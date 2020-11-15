Bradford County District Attorney Chad Salsman reported that the following persons were sentenced in the Bradford County Court of Common Pleas:
Frederick Vanderpool, 50, Towanda, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 30 days flat, followed by probation supervision for a term of 24 months, plus court costs. He will also lose his driver’s license for 18 months, for the offense of Driving under the Influence, (second offense of 10 years), a misdemeanor of the first degree. Trooper Benjamin Markosky of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Vanderpool following investigation of an incident that occurred in Wysox Township on June 19, 2020.
Frederick Vanderpool, 50, of Towanda, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 72 hours to 6 months, fines of $1,000, plus court costs, he will also lose his driver’s license for 12 months, for the offense of Driving under the Influence, (Controlled Substance), first offense in 10 years, a misdemeanor. Trooper Stephen Lehner of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Vanderpool following investigation of incident that occurred in Towanda Borough on March 14, 2020.
Lloyd Walters, 39, Athens, was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of 12 months, fines of $250, plus court costs, for the offense of Open Lewdness, a misdemeanor of the third degree. Officer Joshua Lake of the Towanda Borough Police Department arrested Walters for the offense occurring on July 25, 2020.
Anthony Licari, 35, Towanda, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 7 months to 23 months, 29 days, fine of $1,500, plus court costs, for the offenses of Possession with Intent to Deliver, a felony, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a misdemeanor. Trooper Kevin Hibson of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Licari following investigation of an incident that occurred in Alba Borough on March 28, 2018.
Kari A. Knapp, 26, Monroeton, was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of 12 months, fines of $500, plus court costs, for the offense of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a misdemeanor. Trooper Doug Jennings of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Knapp following investigation of an incident that occurred in Monroe Township on May 5, 2020.
Matthew Harkness, 28, Wysox, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 4 days to 6 months, fines of $1,500, plus court costs. He will also lose his driver’s license for 12 months, for the offense of Driving under the Influence, (controlled substance), (first offense in 10 years), a misdemeanor, and Possession of a Controlled Substance, a misdemeanor. Trooper Patrick Roman of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Harkness following investigations of incidents that occurred in Standing Stone Township on June 25, 2019. .
Dusty Benjamin, 26, Towanda, was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of 12 month, fines of $500 for the offense of Possession of a Drug Paraphernalia, a misdemeanor. Trooper Luke Geiger of the Pennsylvania State Police of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Benjamin following investigation of an incident that occurred in Wysox Township on May 4, 2020.
Casey Stillman, 27, Sayre, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 90 days flat, followed by probation supervision for 57 months, fines of $1,550, restitution of $200, plus court costs, for the offenses of Possession with Intent to deliver, a felony, Driving under the Influence, (second offense in 10 years), a misdemeanor of the first degree, Possession of a Controlled Substance, a misdemeanor, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a misdemeanor. Officer John Fedorchak of the Athens Township Police Department, Officer Casey Shiposh of the Sayre Borough Police Department and Officer Thomas Zebrowski also of the Sayre Police Department arrested Stillman for the offenses occurring on Nov. 7, 2019; April 7, 2020; and May 25, 2020.
Kandi Deloach, 34, Sayre, was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 1 year and 90 days to 7 years, followed by 5 years of probation supervision, fines of $4,000, plus court costs, for the offenses of DUI, (second offense in 10 years), a misdemeanor of the first degree and DUI, (third offense in 10 years), a felony offense. Officer Casey Shiposh of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Deloach for the offense occurring on Jan. 6, 2020. Trooper Michael Tracy of the Pennsylvania State Police also arrested Deloach following investigation of an incident that occurred in North Towanda Township on May 16, 2019.
Amanda Wilcox, 32, of Elmira, New York, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 79 days to 23 months, fines of $250, plus court costs, for the offense of Delivery of Methamphetamine, a felony offense. Trooper Kevin Hibson of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Wilcox following investigation of an incident that occurred in Athens Township on Aug. 29, 2018.
Steven Johnson, 28, of Athens, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 3 months to 23 months, followed by probation supervision for a term of five years. Johnson has lifetime sex offender registration, for the offense of Indent Assault, victim less than 13 years old, a felony of the third degree. Trooper Nate Lewis of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Johnson following investigation of an incident that occurred in Litchfield Township on Feb. 14, 2020.
James Rosh, 35, of Sayre, was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of 12 months, for the offense of Simple Assault, a misdemeanor of the second degree. Officer Richard Horton of the Athens Township Police Department arrested Rosh for the offense occurring on July 14, 2020.
Jack Shumway, 42, of Towanda, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 72 hours to 6 months, followed by probation supervision for a term of 18 months, fines of $1,000, restitution of $336.93. He will also lose his driver’s license for 12 months, for the offenses of Driving under the Influence of a Controlled Substance, (first offense in 10 years), a misdemeanor, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a misdemeanor, and Disorderly Conduct, a misdemeanor of the third degree. Trooper Nate Smith of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Shumway following investigation of an incident that occurred in Springfield Township on July 9, 2020.
James A. Russo, 33, of Sayre, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 4 days to 6 months, fines of $1,000, plus court costs. He will also lose his driver’s license for 12 months, for the offense of Driving under the Influence, Controlled Substance, (first offense in 10 years), a misdemeanor. Officer Nikki Hoffman of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Russo for the offense occurring on June 1, 2017.
Timothy Hamm, 36, Northumberland, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 45 days to 12 months, fines of $250, restitution of $2,505.48, plus court costs, for the offense of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a misdemeanor. Officer Casey Shiposh of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Hamm for the offense occurring on April 6, 2020.
Skyler Overpeck-Cordner, 30, Wysox, was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of 24 months, fines of $1,000, plus court costs, for the offenses of Retail Theft, a misdemeanor of the first degree, and Possession of a Controlled Substance, a misdemeanor. Officer Taylor Arnold of the Athens Township Police Department arrested Overpeck-Cordner for the offenses occurring on Feb. 9, 2020, and Feb. 14, 2020.
Dakota Stone, 25, of Milan, was sentenced to Probation Supervision for a term of 24 months, fines of $400, restitution of $1,613.61, plus court costs, for the offenses of Criminal Mischief, a misdemeanor of the second degree and Disorderly Conduct, a misdemeanor of the third degree. Trooper Justin Walton and Trooper Justin Millard of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Stone following investigations of incidents that occurred in Ulster Township on June 30, 2020, and July 1, 2020.
