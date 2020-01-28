Cameron Michael Talada, 18, of Waverly, pleaded guilty to the summary offense of disorderly conduct hazardous physical offense on Jan. 21 in Magisterial District Court 42-3-02. A felony charge of criminal trespass–enter structure was withdrawn, while the original misdemeanor disorderly conduct charge was downgraded to a non-traffic violation. Talada was initially charged after a series of trespassing incidents at the Athens, Sayre, and Waverly high schools on Dec. 10.
Bryan T. Jenner, 26, of Wyalusing, pleaded guilty to marijuana — small amount personal use on Jan. 21 in Magisterial District Court 42-3-04. Jenner was initially charged after deputies with the Bradford County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the residence to apprehend him for an outstanding collections bench warrant on Nov. 8. A search was conducted and a plastic bag with a green leafy substance inside was found on Jenner’s person. The substance field tested positive for marijuana.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.