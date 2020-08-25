A Wyalusing man now faces multiple charges after Pennsylvania State Police said he hit his girlfriend with a vehicle before crashing it into a utility pole during the early evening of April 26.
According to police, 31-year-old Joshua Thomas Merritt was arguing with his girlfriend at their Route 706 home when she drove away. He then grabbed the keys to his mother’s vehicle and caught up to her. Both vehicles pulled off to the side of the road where the argument continued. Police said Merritt then became “tired of fighting and wanted to end it all.”
Merritt drove his vehicle into a pole at the intersection of Route 706 and Crow Hill Road, but denied striking his girlfriend with the vehicle. The victim’s injuries told a different story, according to police. She told investigators she had fled toward the road to get away from him when she heard him “driving angry” and was struck. A witness said the hit caused the her to fly up onto the hood and then off the front of the vehicle. She was transported to the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital by Greater Valley EMS for treatment. Another witness told police that Merritt said the victim “needs to be put down” before the incident.
Merritt was charged with felony aggravated assault, the misdemeanor charges of simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, criminal mischief, unauthorized use of automobiles and other vehicles, and summary harassment, reckless driving, and occupant protection.
He was sent to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $30,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 1.
