree and a misdemeanor of the second degree. Officer Keith Stackhouse of the Athens Township Police Department and Officer Thomas VanFleet also of the Athens Township Police Department arrested Savercool for the offenses occurring on Oct. 28, 2019, and May 26, 2019.
Dillon D. Short, 25, of Westfield, Pennsylvania, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 72 hours to 6 months, fines of $1,000, plus court costs, and he will also lose his driver’s license for 12 months, for the offense of Driving under the Influence, (first offense in 10 years), a misdemeanor. Trooper Anh Le of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Short following investigation of an incident that occurred in Troy Township on March 3, 2020.
Dighton E. Lane IV, 34, of Towanda, Pennsylvania, was sentenced to Probation Supervision for a term of 12 months, plus court costs, and restitution of $87.66, for Retail Theft, a felony of the third degree. Officer Hunter Condusta of the Athens Township Police Department arrested Lane for the offense occurring on May 22, 2020.
Robert Longenberger, 36, of Sayre, Pennsylvania, was sentenced to a House Arrest for 3 months to 12 months, plus court costs, for the offense of Altered, Forged, or Counterfeit Documents or Plates, a misdemeanor of the first degree. Officer Dalton Spencer of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Longenberger for the offense occurring on Dec. 8, 2019.
