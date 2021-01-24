District Attorney Chad Salsman reported the following recent criminal case resolutions in the Bradford County Court of Common Pleas, Towanda:
Randi Williams, 35, Athens, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 3 months to 15 months, plus court costs, for the offense of theft of leased property, a felony of the third degree. Trooper Justin Walton of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Williams following investigation of an incident that occurred in Wysox Township on Dec. 31, 2019.
Caitlin Willow, 24, Towanda, was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of 18 months, fines of $1,200 plus court costs, for the offenses of simple assault, a misdemeanor of the second degree, and furnishing alcohol to minors, a misdemeanor of the third degree. Trooper Nathan Smith and Trooper Michael Mogish, both of the Pennsylvania State Police, arrested Willow following investigations of incidents that occurred in Canton Township on Oct. 15, 2019 and May 24, 2020.
Eden Bickerton, 40, of Waverly, New York, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 93 days to 2 years, fines of $2,525, plus court costs. She will also lose her driver’s license for 30 months, for the offenses of DUI, (first offense in 10 years), a misdemeanor; DUI, (second offense in 10 years), a misdemeanor of the first degree; possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor; and retail theft, a summary. Officer Dalton Spencer of the Athens Township Police Department arrested Bickerton for the offenses occurring on Feb. 2, 2020, and Oct. 13, 2020.
Dusty Benjamin, 25, of Towanda, was sentenced to 24 months treatment court, fines of $1,000, plus court costs, for the offenses of two counts of possession with intent to deliver, felony offenses. Officer Joshua Lake of the Towanda Borough Police Department arrested Benjamin for the offenses occurring on Feb. 10, 2020.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.