Bradford County District Attorney Chad Salsman reports that the following persons recently were sentenced in the Bradford County Court of Common Pleas, Towanda:
Xavier Lyon, 29, Sayre, was sentenced to incarceration in Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 13 months to 30 months, fines of $1,000, plus court costs, for the offense of Fleeing and Eluding, a felony of the third degree. Trooper Leland Loziere of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Lyon following investigation of an incident that occurred in Ulster Township on May 12, 2020.
Heather Maduro, 35, Waverly, New York, was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of 12 months, plus court costs, for the offense of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a misdemeanor. Officer Derek Watkins of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Maduro for the offense occurring on Aug. 4, 2020.
Leslie Porter, 52, Wysox, was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of 36 months, plus court costs, for the offenses of two counts of Recklessly Endangering another Person, misdemeanors of the second degree, and Flight to Avoid Apprehension, a misdemeanor of the second degree. Trooper Justin Walton of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Porter following investigation of incidents that occurred in Wysox Township on Jan. 28, 2020.
Brian Robinson, 31, Towanda, was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of 12 months, plus court costs, for the offense of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a misdemeanor. Trooper Luke Geiger of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Robinson following investigation of an incident that occurred in Wysox Township on April 1, 2020.
Daniel Strohl, 39, of Montrose, was sentenced to a term of probation supervision for a term of 12 months and fines of $100, plus court costs, for the offense of Theft by Unlawful Taking, a misdemeanor of the first degree. Trooper Leland Loziere of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Strohl following investigation of an incident that occurred in Laceyville, PA on April 15, 2020.
Derek Morris, 31, Waverly, New York, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for a term of 1 month to 2 months and 15 days, plus court costs, for the offense of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a misdemeanor. Officer Casey Shiposh of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Morris for the offense which occurred on April 8, 2019.
Michael Gann, 45, Sayre, was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 30 months to 78 months, fines of $1,000, plus court costs, for the offenses of Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine, a felony offense, Driving under the Influence of Drugs, (first offense in 10 years), a misdemeanor, and Possession of a Controlled Substance, a misdemeanor. Officer Thomas VanFleet of the Athens Township Police Department and Officer Casey Shiposh of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Gann for the offenses occurring on May 20, 2020, and June 13, 2020.
