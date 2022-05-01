District Attorney Albert Ondrey reported the following recent criminal case resolutions in the Bradford County Court of Common Pleas, Towanda:
Robert Robinson, 35, Brooklyn, NY, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 72 hours to 6 months, fines of $100.00, plus court costs, he will also lose his driver’s license for 12 months, plus court costs, for the offense of driving under the influence, a misdemeanor. Trooper Matthew Santiago of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Robinson following investigation of an incident that occurred in Warren Township on July 25, 2021.
Tyler Russel, 18, of Sayre, PA, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 75 days to 12 months, plus court costs for the offense of simple assault, a misdemeanor of the second degree. Officer Seth Murrelle of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Russel for the offense occurring on December 28, 2020.
Kendrick Lafferty, 27, Gillett, PA, was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of 6 months, plus court costs, for the offense of possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor. Trooper Matthew Santiago of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Lafferty following investigation of an incident that occurred in Columbia Township on July 23, 2021.
Joshua Williams, 38, Lockwood, NY, was sentenced to probation supervision for 36 months, fines of $1,000, plus court costs, he will also lose his driver’s license for 12 months, for the offenses of driving under the influence of a controlled substance, (1st offense in 10 years), a misdemeanor of the first degree, and minors in vehicle, a misdemeanor of the first degree. Trooper Jacob Burgess of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Williams following investigation of incidents that occurred in Towanda Borough on July 20, 2021.
Ryan M. Johnston, 35, Charlotte, NC, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility of 43 days to 12 months, $1000.00, fines, plus court costs, he will also lose his driver’s license for 12 months, for the offenses of possession of a controlled substance, (2nd offense in 10 years), a misdemeanor, driving under the influence, (general impairment), refusal of blood test at arrest, a misdemeanor. Officer Casey Shiposh of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Johnston for the offence occurring on August 17, 2020.
Ely J. Allen, 22, of Canton, PA, was sentenced to probation supervision for 3 months, plus court costs, for the offense of disorderly conduct, (fighting), a misdemeanor of the third degree. Trooper Ryan Joyce of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Allen following investigation of an incident that occurred on June 27, 2020.
Angel M. Strope-Johnson, 30, Towanda, PA, was sentenced to probation supervision for 3 months, plus court costs, for the offense of possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor. Officer Dalton Spencer of the Athens Township Police Department arrested Strope-Johnson for the offense occurring on October 24, 2021.
Aaron Collins, 34, Waverly, NY, was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 9 years to 24 years, restitution of $5363.17, plus court costs, for the offenses of aggravated assault, a felony of the second degree, firearms not to be carried without a license, a felony of the third degree, terroristic threats, a misdemeanor of the first degree, and recklessly endangering another person, a misdemeanor of the second degree. Trooper Joshua Fisher of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Collins following investigation of incidents that occurred in Windham Township on July 25, 2020.
Keighley Park, 36, of Waverly, NY, was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of 36 months, fines of $1,500.00, plus court costs, for the offenses of 2 counts of possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor. Trooper Nicholas Walters of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Park on August 16, 2021 in Burlington Township and Trooper Stephen Lehner arrested Park on July 25, 2021, in Rome Township.
Azaria Martin, 19, of Towanda, PA, was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of 9 months, fines of $250.00, plus court costs, for the offense of possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor. There was a forfeit claim of $16,895.00. Officer Ryan Edsell of the Towanda Borough Police Department arrested Martin on September 7, 2021.
Rebecca Smith, 41, of Gillett, PA, was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of 9 months, plus court costs, $20.00 restitution, for the offense of possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor. Trooper Robert Scatena of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Smith following investigation of an incident that occurred in South Creek Township on April 24, 2021.
Jamie N. Bateman, 47, of Binghamton, NY, was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 6 months to 12 months, concurrent with his other sentences; he will pay $500.00 fines, plus court costs, for the offense of possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor. Trooper Luke Geiger of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Bateman in Leroy Township on December 26, 2020.
Michael Kimball, 40, of Canton, PA, was sentenced to a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 13 months and 10 days to 56 months, followed by probation supervision for 12 months, fines of $2000.00, plus court costs and restitution of $539.83, for the offenses of defiant trespass, a misdemeanor of the third degree, 2 counts of terroristic threats, a misdemeanor of the first degree, possession of a deadly weapon-enhancement, a misdemeanor, and theft by unlawful taking, a misdemeanor of the first degree. Chief Douglas Seeley of the Canton Borough Police Department arrested Kimball on September 22, 2021 & September 28, 2021. Trooper Philip Semenza of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Kimball following an investigation of the incident that occurred in Canton Borough on September 26, 2021. Officer Andrew Whitehead of the Canton Borough Police Department arrested Kimball on September 23, 2021.
Matthew Gay, 31, of Athens, PA, was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 20 months to 72 months, fines of $2500.00, plus court costs, restitution to be determined after hearing at unknown date. Gay was sentenced to 4 counts of disorderly conduct-fighting, threatening, tumultuous behavior, a misdemeanor of the third degree, and flight to avoid apprehension, a misdemeanor of the second degree. Trooper Tyler Cawley and Trooper Stephen Lehner both of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Gay after investigation of incidents on April 9, 2021, April 30, 2021, May 9, 2021, June 10, 2021, and June 18, 2021, in Ulster Township.
Jack Stroud, 39, of Towanda, PA, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 12 months to 24 months, fines of $500.00, plus court costs, for the offense of flight to avoid apprehension, a misdemeanor. Officer Michael Lamanna of the Towanda Borough Police Department arrested Stroud for the offense occurring on March 8, 2021.
James R. Hill Jr., 46, of Waverly, NY, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 1 month to 23 months, 29 days, fines of $500.00, plus court costs, for the offense of fleeing and eluding a police officer, a misdemeanor of the second degree. Officer Thomas Zebrowski of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Hill for the offense occurring on February 10, 2019.
Michael G. Harris, 58, of Ithaca, NY, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 72 hours to 6 months, fines of $1000.00, plus court costs, he will also lose his driver’s license for 12 months, for the offense of driving under the influence, a misdemeanor. Officer Michael Northup of the Canton Borough Police Department arrested Harris for the offense occurring on August 11, 2020.
