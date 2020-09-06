Bradford County District Attorney Chad Salsman reported that the following persons were recently sentenced in the Bradford County Court of Common Pleas, Towanda:
Casey M. Longcoy, 20, Towanda, was sentenced to Probation Supervision for a term of nine months, fines of $100, plus court costs, for the offense of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a misdemeanor. Trooper Matthew Santiago of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Longcoy following investigation of an incident that occurred in Terry Township on July 7, 2020.
Zachary T. Burdick, 22, New Albany, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 1 month to 12 months, fines of $250, plus court costs, for the offense of Receiving Stolen Property, a misdemeanor of the first degree. Trooper Adam Thomas of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Burdick following investigation of an incident that occurred in New Albany Borough on Jan. 1, 2019.
Katlynn Tucker, 25, of Sayre, was re-sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correction Facility for 3 months to 23 months, and fines of $250, plus court costs for the offense of Theft from a Motor Vehicle, a misdemeanor of the second degree. Tucker was placed in the ARD diversionary program but failed to comply with the program. The ARD was revoked and Tucker pleaded guilty. Tucker’s sentence is consecutive to her other sentences. Sergeant Bruce Hoffman of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Tucker for the offense occurring on March 31, 2018.
Christopher Boyer, 47, of Nichols, New York, was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 30 months to 96 months, fines of $3,000, he will also lose his driver’s license for 18 months, for the offenses of Driving under the Influence of a Controlled Substance, a felony of the third degree, (5th/10), Driving under Suspension-DUI related, a summary, and Possession of a Controlled Substance, a misdemeanor. Officer Casey Shiposh of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Boyer for the offense occurring on Feb. 23, 2020.
Brittney M. Stevens, 25, of Sayre, was sentenced to Probation Supervision for a term of 12 months, plus court costs, for the offense of Possession of a Controlled Substance, a misdemeanor. Officer Casey Shiposh of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Stevens for the offense occurring on June 13, 2020.
Michael J. Compton, 24, of Columbia Cross Roads, was sentenced to Probation Supervision for a term of 12 months, plus court costs, for the offense of Simple Assault, a misdemeanor of the second degree. Trooper Douglas Jennings of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Compton following investigation of an incident that occurred in South Creek Township on April 8, 2020.
Amie Brown, 34, of Sayre, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 45 days to 12 months, fines of $150, plus court costs. Brown was placed in the ARD diversionary program but failed to comply with the program. The ARD was revoked and Brown pleaded guilty to the offenses of Retail Theft, a misdemeanor of the first degree, and False ID to Law Enforcement Officer, a misdemeanor of the third degree. Officer John Fedorchak of the Athens Township Police Department arrested Brown for the offenses occurring on Dec. 10, 2017, and Deputy Daniel Bush of the Bradford County Sheriff’s Office arrested Brown for the offenses occurring on Oct. 1, 2018.
Christopher Vandine, 42, of Williamsport, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 6 months to 12 months, plus court costs, and restitution of $3,314.79, for the offense of Bad Checks, a misdemeanor of the first degree. Chief Douglas Seeley of the Canton Borough Police Department arrested Vandine for the offense occurring on Feb. 13, 2019.
James Gross, 66, of Sylvania, was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 10 months to 36 months, fines of $1,800, plus court costs and restitution of $1,300, for the offenses of Harassment, a summary offense, Simple Assault, a misdemeanor of the third degree, and Resisting Arrest, a misdemeanor of the second degree. Trooper Anh Le of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Gross following investigation of incidents that occurred in Columbia Township on Feb. 8, 2020.
Justin Fiske, 23, of Waverly, New York, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 4 days to 6 months, fines of $1,000, plus court costs, he will also lose his driver’s license for 12 months, for the offense of Driving under the Influence-controlled substance, (1/10), a misdemeanor. Trooper Stephen Lehner of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Fiske following investigation of an incident that occurred in Wysox Township on Oct. 19, 2019.
Travis Kinner, 29, of Towanda, was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 39 months to 132 months, fines of $3,000, plus court costs, for the offenses of Driving under the Influence of a Controlled Substance, a misdemeanor of the first degree, (2nd/10), and Delivery of a Methamphetamine, (2.5 grams), a felony offense. Trooper Scott Hawley and Trooper Michael Mogish both of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Kinner following investigation of incidents that occurred in North Towanda Township on Nov. 17, 2017 and July 15, 2018.
Megan Sands, 25, of Columbia Cross Roads, was sentenced to fines of $300, plus court costs, for the offense of Retail Theft, a summary offense. Officer Denny Slater of the Athens Township Police Department arrested Sands for the offense occurring on April 26, 2020.
Jessica Parker, 33, of Troy, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 90 days, (flat), followed by Probation Supervision for a term of 24 months, plus court costs and restitution of $43.90, for the offense of Retail Theft, a felony of the third degree. Trooper Phillip Semenza of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Parker following investigation of an incident that occurred in South Creek Township on April 11, 2020.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.