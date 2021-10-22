WARREN TOWNSHIP – A Vestal man was cited after a Sunday evening crash into a Warren Township home.
According to Pennsylvania State Police, 36-year-old Kyle D. Larnerd was traveling north on Cadis Road in a 2007 Chevorlet Cobalt when, around 6:51 p.m., he failed to negotiate a right hand curve, left the roadway, and crashed into a home.
Larnerd was uninjured in the crash. His vehicle was towed from the scene by Sutton’s Towing, according to police.
The report didn’t include whether anyone was in the residence at the time of the crash.
Larnerd was charged with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Also assisting at the scene were Warren Township firefighters and Great Valley EMS.
