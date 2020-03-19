Guilty plea
Trevor-John Matthew Prough of Athens pleaded guilty to the misdemeanor charges of simple assault and recklessly endangering another person related to a Nov. 19 incident at the Rosalyn Court apartments, according to court documents.
Prough, 27, originally faced charges of strangulation, terroristic threats with intent to terrorize another, simple assault and harassment after Athens Township police responded around 10:13 a.m. for a female yelling for help, according to the affidavit of probable cause. Police said Prough threatened to kill the victim, strangled her twice, punched her multiple times, and pulled her hair.
A plea hearing was held on Feb. 27 in the Bradford County Court of Common Pleas. Prough’s sentencing is scheduled for April 23.
