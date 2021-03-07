The Bradford County District Attorney’s Office reports that the following were recently sentenced in the Bradford County Court of Common Pleas, Towanda:
Jason White, 40, Towanda, was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 9 to 24 months, fines of $1,000, plus court costs. He will also lose his driver’s license for 12 months for the offense of Fleeing and Eluding a Police Officer, a felony of the third degree. White’s sentence is consecutive to his other sentences, totaling 17 to 60 months. Officer Joshua Lake of the Towanda Borough Police Department arrested White for the offense occurring on Aug. 22, 2020.
Paul R. Shedden, 31, Roaring Branch, was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of 9 months, plus court costs, for the offense of habitual offender, a misdemeanor of the second degree. He will also lose his driver’s license for 5 years. Sergeant James Shaw of the Athens Township Police Department arrested Shedden for the offense occurring on May 14, 2020.
Jodi Simons, 37, of Columbia Cross Roads, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correction Facility for 60 days to 23 months, 29 days, and fines of $2,500, restitution of $4,387.81, plus court costs for the offenses of 2 counts of simple assault, both misdemeanors of the second degree, and 1 count of criminal mischief, a misdemeanor of the second degree. Trooper Douglas Jennings of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Simons following investigations of incidents that occurred in West Burlington Township on April 4, 2020.
Gordon Crawford, 29, of Wysox, was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 6 months, plus 168 days to 47 months, 29 days, fines of $500, plus court costs. Crawford had been sentenced to probation but failed to comply with the conditions. Probation was revoked and the case was set for resentencing. Crawford’s offenses are unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, a misdemeanor of the second degree. Trooper Patrick Roman of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Crawford following investigation of an incident that occurred in Windham Township on April 15, 2019.
Kyle Bennett, 36, of Towanda, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 45 days, plus 45 days on electronic monitoring, followed by probation supervision for 18 months, fines of $1,500, plus court costs, for the offense of driving under the influence, second offense in 10 years, highest rate, a misdemeanor of the second degree. Trooper Joseph Nepolsky of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Bennett following investigation of an incident that occurred in Cherry Township on May 31, 2020.
Brittany Durland, 31, of Sugar Run, was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of 12 months, fines of $500, plus court costs, for the offense of retail theft, a misdemeanor of the first degree. Officer Hunter Condusta of the Athens Township Police Department arrested Durland for the offense occurring on Dec. 27, 2019.
Heather Shedden, 31, of Canton, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 8 days to 9 months, followed by probation supervision for 9 months, fines of $500, plus court costs, for the offenses of 2 counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, both misdemeanors. Trooper John Kasheta and Trooper Waylon Smith both of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Shedden following investigations of incidents that occurred in Monroe Township on Sept. 10, 2020 and Nov. 15, 2020.
Adam Brady, 36, of Sayre, was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of 24 months, fines of $500, plus court costs, for the offense of forgery, a misdemeanor of the first degree. Officer Dalton Spencer of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Brady for the offense occurring on Sept. 12, 2020.
Tammy Hickey, 45, of Towanda, was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of 12 months, fines of $500, plus court costs, for the offense of possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor. Trooper Brianna Hollenbeck of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Hickey following investigation of an incident that occurred in Wysox Township on May 17, 2020.
Seth O. Reese, 31, of Tioga, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 90 days to 24 months, probation supervision for a term of 24 months, fines of $1,500, plus court costs, he will also lose his driver’s license for 18 months, for the offense of driving under the influence-controlled substance, second offense in 10 years, a misdemeanor of the first degree. Trooper Ryan Joyce of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Reese following investigation of an incident that occurred in Towanda Township on March 14, 2020.
Aubri L. Benting, 20, of Elmira, NY, was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of 12 months, for the offense of retail theft, a misdemeanor of the first degree. Officer Hunter Condusta of the Athens Township Police Department arrested Benting for the offense occurring on Aug. 16, 2020.
Eddie J. Manjarrez, 30, of Blossburg, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 30 days, 72 hours to 12 months, fines of $1,750, plus court costs. He will also lose his driver’s license for 24 months, for the offenses of two counts of driving under the influence, highest rate, first offense in 10 years, and highest rate, second in 10 years, a misdemeanor. Trooper Michael Mogish and Trooper Phillip Semenza, both of the Pennsylvania State Police, arrested Manjarrez following investigation of incidents that occurred in Towanda and Leroy Townships on Sept. 15, 2019 and Oct. 13, 2020.
Laura E. Dinelli, 28, of Towanda, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 53 days to 12 months, followed by probation supervision for a term of 12 months, for the offenses of possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor and default in required appearance, a misdemeanor of the second degree. Chief Randy Epler of the Towanda Borough Police Department arrested Dinelli for offenses occurring on June 16, 2020. Trooper Waylon Smith of the Pennsylvania State Police also arrested Dinelli following investigation of incidents that occurred in Towanda Township on Aug. 19, 2020.
Greg Whalen, 44, of Waverly, NY, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 10 days to 6 months, fines of $300, plus court costs, for the offense of driving under the influence, general impairment, first offense in 10 years, a misdemeanor. Officer Dalton Spencer of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Whalen for the offense occurring on Aug. 24, 2020.
Earl Sites, 42, of Monroeton, was sentenced to incarceration in the Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 80 days to 24 months, fines of $5,750, plus court costs, for the offenses of possession of controlled substance, a misdemeanor, driving under the influence, second offense in 10 years, a misdemeanor of the first degree, an additional count of possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor. Trooper Stephen Lehner and Trooper Luke Geiger, both of the Pennsylvania State Police, arrested Sites following investigation of incidents that occurred in Wysox Township on May 24, 2019.
Kenneth Carey, 65, of Canton, was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of 6 months, for the offense of possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor. Trooper Ryan Joyce of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Carey following investigation of an incident that occurred in Canton Township on Sept. 20, 2020.
Brandon Lantz, 24, of Athens, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 4 to 18 months, plus court costs, for the offense of delivery of a controlled substance, a felony. Officer Jason Serfas of the Athens Township Police Department arrested Lantz for the offense occurring on July 13, 2020.
