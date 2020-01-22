Canton man found guilty
A Bradford County jury found a Canton man guilty of resisting arrest on Tuesday.
John L. Bellows, age 45, was found guilty by a jury of six men and six women for an incident which occurred on Nov. 7, 2018 on Southside Road in Leroy Township. On that date, State Constable Thomas DeLange arrived at the Bellows residence to serve a warrant issued by Magisterial District Judge William C. Solomon in Lycoming County. The warrant was issued because Bellows failed to pay his court fines and costs after agreeing to do so.
Upon the constable’s arrival, the constable spoke to Bellows who refused to pay the money owed to the court and refused to accompany the constable back to the magistrate’s office. The constable called for the assistance of the Pennsylvania State Police. Responding to the call were Troopers Justin Millard, Robert Borkowski, and Luke Geiger. Bellows again refused to comply with the requests of the state troopers to be taken into custody and began to walk away. Trooper Millard put his hand on Bellows’ arm to detain him and Bellows pulled away and pulled his arms in front of his body to prevent the troopers from making an arrest. At that time, Bellows continued to resist and was taken to the ground where he continued to resist and struggle with the three state troopers. Constable DeLange had to deploy a taser to the leg of Bellows at which time Bellows came into compliance and the incident concluded.
The trial was overseen by President Judge Maureen T. Beirne. The Commonwealth was represented by District Attorney Chad M. Salsman. At the conclusion of the trial, Judge Beirne scheduled Bellows for a sentencing hearing on March 5.
