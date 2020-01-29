Confidential informant leads to Sayre drug arrest

An Owego man sits in the Bradford County Correctional Facility after an alleged drug deal with a confidential informant over the weekend.
According to Sayre Borough police, Dustin C. Dunbar was taken into custody after selling the informant four bags, or 3.23 grams, of methamphetamine for $200, minus the cost of a pack of cigarettes that was also part of the deal. After Dunbar’s arrest, police discovered 28 bags of suspected fentanyl, 5.7 grams of purported methamphetamine, and $235 in additional cash. In a bag belonging to Dunbar, police discovered digital scales and packaging materials, hypodermic needles, razor blades, a small glass jar with white residue, .46 grams of suspected fentanyl, a small amount of marijuana, and snort tubes with residue.
Police were able to make the arrest after a tip from the informant that Dunbar had reached out to them about having methamphetamine and fentanyl to sell, according to police.
Police also arrested two of the four people in the vehicle that Dunbar had arrived in to make the sale. One, who was not identified, was charged with DUI and possession of drug paraphernalia, while another unidentified person was arrested for drug possession. This person also had a loaded 9mm pistol without serial numbers, according to police.
Dunbar is scheduled to appear before Magisterial District Judge Larry Hurley on Feb. 4.
