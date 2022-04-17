Bradford County District Attorney Albert C. Ondrey reported that the following person(s) were recently sentenced in the Bradford County Court of Common Pleas, Towanda:
Joshua Engel, 28, Canton, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County State Correctional Facility for 90 days, followed by probation supervision for a term of 57 months, followed by County Intermediate Punishment for 24 months; County Intermediate Punishment involves a combination of restrictions and supervision. It may include home confinement, electronic monitor, and substance abuse treatment. Violations can result in incarceration. Engel will pay fines of $7,500, plus court costs, he will also lose his driver’s license, for the offenses of 3 counts of driving under the influence, a misdemeanor, a misdemeanor of the first degree, and a felony of the third degree. Trooper Lehner, Trooper Geiger, and Trooper Semenza all of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Engel following investigation of incidents that occurred in Towanda, Canton and South Creek Townships on May 10, 2021, Aug. 18, 2021, and Nov. 9, 2021.
Tracy Parkhurst, 34, of Sayre, was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of 6 months, restitution of $1,851.79, plus court costs for the offense of criminal mischief, a misdemeanor of the second degree. Officer Nikki Hoffman of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Parkhurst for the offense occurring on Sept. 29, 2021.
Marcus Campbell, 38, of Waverly, was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 8 months to 16 months, plus court costs, for the offense of retail theft, a misdemeanor of the second degree. Officer John Fedorchak of the Athens Township Police Department arrested Campbell for the offense occurring on July 20, 2021.
Aaron Reynolds, 32, of Barton, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 8 months to 23 months, restitution of $64.92, plus court costs, for the offenses of retail theft, a misdemeanor of the first degree, altered, forged, or counterfeit documents, a misdemeanor of the first degree, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor. Officer Dalton Spencer of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Reynolds for the offenses on Sept. 3, 2020, and Feb. 17, 2021.
Lynette Ford, 37, of Sayre, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 2 months to 18 months, fines of $1,000, plus court costs, for the offenses of fleeing and eluding a police officer, a misdemeanor of the second degree, driving under suspension/DUI related, a summary. Officer Christopher Warren of the Athens Township Police Department arrested Ford for the offenses on Sept. 4, 2021.
Madison Kramer, 26, Sayre, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 30 days to 89 days, restitution of $5,035.97, plus court costs, for the offense of receiving stolen property, a misdemeanor of the first degree. Officer Jason Serfas of the Athens Township Police Department arrested Kramer for the offense occurring on Sept. 23, 2021.
Amber Howard, 35, of Troy, was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 2 to 12 months, consecutive to other sentences she is currently serving, for the offense of possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor. Trooper Philip Semenza of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Howard following investigation of an incident that occurred in Wysox Township on Feb. 4, 2021.
