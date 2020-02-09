Candor man, local teen face charges following liquor store burglary

Candor man, teen face charges for burglary
A Candor man and a teen face felony burglary, criminal mischief, and misdemeanor petit lareny charges following an investigation into a Jan. 23 burglary at the Waverly Liquor and Wine store.
According to Waverly police, 30-year-old Treman V. Gilbert and “a local 17-year-old male” are accused of forcibly entering the business shortly after 1 a.m., stealing multiple items, and then fleeing the scene.
Gilbert was arrested Tuesday and released on an appearance ticket per the New York state Bail Reform Act, police explained, and will answer the charges in the Village of Waverly Justice Court at a later date.
The 17-year-old was arraigned in the Tioga County Family Court and sent to a youth detention facility to await further legal action.
