Bradford County District Attorney reports that the following persons were recently sentenced in the Bradford County Court of Common Pleas, Towanda:
Shatner Barrett, 33, Canton, was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of 9 months, plus court costs, for the offense of simple assault, a misdemeanor of the second degree. Officer Michael Northup of the Canton Borough Police Department arrested Barrett for the offense occurring on June 1, 2020.
Roxanne Brown, 47, Painted Post, NY, was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of 6 months, plus court costs, for the offenses of 2 counts of defiant trespass, misdemeanors of the third degree, and stalking, a misdemeanor of the first degree. Officer Thomas Zebrowski, Officer Seth Murielle, and Sergeant Bruce Hoffman all from the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Brown for the offenses occurring on Aug. 4, 2020, and Aug. 15, 2020.
Jeremy Wilkinson, 46, Towanda, was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 8 to 43 months, fines of $1,000, plus court costs. Wilkinson had been sentenced to probation but failed to comply with the conditions. Probation was revoked and the case was set for resentencing, for the offenses driving under the influence, drug related, first offense in 10 years, a misdemeanor, possession of controlled substance, a misdemeanor, and aggravated assault, a felony of the second degree. Trooper Robert Scatena, Trooper Stephen Lehner, and Trooper Gregory Pimm, all of the Pennsylvania State Police, arrested Wilkinson following investigations of incidents on Aug. 10, 2020 in North Towanda Township, Jan. 4, 2021 in Ulster Township, and West Burlington Township on Sept. 5, 2019.
Austin Merritt, 24, New Albany, was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 29 to 86 months, fines of $3,000, plus court costs. Merritt had been sentenced to State Intermediate Punishment but failed to comply with the conditions. S.I.P. was revoked and the case was set for resentencing. Merritt’s offenses are receiving stolen property, a misdemeanor of the second degree, another count of receiving stolen property, a felony of the second degree, and theft by deception, a felony of the third degree. Trooper Gregory Pimm, Trooper Luke Geiger, and Trooper Joseph Bednarski, all of the Pennsylvania State Police, arrested Merritt following investigation of incidents that occurred on Aug. 17, 2018 in Sheshequin Township, New Albany Borough, Dec. 11, 2018 and Sheshequin Township on Aug. 13, 2018.
Joel Vanderpool, 38, of Wysox, was sentenced to Treatment Court for 2 years, fines of $1,000, plus court costs, for the offense of possession with intent to deliver, heroin, a felony. Trooper Luke Geiger of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Vanderpool following investigation of an incident that occurred in North Towanda Township on May 25, 2020.
Anthony M. Fletcher, 29, of Elmira, NY, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 4 to 16 months, plus court costs, for the offense of possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor. Trooper Luke Geiger of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Fletcher following investigation of an incident that occurred in Towanda Borough on Oct. 28, 2020.
Justin McCarty, 23, of Sayre, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 72 hours to 6 months, followed by probation supervision for a term of 12 months, fines of $1,000, plus court costs, he will also lose his driver’s license for 12 months, for the offenses of driving under the influence, first offense in 10 years, (highest rate), a misdemeanor, and 2 counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, both misdemeanors. Sergeant Bruce Hoffman of the Sayre Borough Police Department and Officer Denny Slater of the Athens Township Police Department arrested McCarty for the offenses occurring on Sept. 3, 2019 and Feb. 23, 2020.
William J. Weidman, 39, of New Albany, was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility, for 5 to 10 years, fines of $750, plus court costs, he will also lose his driver’s license for 12 months, for the offenses of homicide by vehicle while DUI, a felony of the first degree, and two counts of driving under the influence, highest rate, second offense in 10 years, a misdemeanor. Trooper Tyler Edwards of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Weidman following investigation of incidents that occurred in Overton Township on Sept. 28, 2020.
Rachelle M. Rockwell, 31, of Troy, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 72 hours to 24 months, fines of $1,500, plus court costs, she will also lose her driver’s license for 12 months, for the offenses of driving under the influence of a controlled substance, minors in car, misdemeanor of the first degree, fleeing and eluding, a felony of the third degree, and possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor. Officer Briar Jenkins of the Troy Borough Police Department arrested Rockwell for the offenses occurring on May 23, 2020.
