District Attorney Daniel J. Barrett reported that the following persons were recently sentenced in the Bradford County Court of Common Pleas, Towanda Pennsylvania:
Justin Patrick Shaw, 38, Waverly, New York, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for six months to 23 months, followed by probation supervision for a term of five years. Violations of the probation terms would result in resentence to prison. Shaw will register as a sexual offender for 25 years, for the offenses of Institutional sexual assault and sexual assault by volunteer, felonies of the third degree. Trooper Miranda Musick of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Shaw following investigation of incidents that occurred in Bradford County in 2018.
Steven Gonzalez, 49, Towanda, was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of six months, fines of $200.00, plus court costs, for the offense of Simple Assault, a misdemeanor of the third degree. Officer Derek Dekar of the Athens Borough Police Department arrested Gonzalez for the offense occurring on March 14, 2019.
Nicholas Staats, 40, Rome, was sentenced to Probation Supervision for a term of six months, fines of $150.00, plus court costs, for the offense of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a misdemeanor. Officer Casey Shiposh of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Staats for the offense occurring on May 23, 2019.
Kayla Belcher, 23, Towanda, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 94 days, (flat), plus court costs, followed by 24 months of County Intermediate Punishment; County Intermediate Punishment involves a combination of restrictions and supervision. It may include home confinement, electronic monitor, and substance abuse treatment. Violations can result in incarceration. Belcher’s offense is Possession with Intent to Deliver, (less than 1 gram of Heroin), a felony offense. Trooper Scott Hawley of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Belcher following investigation of an incident that occurred in Towanda Borough on Aug. 10, 2019.
Chad Wiggins, 29, Barton, New York, was sentenced to Probation Supervision for a term of 12 months, no fines, plus court costs, for the offense of Possession of a Controlled Substance, a misdemeanor. Officer Christopher Warren of the Athens Township Police Department arrested Wiggins for the offense occurring on Jan. 29, 2019.
Stevi Griffith, 30, of Towanda, was sentenced to Probation Supervision for a term of 12 months, no fines, plus court costs, for the offense of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a misdemeanor. Trooper Scott Hawley of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Griffith following investigation of an incident that occurred in North Towanda Township on May 15, 2019.
Angelique Fretz, 44, Monroeton, was sentenced to Probation Supervision for a term of six months, fines of $250.00, plus court costs, for the offense of Theft by Unlawful Taking, a misdemeanor of the first degree. Trooper Blade Bernosky of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Fretz following investigation of a incident that occurred in New Albany Borough on July 25, 2018.
Skylar Crotsley, 21, Athens, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for four days to six months, fines of $1000.00, plus court costs, for the offense of Driving under the Influence, (Drug Related), (1/10), a misdemeanor. Officer Travis Snyder formally of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Crotsley for the offense occurring on Feb. 25, 2019.
Melissa Lochner, 36, Towanda, was sentenced to Probation Supervision for a term of 15 months, fines of $100.00, plus court costs, for the offenses of Simple Assault, a misdemeanor of the second degree and Harassment, a summary offense. Officer Ryan Edsell and Officer Garrett Smith both from the Towanda Borough Police Department arrested Lochner for the offenses occurring on Dec. 19, 2018 and March 28, 2019.
Dustin Bellows, 30, Towanda, was sentenced to Probation Supervision for a term of 15 months, no fines, plus court costs, for the offense of Neglect of a Care Dependent Person, a misdemeanor of the first degree. Trooper Miranda Musick of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Bellows following investigation of an incident that occurred in Towanda Borough on Nov. 5, 2018.
Joseph Rhoads-Shores, 29, Roaring Branch, was sentenced to Probation Supervision for a term of 12 months, fines of $350, plus court costs, for the offense of Disorderly Conduct, a misdemeanor of the third degree. Officer Jeremy Bechtel of the Bureau of Forestry arrested Rhodes-Shores for the offense occurring April 7, 2019.
David Parker, 56, Franklin Township, was sentenced to Probation Supervision for a term of six months, fines of $700, plus court costs, for the offenses of Driving under the Influence, (1/10), a misdemeanor, and various traffic violations. Trooper Scott Shipman of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Parker following investigation of an incident that occurred in Towanda Township on Sept. 2, 2018.
Jeffrey Kunkle, 30, was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 42 months to 155 month, 29 days, fines of $2000.00, restitution of $3433.72. Kunkle had been sentenced to probation and State Intermediate Punishment but failed to comply with the conditions. Probation and State Intermediate Punishment was revoked and the case was set for resentencing. Kunkle was charged with Driving under the Influence, (Drugs) (2/10), a misdemeanor of the first degree, Criminal Trespass, a felony of the second degree, and Criminal Mischief, a misdemeanor of the second degree. Trooper Justin Landsiedel and Corporal Robert Hadley both of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Kunkle following investigation of incidents that occurred in North Towanda and Wyalusing Townships in 2016 and 2017.
District Attorney Daniel J. Barrett reported that the following persons recently entered guilty pleas in the Bradford County Court of Common Pleas, Towanda, Pennsylvania:
John Vanderpool, 35, Towanda, entered a plea of guilty to the offenses of Fleeing and Eluding, a misdemeanor of the second degree. Vanderpool will be sentenced on Feb. 13, 2020, following preparation of a presentence report by the Bradford County Probation Department. Trooper Patrick Roman of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Vanderpool following investigation of an incident that occurred in Asylum Township on July 13, 2018.
Sean Mullen, 32, Troy, entered a plea of guilty to the offense of Simple Assault, a misdemeanor of the second degree. Mullen will be sentenced on Feb. 13, 2020, following preparation of a presentence report by the Bradford County Probation Department. Officer Justin Walton of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Mullen following investigation of an incident that occurred in Troy Borough on June 27, 2019.
Jason Gallagher, 32, Towanda, entered a plea of guilty to two counts of Harassment, summary offenses. Gallagher was sentenced to $250.00 fine for each offense. Officer Joshua Lake of the Towanda Borough Police Department arrested Gallagher for the offenses on Oct. 27, 2018.
Roger Shedden, 58, Troy, entered a plea of guilty to the offense of Default in Req’d Appearance, a felony of the third degree. Shedden will be sentenced on Feb. 13, 2020, following preparation of a presentence report by the Bradford County Probation Department. Chief Detective Kyle Wisel of the BC Detective’s Office arrested Shedden for the offense on Jan. 11, 2019.
Brandy Eakins, 36, Elmira, New York, entered a plea of guilty to the offenses of Fleeing and Eluding, a felony of the third degree, and Possession of a Controlled Substance, a misdemeanor. Eakins will be sentenced on Feb. 13, 2020, following preparation of a presentence report by the Bradford County Probation Department. Trooper Justin Walton and Sergeant Joshua Thompson both of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Eakins for the offenses on Sept. 26, 2019 and Jan. 22, 2019 in Columbia Township and South Creek Townships.
Cassandra Beidleman, 27, Athens, entered a plea of guilty to the offenses of Criminal Trespass, a felony of the third degree and Theft by the Unlawful Taking, a misdemeanor of the first degree. Beidleman will be sentenced on Jan. 27, 2020, following preparation of a presentence report by the Bradford County Probation Department. Trooper Robert Phillips of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Beidleman following investigation of incidents that occurred in Ulster Township on June 7, 2019.
Gabriel Spencer, 44, of Towanda, entered a plea to the offenses of Disorderly Conduct, a misdemeanor of the third degree and Resisting Arrest, a misdemeanor of the second degree. Spencer will be sentenced on Jan. 3, 2020, following preparation of a presentence report by the Bradford County Probation Department. Officer Ryan Edsell of the Towanda Borough Police Department arrested Spencer for the offenses on March 20, 2019, at a convenience store in Towanda Borough. Spencer has been incarcerated in the Bradford County Correctional Facility since his arrest.
Lance A. Johnson, 36, formally of Athens, entered a plea of “no contest” to felony charges before Judge Evan Williams III. A no contest plea is entered where the defendant cannot recall the events of the crime but knowledges that he is responsible for committing it. Johnson pled guilty to Strangulation, a felony of the second degree, Terroristic Threats, a misdemeanor of the first degree and Endangering the Welfare of Children, a misdemeanor of the first degree. Johnson will be sentenced on Jan. 27, 2020, following preparation of a presentence report by the Bradford County Probation Department. Officer Eric Eccker of the Athens Borough Police Department arrested Johnson in June 2019. Johnson has been at the Bradford County Correctional facility since the date of arrest.
Bradford County District Attorney Daniel J. Barrett reported that the following persons were recently accepted into the Accelerated Rehabilitative Disposition (ARD) program in the Bradford County Court of Common Pleas, Towanda, Pennsylvania:
Rebecca Fick, 25, Rome, charged with the offense of Driving under the Influence, was accepted into the ARD Program and placed on probation for a term of nine months. While on probation, Fick will be subject to supervision by the Bradford County Probation Department which supervision will include monitoring for drug or alcohol use. Additionally, Fick must perform community service with the DUI Litter Brigade and attend a Victim Impact panel and she will lose her Pennsylvania driving privilege for 60 days. Officer George Nichols of the Sayre Borough Police Department filed the charges in Sayre for the offense in June 26, 2019.
District Attorney Daniel J. Barrett reported the following recent criminal case resolutions in the Bradford County Court of Common Pleas, Towanda, Pennsylvania:
SENTENCED
Montana Vandyke, 23, New Albany, was sentenced to Incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 55 days to 15 months, fines of $250.00, plus court costs, VanDyke had been sentenced to probation but failed to comply with the conditions. Probation was revoked and the case was set for resentencing for the offense of Theft by Unlawful Taking, a misdemeanor of the first degree. Trooper Adam Thomas of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Vandyke following investigation of an incident that occurred in New Albany Township on March 29, 2018.
Jacqueline Lucy, 37, Athens, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford county Correctional Facility for 20 days to 23 months, fines of $500.00, plus court costs, for the offense of Delivery of a Controlled Substance, a felony offense. Bradford County Drug Task Force arrested Lucy on June 3, 2019 in Athens Township.
Samuel Hay, 21, Monroeton, was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 15 months to 42 months, fines of $900.00, plus court costs; Hay will register as a sex offender for 25 years for the offenses of two counts of Sexual Abuse of Children, a felony of the third degree, and one count of Indirect Criminal Contempt, an ungraded offense. Troopers Nate Lewis, Mirada Musick and Justin Millard of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Hay following investigations of incidents that occurred in various places in Bradford County from February to July 2019.
Ronald Smith, 32, Jersey Shore, was sentenced to three months to 12 months, followed by Probation Supervision for a term of four years, fines of $1500.00, he will also lose his driver’s license for 18 months for the offense of Driving under the Influence, (highest rate) (2 in 10), a misdemeanor of the first degree. Trooper Michael Mogish of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Smith following investigation of an incident that occurred in Wysox Township on Jan. 6, 2018.
Thomas Kent, 35, of Athens, was sentenced to Probation Supervision for a term of nine months, fines of $150.00, for the offense of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a misdemeanor. Officer Thomas Zebrowski of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Kent for the offense occurring on May 12, 2019.
James Decker, 59, Towanda, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 60 days (flat), followed by probation supervision for a term of 12 months, fines of $500.00, plus court costs, for the offenses of Theft of Lost Property, a misdemeanor of the third degree, Driving under Suspension, DUI related, a summary offense. Trooper Gregory Pimm of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Decker following investigation of an incident that occurred in Asylum Township on July 30, 2019.
Lori Ann Randall, 36, Lockwood, New York, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 72 hours to one year, fines of $1000.00, plus court costs, for the offenses of Driving under the Influence, (Drug Related), Child in Car, a misdemeanor of the first degree. Officer Dalton Spencer of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Randall for the offense occurring on April 8, 2019.
Wayne Spaik, 53, Columbia Cross Roads, was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of 24 months, fines of $500.00, plus court costs, for the offenses of two counts of Corruption of Minors, misdemeanors of the first degree. Trooper Miranda Musick of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Spaik following investigation of incidents that occurred in Canton Township on June 30, 2019.
Michael Buckley, 59, Morehead City, North Carolina, was sentenced to Probation Supervision for a term of six months, fines of $300.00, for the offense of Driving under the Influence, (general impairment), a misdemeanor. Trooper Gregory Pimm of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Buckley following investigation of an incident that occurred in Wyalusing Township on May 4, 2019.
Cheryl Caliente, 43, Sayre, was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 39 months to 92 months, fines of $5500.00, restitution of $125.41, plus court costs, for the offenses of two counts of Retail Theft, altering price tags, both felonies of the third degree, and two counts Receiving Stolen Property, one a misdemeanor of the second degree and one a misdemeanor of the third degree. Officer Hunter Condusta of the Athens Township Police Department arrested Caliente for the offenses occurring on Feb. 20, 2019 and Feb. 21, 2019.
GUILTY PLEAS
David Daff, 33, Towanda, entered a plea of guilty to the offense of Driving under the Influence, (controlled substance), (1/10), a misdemeanor. David will be sentenced on Jan. 27, 2019, following preparation of a presentence report by the Bradford County Probation Department. Trooper Justin Walters of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Daff following investigation of an incident that occurred in Terry Township on June 3, 2019.
Zachary Burdick, 21, New Albany, entered a plea of guilty to the offense of Receiving Stolen Property, a misdemeanor of the first degree. Burdick will be sentenced on Jan. 27, 2020, following preparation of a presentence report by the Bradford County Probation Department. Trooper Adam Thomas of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Burdick following investigation of an incident that occurred in New Albany Borough on April 16, 2019.
Kelsey McNeal, 24, Monroeton, entered a plea of guilty to the offense of Theft by Unlawful Taking, a misdemeanor of the first degree. McNeal will be sentenced on Jan, 27, 2020, following preparation of a presentence report by the Bradford County Probation Department. Sergeant David Lantz of the Towanda Borough Police Department arrested McNeal for the offense on May 14, 2019.
ARD
Monica Bailey, 48, New Albany, charged with the offense of Possession of a Controlled Substance, was accepted into the ARD Program and placed on probation for a term of 12 months. While probation Bailey will be subject to supervision will include monitoring for drug or alcohol use. Trooper Scott Hawley of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Bailey for an offense on March 12, 2019 in North Towanda Township.
Christopher Stewart, 53, Sparland, Illinois, charged with the offense of Driving under the Influence, (general impairment), was accepted into the ARD Program and placed on probation for a term of 12 months. While probation Stewart will be subject to supervision will include monitoring for drug or alcohol use. Additionally, Stewart must perform community service with the DUI Litter Brigade and attend a Victim Impact panel and he will lose his Pennsylvania driving privilege for 60 days. Trooper Peter Lakkis of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Stewart for an offense on July 29, 2019 in North Towanda Township.
NOLO CONTENDERE
Kristine Lutz, 42 New Albany, entered a plea of nolo contendere/ no contest to Possession of a Controlled Substance, a misdemeanor. Lutz will be sentenced on Jan. 27, 2020, following preparation of a pre-sentence report by the Bradford County Probation Department. A no-contest plea is entered where the defendant cannot recall the event but will be held guilty and sentenced. Officer Casey Shiposh of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Lutz for the offense on Sept. 1, 2019.
