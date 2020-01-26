Bradford County District Attorney Chad Salsman has updated the status of the following criminal cases:
SENTENCES
Duane Slater, 40, Towanda, Pennsylvania, was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of six months, fines of $300.00, for the offense of Driving under the Influence, a misdemeanor.
Trooper Justin Walton of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Slater following investigation of an incident that occurred on Burlington Township on Oct. 3, 2019.
NON-JURY TRAILS
Gregory Jackson, 48, Ithaca, New York, was found guilty after a non-jury trial of Driving under Influence, a misdemeanor.
Officer Taylor Arnold of the Athens Township Police Department arrested Jackson on July 3, 2019.
Terry Schmoyer, 34, Gillett, Pennsylvania, was found guilty after a non-jury trial of Indirect Criminal Contempt.
Trooper Michael Tracy of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Schmoyer following investigation of an incident that occurred in Ulster Township on Nov. 12, 2019. Schmoyer was sentenced to 20 days to six months and a fine of $300.00.
