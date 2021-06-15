CANTON TOWNSHIP — A Canton Township couple are facing charges for endangering the welfare of a child.
According to Pennsylvania State Police, they arrived at a trailer park to a report of two toddlers running through the area with no parents on Saturday.
A neighbor woke up that morning and saw a three-year-old toddler naked in his front yard with feces on him and a two-year-old toddler also covered in feces across the street in the front yard of a different residence, according to court documents.
Police said neighbors searched for the parents for a half hour and when they could not be found, the authorities were called and later found and identified the parents as 32-year-old Chastiti Howard and 29-year-old Brandon Phillips inside their residence.
Court documents show that both parents allegedly said they were asleep while their children were outside.
Howard and Phillips both face two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.
They are currently incarcerated at the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $15,000 bail.
