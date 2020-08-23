Bradford County District Attorney Chad Salsman reported the following resolutions of criminal cases in the Bradford County Court of Common Pleas, Towanda:
Sentenced:
Thad Wilcox, 37, Towanda, was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 18 months to 72 months, fines of $2,000, plus court costs, for the offenses of Sexual Abuse of Children, a felony of the second degree and Sexual Abuse of Children, a felony of the third degree.
Trooper Andrew Petro of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Wilcox following investigation of incidents that occurred in Towanda Borough on Aug. 5, 2019.
Justin Wheeler, 32, Alpine, New York, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for one month, 72 hours to 18 months, fines of $1,500, plus court costs for the offenses of Driving under the Influence, (1st-10), (drug related), and Possession of a Controlled Substance, also a misdemeanor.
Officer Jeremy Horton of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Wheeler for the offenses occurring on Dec. 11, 2019.
David Jennings, 33, Wilmington, Delaware, was sentenced to Probation Supervision for a term of 12 months, fines of $1,500, plus court costs for the offenses of Firearms not to be carried without a License, a misdemeanor of the first degree, an Unlawful Killing of Big Game, a summary of the first degree.
Deputy Michael Goodenow of the Pennsylvania Game Commission arrested Jennings following investigation of incidents that occurred in Stevens Township on Nov. 1, 2019.
Adam Keely, 35, Athens, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for eight months to 23 months, 29 days, fines of $1,000, plus court costs, for the offense of Criminal Trespass, a felony of the third degree.
Officer Nate Ross of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Keely for the offense occurring on Sept. 16, 2020.
Orlando Rodriguez-Nieves, 30, of Towanda, was sentenced to Probation Supervision for a term of 24 months, fines of $750, plus court costs, for the offenses of Defiant Trespass, a misdemeanor of the third degree, Loitering and Prowling, also a misdemeanor of the third degree and Criminal Mischief, a misdemeanor of the third degree.
Officer Ryan Edsell and Officer Joshua Lake both of Towanda Borough Police Department arrested Rodriguez-Nieves for the offenses on March 21, 2020 and March 23, 2020.
Mary Bunce, 31, Waverly, New York, was sentenced to Probation Supervision for a term of nine months, fines of $250, plus court costs, for the offense of Disorderly Conduct, a misdemeanor of the third degree.
Officer Richard Horton of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Bunce for the offense occurring on Oct. 15, 2019.
