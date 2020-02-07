Charges dismissed
Charges of misdemeanor theft by deception — false impression and tamper with public record/information have been dismissed against Tanner Jacob Brooks of Lake Ariel, Pennsylvania, according to court documents.
The charges were initially filed following a Nov. 7 traffic stop for a vehicle with no inspection sticker that Brooks had recently purchased, according to Pennsylvania State Police. Troopers accused Brooks of trying to defraud the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue of $114 in taxes after the driver of the vehicle at the time showed the officer a pink slip showing a $100 purchase price, although both she and Brooks, who was contacted by phone, told the officer the purchase price was $2,000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.