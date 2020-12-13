Canton man arrested after attempting to deposit stolen checks, car thefts

CANTON BOROUGH – The Pennsylvania State Police arrested Caleb Johan Lattimer, 30, of Canton Borough after he was charged with the felonies of theft – unlawful taking or disposition, forgery – unauthorized act in writing, receiving stolen property, access device fraud – counterfeit, altered, incomplete – identity theft, and a misdemeanor for theft from a motor vehicle after he attempted to deposit several stolen checks and stole several items out of cars.
According to police, Lattimer tried to deposit $3,957.34 in stolen checks to the borough branch of the Chemung Canal Trust Company on Oct. 19.
The transaction seemed suspicious since the checks were reported stolen.
During the investigation, police were able to connect Lattimer to several car thefts reported on Oct. 17.
The stolen items valued at $440 included an orange EMT bag with various items inside, a black Nfinity backpack, and a digital thermometer.
A preliminary hearing is set for 1:45 p.m. on Jan. 6, 2021.
