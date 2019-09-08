Bradford County District Attorney Daniel J. Barrett reported the following persons were recently sentenced in the Bradford County Court of Common Pleas, Towanda, Pennsylvania:
Candace Tripp, 26, of Laceyville, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 90 days, followed by County Intermediate Punishment for 24 months. County Intermediate Punishment involves a combination of restrictions and supervision. It may include home confinement, electronic monitor, and substance abuse treatment. Violations can result in incarceration. Tripp will pay court costs, for the offense of Possession with Intent to Deliver, a felony offense. Officer Christopher Warren of the Athens Township Police Department arrested Tripp for the offense occurring on August 19, 2018.
Justin Johnson, 35, Nichols, was re-sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for one month to six months, fines of $100, plus court costs, for the offense of Retail Theft, a misdemeanor of the first degree. Johnson’s sentence is aggregated to his other cases. Johnson was placed on probation but failed to comply with the program probation was revoked and Johnson plead guilty. Officer John Fedorchak of the Athens Township Police Department arrested Johnson for the offense occurring on Jan. 26, 2018.
Rebecca Richlin, 38, Dushore, was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of 12 months, fines of $400, plus court costs, fines of $1000.00, for the offenses of Theft, a misdemeanor of the second degree, and Criminal Trespass, a felony of the third degree. Trooper Michael Tracy of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Richlin following investigation of an incident that occurred in New Albany Borough on March 25, 2019.
Thomas Heasley, 30, Towanda, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for four months, 15 days to 18 months, plus court costs, and reimburse for buy money of $80, the offenses of Possession of a Controlled Substance, a misdemeanor, and Defiance Trespass, a summary offense. Agents of the Vice and Narcotics Unit arrested Heasley following investigation of the incidents that occurred in Towanda Borough on Oct. 29, 2019.
Charles Hakes, 62, Towanda, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 12 months to 23 months, followed by Probation Supervision for 37 months, fines of $500, plus court costs, for the offense of Corruption of Minors, a felony of the third degree. Sergeant David Lantz of the Towanda Borough Police Department arrested Hakes for the offense starting in 2011-2016.
Russell Phillips, 44, Sayre, was sentenced to Probation supervision for a term of six months, fines of $500, plus court costs, for the offenses of Driving under the Influence, a misdemeanor and Reckless Driving, a summary offense. Officer Tyler Young of the Athens Township Police Department arrested Phillips for the offenses occurring on Dec. 22, 2018.
Brady Miller, 22, Canton, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 30 days to six months, followed by Probation Supervision for a term of 12 months, fines of $400, plus court costs, for the offenses of Theft by Unlawful Taking, a misdemeanor of the first degree, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a misdemeanor. Trooper Jeffrey Creedon of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Miller following investigation of an incident that occurred in Canton Township on July 6, 2016.
Eugene Moore, 59, Wyalusing, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for seven months to 18 months, plus court costs, for the offense of Simple Assault, a misdemeanor of the second degree. Trooper Matthew Podolinski of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Moore following investigation of an incident that occurred in Pike Township on Feb. 11, 2019.
Michael Jones, 25, of Sayre, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 92 days to 18 months, followed by probation supervision for a term of 12 months, fines of $700, plus court costs, for the offenses of Simple Assault, a misdemeanor of the second degree, and Recklessly Endangering another Person, also a misdemeanor of the second degree. Sergeant Keith Stackhouse of the Athens Township Police Department arrested Jones for the offenses occurring on Jan. 25, 2019.
Jeffrey Roberts, 30, Owego, was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 18 months to five years, fines of $500, plus court costs, for the offense Fleeing and Eluding, a felony of the third degree. Trooper Cody Harman of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Roberts following investigation of the incident that occurred in Rome Borough on Dec. 11, 2019.
John Vanderpool, 41, LeRaysville, was sentenced to incarceration in the Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 12 months to four years, plus court costs, for the offense of Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon, a felony of the second degree. Trooper Joshua Fisher of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Vanderpool following investigation of an incident that occurred in Pike Township on Jan. 29, 2014.
Damion Franklin, 25, LeRaysville, was sentenced to Probation Supervision for a term of 12 months, fines of $200, plus court costs, for the offense Simple Assault, a misdemeanor of the second degree. Trooper Joshua Fisher of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Franklin following investigation of an incident that occurred in Pike Township on Jan. 29, 2019.
Bradford County District Attorney Daniel J. Barrett reported that the following persons recently entered guilty pleas in the Bradford County Court of Common Pleas, Towanda:
Derek Morris, 30, of Waverly, entered a plea of guilty to the offenses of Small Amount of Marijuana, a misdemeanor, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a misdemeanor, Driving under Suspension, a summary offense and, Unregistered Vehicle, also a summary offense. Morris will be sentenced on October 31, 2019, following preparation of a presentence report by the Bradford County Probation Department. Officer Casey Shiposh of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Morris for the offenses on April 8, 2019.
James Taylor, 31, Monroeton, entered a plea of guilty to the offense of Driving under the Influence, a misdemeanor. Taylor will be sentenced on Oct. 31, 2019, following preparation of a presentence report by the Bradford County Probation Department. Trooper Justin Walton of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Taylor following investigation of an incident that occurred in Franklin Township on April 18, 2019.
Cole Rosencrance, 23, Wyalusing, entered a plea of guilty to the offenses of Delivery of a Controlled Substance, a felony, and two counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance, both misdemeanors. Rosencrance will be sentenced on Oct. 31, 2019, following preparation of a presentence report by the Bradford County Probation Department. Trooper Scott Hawley of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Rosencrance following investigation of incidents that occurred in Wysox Township on Oct. 1, 2018.
Sean Cartee, 25, Sayre, entered a plea of guilty to the offense of Simple Assault, a misdemeanor of the second degree. Cartee will be sentenced on Oct. 31, 2019, following preparation of a presentence report by the Bradford County Probation Department. Officer Nathan Ross of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Cartee for the offense on March 6, 2019.
Harry Rought, 37, Towanda, entered a plea of guilty to the offenses of Person not to Possess Firearm, felony of the second degree and Simple Assault, a misdemeanor of the second degree. Rought will be sentenced on Oct. 3, 2019, following preparation of a presentenced report by the Bradford County Probation Department. Officer Joshua Lake of the Towanda Borough Police Department arrested Rough for the offenses on July 18, 2019.
Kevin Campbell, 43, Sayre, entered a plea of guilty to the offense of False Statement/Home Improvement, a misdemeanor of the first degree. Campbell will be sentenced on Oct. 31, 2019, following preparation of a presentenced report by the Bradford County Probation Department. Officer Denny Slater of the Athens Township Police Department arrested Campbell for the March 19, 2018 offense.
Kevin Campbell, 43, Sayre, entered a plea of guilty to the offense of Theft by Deception, a felony of the third degree. Campbell will be sentenced on Oct. 31, 2019, following preparation of a presentenced report by the Bradford County Probation Department. Trooper Nathan Lewis of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Campbell following investigation of an incident that occurred in Rome Township on Dec. 20, 2018.
Kevin Campbell, 43, Sayre, entered a plea of guilty to the offense of Driving under the Influence, a misdemeanor. Campbell will be sentenced on Oct. 31, 2019, following preparation of a presentenced report by the Bradford County Probation Department. Officer Nathan Ross of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Campbell for the offense committed on Dec. 11, 2018.
Kevin Campbell, 43, Sayre, entered a plea of guilty to the offense of False Statement/Home Improvement, a misdemeanor of the first degree. Campbell will be sentenced on Oct. 31, 2019, following preparation of a presentenced report by the Bradford County Probation Department. Officer John Fedorcak of the Athens Township Police Department arrested Campbell for the charges committed on Sept. 18, 2018.
Kevin Campbell, 43, Sayre, entered a plea of guilty to the offense of False Statement/Home Improvement, a misdemeanor of the first degree. Campbell will be sentenced on Oct. 31, 2019, following preparation of a presentenced report by the Bradford County Probation Department. Officer Steven Burlingame of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Campbell for the offense committed on Jan. 4, 2019.
Bradford County District Attorney Daniel J. Barrett reported that the following persons were recently accepted into the Accelerated Rehabilitative Disposition (ARD) program in the Bradford County Court of Common Pleas, Towanda:
Jason Bonomo, 34, Bath, New York, charged with the offense of Driving under the Influence, was accepted into the ARD Program and place on probation for a term of 12 months. While on probation, Bonomo will be subject to supervision by the Bradford County Probation Department which supervision will include monitoring for drug or alcohol use. Additionally, Bonomo must perform community service with the DUI Litter Brigade and attend a Victim Impact Panel and he will lose his Pennsylvania driving privilege for 60 days. Officer Thomas VanFleet of the Athens Township Police Department filed the charges in February 12, 2019 for the offense in Athens Township.
Destin Moore, 18, Rome, charged with the offense of Driving under the Influence, was accepted into the ARD Program and place on probation for a term of nine months. While on probation, Moore will be subject to supervision by the Bradford County Probation Department which supervision will include monitoring for drug or alcohol use. Additionally, Moore must perform community service with the DUI Litter Brigade and attend a Victim Impact panel and he will lose his Pennsylvania driving privilege for 90 days. Trooper Gregory Pimm of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Moore for an offense on March 23, 2019, in Wysox Township.
Bradford County District Attorney Daniel J. Barrett reported that the following entered a plea of “no contest.” The plea has the same effect as a guilty plea. It is entered when a defendant cannot recall the crime charged.
Beth Ann Swain, 31, Roaring Branch, entered a plea of nolo contendere/no contest to Retail Theft, a misdemeanor of the second degree. Swain will be sentenced on Oct. 31, 2019, following preparation of a pre-sentence report by the Bradford County Probation Department. A no-contest plea is entered where the defendant cannot recall the event but will be held guilty and sentenced. Officer Steven Burlingame of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Swain for the offense on Feb. 14, 2019.
Bradford County District Attorney Daniel J. Barrett reported that the following persons recently pled guilty and were sentenced in Bradford County Magisterial District Courts:
Tyler Brown, 24, Elmira, entered a plea of guilty before District Magisterial Judge Hurley, to the offense of Possession of Small Amount of Marijuana, a misdemeanor, and was sentenced to fines of $300, plus court costs. Officer Dalton Spencer of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Brown for the offense on May 27, 2019, following investigation of a possession of a small amount of Marijuana that occurred in Sayre Borough.
Thomas Matlack, 40, Erin, New York, entered a plea of guilty before District Magisterial Judge Larry Hurley, to the offense of Possession of Controlled Substance, a misdemeanor, and was sentenced to eight days, and a fine of $300, plus court costs. Officer Thomas VanFleet of the Athens Township Police Department arrested Matlack for the offense on Aug. 4, 2019, following investigation of a possession of a controlled substance that occurred in Athens Township.
Travis Belcher, 26, Athens, entered a plea of guilty before District Magisterial Judge Larry Hurley, to the offense of Harassment, a summary offense, and was sentenced to a fine of $200, plus court costs. Officer Derek Dekar of the Athens Borough Police Department arrested Belcher for the offense on July 26, 2019, following investigation of assault that occurred in Athens Borough.
Aldin Bailey, 21, Towanda, entered a plea of guilty before District Magisterial Judge Todd Carr, to the offense of Disorderly Conduct, misdemeanor of the third degree, and Harassment, a summary offense, and was sentenced to 30 days, plus court costs.Trooper Robert Phillips of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Bailey for the offense on Aug. 5, 2019, following investigation of an assault that occurred in Burlington Township.
Tracy Walker, 58, Athens, entered a plea of guilty before District Magisterial Judge Larry Hurley, to the offenses of two counts of Harassment, summary offenses, and was sentenced to a fine of $600, plus court costs. Officer Tyler Boyd of the Athens Township Police Department arrested Walker for the offense on 2018, following investigation of Harassment that occurred in Athens Township.
Kelly Dunford, 49, Newark Valley, entered a plea of guilty before District Magisterial Judge Larry Hurley, to the offense of Driving without a License, a summary offense, and was sentenced to a fine of $200, plus court costs. Officer Taylor Arnold of the Athens Township Police Department arrested Dunford for the offense on June 22, 2019, following investigation of a theft that occurred in Athens Township.
Xavier Lyon, 21, Sayre, entered a plea of guilty before District Magisterial Judge Larry Hurley to the offense of Harassment, a summary, and was sentenced to a fine of $100, plus court costs. Trooper John Kasheta of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Lyon for the offense on July 18, 2019, following investigation of a harassment that occurred in Sayre Borough.
Harry Rought, 31, Towanda, entered a plea of guilty before District Magisterial Judge Todd Carr to the offense of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a misdemeanor and was sentenced to three days, plus court costs. Chief Randy Epler of the Towanda Borough Police Department arrested Rough for the offense on July 3, 2019, following investigation of possession drug paraphernalia that occurred in Towanda Borough.
Edward McGowan, 38, Towanda, entered a plea of guilty before District Magisterial Judge Larry Hurley to the offense of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a misdemeanor, and was sentenced to a fines and costs. Officer Ryan Edsell of the Towanda Borough Police Department arrested McGowan for the offense on July 20, 2019, following investigation of a warrant that occurred in Towanda Borough.
Ashley White, 34, Towanda, entered a plea of guilty before District Magisterial Judge Larry Hurley to the offense of Harassment, a summary offense, and was sentenced to fines and costs. Trooper Patrick Roman of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested White for the offense on July 7, 2019, following investigation of a domestic that occurred in North Towanda Township.
Debra Taylor, 61, Wyalusing, entered a plea of guilty before District Magisterial Judge, Fred Wheaton to the offense of Criminal Trespass, a misdemeanor of the third degree, and was sentenced to 32 days, plus court costs. Trooper Joseph Bednarski of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Taylor for the offense on July 24, 2019, following investigation of a criminal trespass that occurred in Stevens Township.
Randell Russell, 58, New Albany, entered a plea of guilty before District Magisterial Judge Fred Wheaton to the offense of Theft, a misdemeanor of the second degree, and was sentenced to restitution in the amount of $280, plus court costs. Trooper Joseph Bednarski of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Russell for the offense on June 21, 2019, following investigation of a theft that occurred in Wysox Township.
Edwin Ramirez, 21, Dickson City, entered a plea of guilty before District Magisterial Judge Fred Wheaton to the offense of Permitting unauthorized person to drive, a summary offense, and was sentenced to a fine of $250.00, plus court costs. Officer Nicole Lopatofsky of the Northeast Police Department arrested Ramirez for the offense on May 25, 2019, following investigation of an accident that occurred in LeRaysville Borough.
Dillon Fiske, 20, Waverly, entered a plea of guilty before District Magisterial Judge, Jonathan Wilcox to the offense of Harassment, a summary offense and was sentenced to a fine of $200, plus court costs. Trooper Blade Bernosky of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Fiske for the offense on July 1, 2019, following investigation of an assault that occurred in Ridgebury Township.
Rizza Magno, 34, Sayre, entered a plea of guilty before District Magisterial Judge Todd Carr to the offense of Harassment, a summary offense, and was sentenced to a fine of $100, plus court costs. Officer Michael Lamanna of the Towanda Borough Police Department arrested Magno for the offense on June 30, 2019, following investigation of a harassment that occurred in Towanda Borough.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.