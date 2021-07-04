Bradford County District Attorney Albert C. Ondrey reported that the following people were recently sentenced in the Bradford County Court of Common Pleas, Towanda, Pennsylvania:
Brandon Sysox, 33, New Albany, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 3 to 18 months and fines of $500, restitution of $2,228.40, plus court costs, for the offense of simple assault, a misdemeanor of the second degree. Trooper Kyle Evans of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Sysox following investigation of an incident that occurred in Stevens Township on Oct. 13, 2020.
Casey House, 34, Towanda, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 72 hours to 6 months, and fines of $1,000, restitution of $3,125.08, plus court costs, for the offenses of driving under the influence, (highest rate), (1st offense in 10 years), a misdemeanor. Officer Josh Lake of the Towanda Borough Police Department arrested House for the offense occurring on Jan. 29, 2021.
Jay Parks, 64, Troy, was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 9 to 24 months, consecutive to his other sentences, followed by probation supervision of 12 months, plus court costs. Parks was originally sentenced to probation but failed to comply with the program, probation was revoked and Parks was resentenced for the offense of theft by unlawful taking, a misdemeanor of the first degree. Chief Hunter Dooley of the Troy Borough Police Department arrested Parks for the offense occurring on Jan. 2, 2019.
Roger Hurd, 25, of Tioga, was sentenced to Probation Supervision for a term of 24 months, plus court costs, for the offense of possession with the intent to deliver, a felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor. Officer James Shaw of the Athens Township Police Department arrested Hurd for the offenses occurring on May 24, 2018.
Dustin Dunbar, 30, Owego, NY, was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 36 to 84 months, fines of $1,500, plus court costs, for the offenses of, possession with intent to deliver, (meth), a felony, possession of controlled substance, (2nd of subsequent offense), a misdemeanor. Sergeant Bruce Hoffman of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Dunbar for the offenses occurring on Jan. 25, 2020.
Robert L. Watkins, 28, Sayre, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 30 days to 12 months, followed by probation supervision for a term of 6 months, plus court costs, for the offenses of possession of controlled substance, a misdemeanor, and retail theft, a misdemeanor of the second degree. Officer Casey Shiposh of the Sayre Borough Police Department and Officer Thomas VanFleet of the Athens Township Police Department arrested Watkins for the offenses occurring on March 14, 2021, and March 19, 2021.
Bradley Ostrander, 51, of Towanda, was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 12 to 48 months, fines of $500, plus court costs, for the offense of person not to possess a firearm, a misdemeanor of the first degree. Trooper Benjamin Markosky of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Ostrander following investigation of an incident that occurred in Burlington Township on July 13, 2020.
Ashley Spencer, 33, Elmira, NY, was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 12 months 72 hours to 54 months, fines of $2,000, plus court costs, she will also lose her driver’s license for 12 months, for the offense of possession with intent to deliver, a felony, and driving under the influence of a controlled substance, (1st offense in 10 years), a misdemeanor. Officer Eric Eccker of the Athens Borough Police Department arrested Spencer for the offenses occurring on May 3, 2020.
Walter Reynolds, of Monroeton, was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 12 to 48 months, fines of $500, plus court costs, for the offense of criminal trespass, a felony of the third degree. Trooper Stephen Lehner of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Reynolds following investigation of an incident that occurred in Wysox Township on Dec. 27, 2020.
Michael Rose, 32, of Candor, NY, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 2 to 12 months, fines of $500, plus court costs, for the offense of retail theft, a misdemeanor of the first degree. Officer Jason Serfas of the Athens Township Police Department arrested Rose for the offense occurring on Oct. 10, 2020.
Caleb Belcher, 30, of LeRaysville, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 72 hours to 6 months, fines of $1,000, he will also lose his driver’s license for 12 months, for the offense of driving under the influence of a controlled substance, (1st offense in 10 years), a misdemeanor. Trooper Robert Scatena of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Belcher following investigation of an incident that occurred in Pike Township on Oct. 2, 2020.
Kody Lantz, 20, of Barton, NY, was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of 12 months, fines of $500, plus court costs, for the offense of fleeing and eluding, a misdemeanor of the second degree. Trooper Leland Loziere of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Lantz following investigation of an incident that occurred in Athens Borough on Jan. 19, 2021.
Alexis Lennon, 36, Greentown, was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 15 to 48 months, fines of $2,000, restitution of $155.16, for the offenses of aggravated assaulted, a felony of second degree, possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor, and delivery of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor of the third degree. Officers Casey Shiposh, Nathan Ross, Dalton Spencer, and Nikki Hoffman, all of the Sayre Borough Police Department, arrested Lennon for the offenses occurring on June 8, 2020.
Joseph Tosch, 45, of Athens, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 45 days to 12 months, restitution of $341.42, plus court costs, for the offense of retail theft, a misdemeanor of the first degree. Officer Thomas VanFleet of the Athens Township Police Department arrested Tosch for the offense occurring on March 17, 2021.
