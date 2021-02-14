The Bradford County District Attorney’s Office reported the following recent criminal case resolutions in the Bradford County Court of Common Pleas, Towanda:
Timothy Short, 44, Towanda, was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 21 to 60 months, fines of $1,000, plus court costs. His sentences are consecutive to his other sentences, for the offense of Driving under the Influence, (controlled substance), a felony offense. Trooper Scott Hawley of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Short, following investigation of an incident that occurred in Monroe Borough on July 19, 2019.
Alexander Johns, 29, Troy, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 22 days to 12 months, followed by probation supervision for a term of 6 months, fines of $800, plus court costs, for the offenses of driving under the influence, (general impairment), a misdemeanor, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor. Johns was placed in the ARD diversionary program but failed to comply with the program. The ARD was revoked and Johns pleaded guilty. Officer Andrew Krise of the Canton Borough Police Department arrested Johns for the DUI offense occurring on Oct. 14, 2020. Trooper Josiah Reiner of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Johns following investigation of the possession of drug paraphernalia incident that occurred in Columbia Township on Jan. 24, 2019.
Bobbi Jo Johnson, 35, Towanda, was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of 24 months, plus court costs, for the offense of theft by unlawful taking, a misdemeanor of the second degree. Trooper Benjamin Markosky of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Johnson following investigation of an incident that occurred in North Towanda Township on July 31, 2020.
Danial Martinez, 44, of Hallstead, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 8 days to 12 months, fines of $500, plus court costs. His sentence is consecutive to his other sentences, for the offense of possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor. Officer Ryan Edsell of the Towanda Borough Police Department arrested Martinez for the offense occurring on Aug. 25, 2020.
Samantha Vanblarcom, 36, of Sayre, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 7 days to 6 months, fines of $1,000, plus court costs, for the offense of driving under the influence, (highest rate of alcohol), (first offense in 10 years), a misdemeanor. Trooper Justin Walton of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Vanblarcom following investigation of an incident that occurred in Monroe Borough on May 30, 2020.
Genevieve Davis, 46, of Towanda, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 64 days to 23 months, 28 days, fines of $1,000, plus court costs, for the offenses of two counts of simple assault, a misdemeanor of the second degree. Trooper Ryan Joyce of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Davis following investigation of an incident that occurred in Asylum Township on Aug. 27, 2020.
Benjamin C. Vanderpool, 43, Ulster, was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of 48 months, plus court costs, for the offenses of three counts of indecent assault, misdemeanors of the first degree. Trooper Miranda Musick of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Vanderpool following investigation of incidents that occurred in Rome Township on Jan. 1, 1996 - Jan. 1, 2000.
Ashley Gordon, 28, of Wysox, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 9 to 23 months, 29 days, fines of $2,000, plus court costs, for the offense of possession with intent to deliver, (methamphetamine), a felony offense. Trooper Scott Hawley of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Gordon following investigation of an incident that occurred in Wysox Township on Feb. 17, 2020.
Jeffrey Pearsall, 32, Troy, was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 21 to 60 months, plus court costs, for the offense of possession with intent to deliver, (less than 2.5 grams of methamphetamine), felony offense. Ian Urbanski of the AG’s office arrested Pearsall following investigation of an incident that occurred in Athens Township on March 14, 2019.
Jason White, 40, Towanda, was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 8 to 36 months, fines of $750, plus court costs, for the offenses of simple assault, a misdemeanor of the second degree and defiant trespass, a misdemeanor of the third degree. Officer Garret Smith of the Towanda Borough Police Department arrested White for the offenses occurring on Jan. 17, 2020.
Zachary Barber, 31, of New Albany, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 32 days, 72 hours to 18 months, followed by probation supervision for a term of 12 months, fines of $1,000, plus court costs, restitution of $1,9362.21, for the offenses of criminal trespass, a felony of the third degree, driving under the influence, (drug related), (first offense in 10 years), a misdemeanor, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor. Trooper Tyler Edwards of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Barber following investigation of incidents that occurred in Monroe Township on June 30, 2020.
Justin Munson, 28, of Elmira, NY, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 6 months, 72 hours to 23 months, 29 days, fines of $1,000, plus court costs, for the offenses of possession with intent to deliver, (methamphetamine), a felony offense, and driving under the influence, (first offense in 10 years), a misdemeanor. Officer Casey Shiposh of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Munson for the offenses occurring on July 14, 2020.
Kari Knapp, 26, of Monroeton, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 72 hours to 6 months, followed by probation supervision for a term of 12 months, fines of $1,250, plus court costs, for the offenses of driving under the influence, (drug related), (first offense in 10 years), a misdemeanor, and possession of a controlled substance, (methamphetamine), a misdemeanor. Trooper Luke Geiger of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Knapp following investigation of incidents that occurred in North Towanda Township on April 12, 2020.
Randy Wayman, 49, of Waverly, NY, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 6 months, 72 hours to 6 months, fines of $1,000, plus court costs, he will also lose his driver’s license for 12 months, for the offenses of driving under the influence, controlled substance, (first offense in 10 years), a misdemeanor, 2 counts of possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanors, possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor and, retail theft, a summary offense. Officer Hunter Condusta of the Athens Township Police Department arrested Wayman for the offenses occurring on May 9, 2020. Trooper Waylon Smith and Trooper George Jones of the Pennsylvania State Police also arrested Wayman following investigation of incidents that occurred in Towanda Township and Towanda Borough on Oct. 11, 2019 and Aug. 6, 2020.
Kristian Baker, 25, of Waverly, NY, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 30 days to 12 months, followed by probation supervision for a term of 24 months, plus court costs, and restitution of $673.55, for the offenses of theft by unlawful taking, a misdemeanor of the second degree, and 2 counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor, and possession of controlled substance, a misdemeanor. Officer Dalton Spencer and Officer Thomas Zebrowski of the Sayre Borough and Athens Township Police Department arrested Baker for the offenses occurring on June 15, 2020, June 17, 2020 and Feb. 12, 2021.
Jonathon M. Merrill, 23, of Waverly, NY, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 4 days to 6 months, fines of $1,200, plus court costs, he will also lose his driver’s license for 12 months, for the offenses of driving under the influence, (controlled substance), (first offense in 10 years), a misdemeanor, false statements to authorities, a misdemeanor of the third degree, and driving while operation privilege is suspended/revoked, a summary offense. Officer Casey Shiposh of the Sayre Borough Police Department, Officer Keith Stackhouse of the Athens Township Police Department, and Officer Brier Jenkins of the Troy Borough Police Department all arrested Merrill for the offenses occurring on May 18, 2019, Nov. 27, 2019, and March 28, 2020.
Ryker J. Packard, 27, of Millerton, was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of 12 months, for the offense of disorderly conduct, engage in fighting, a misdemeanor of the third degree. Trooper Briana Hollenbeck of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Packard following investigation of an incident that occurred in Wells Township on July 5, 2020.
David Brown, 43, of Athens, was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of 12 months, for the offense of possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor. Officer Jason Serfas of the Athens Township Police Department arrested Brown for the offense occurring on July 24, 2020.
Brian Bastion, 51, of Canton, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 2 to 12 months, followed by probation supervision for a term of 12 months, fines of $300, plus court costs, restitution of $50, for the offenses of two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanors, and harassment a summary offense. Officer Ryan Edsell of the Towanda Borough Police Department arrested Bastion for the offenses occurring on May 19, 2020. Trooper Benjamin Markosky of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Bastion following investigation of incidents that occurred in North Towanda Township and Towanda Borough on Sept. 13, 2020, and Aug. 26, 2020.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.