The Bradford County District Attorney’s Office reported that the following persons were recently sentenced in the Bradford County Court of Common Pleas, Towanda:
Antonio Mc Gruther, 19, Dushore, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 3 to 5 months, 29 days, fines of $250, restitution of $1,200, plus court costs. McGruther had been sentenced to probation but failed to comply with the conditions. Probation was revoked and the case was set for resentencing for the offense of institutional vandalism, a misdemeanor of the second degree. Trooper Cody Delfino of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested McGruther following investigation of an incident that occurred in Troy, on Sept. 28. 2020.
Jessica Parker, 33, Troy, was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for a term of 21 months and 51 days to 71 months and 29 days, fines of $1,100, restitution of $43.90, plus court costs, for the offenses of 3 counts of retail theft, one is a misdemeanor of the first degree and the other a felony of the third degree. Sargent Keith Stackhouse of the Athens Township Police Department and Officer Thomas VanFleet also from the Athens Township Police Department arrested Parker for the offenses occurring on Oct. 19, 2018, and May 16, 2019. Trooper Philip Semenza of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Parker following investigation of an incident that occurred in South Creek Township on April 11, 2020.
Kathleen Cratsley, 43, of Elmira, New York, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 3 to 15 months, plus court costs, for the offense of theft by unlawful taking, a misdemeanor of the first degree. Trooper Philip Semenza of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Cratsley following investigation of an incident that occurred in Troy Township on Nov. 27, 2020.
Tyler D. Taylor, 23, Troy, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 3 to 18 months, plus court costs, for the offenses of simple assault, a misdemeanor of the third degree, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor. Officer Briar Jenkins of the Troy Borough Police Department arrested Taylor for the offenses occurring on Sept. 15, 2020.
Zachariah Blackwell, 22, Towanda, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 4 to 11 months and 29 days followed by 12 months of probation, fines of $1,000, restitution of $1,750, plus court costs, for the offenses of possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor, and receiving stolen property, a misdemeanor of the first degree. Officer Michael Lamanna of the Towanda Borough Police Department and Trooper Luke Geiger of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Blackwell following investigation of incidents that occurred in Towanda Borough and Standing Stone Township on Feb. 3, 2021 and March 15, 2020.
Thomas Humphrey II, 29, Barton, New York, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 33 days to 12 months, fines of $400, restitution of $47.93, plus court costs, for the offenses of receiving stolen property, a misdemeanor of the third degree, retail theft, a summary offense and disorderly conduct, also a summary offense. Officer Jason Serfas of the Athens Township Police Department arrested Humphrey for the offenses occurring on July 23, 2020.
Edward Carver, 24, Troy, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 90 days to 24 months, followed by probation supervision for a term of 36 months, fines of $150, plus court costs, he will also lose his driver’s license for 18 months, for the offense of driving under the influence, (highest rate), second offense in 10 years, a misdemeanor of the first degree. Trooper Stephen Lehner of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Carver following investigation of an incident that occurred in Alba Borough on June 5, 2020.
Dylan J. Olmstead, 28, of Towanda, was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of 12 months for the offense of possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor. Trooper Luke Geiger of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Olmstead following investigation of an incident that occurred in Towanda Borough on June 10, 2020.
Corie Ripley, 26, of Sayre, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 72 hours to 24 months, followed by probation supervision for a term of 36 months, fines of $1,000, plus court costs, he will also lose his driver’s license for 12 months, for the offense of driving under the influence, controlled substance, minors in vehicle, a misdemeanor of the first degree. Officer Casey Shiposh of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Ripley for the offense occurring on Aug. 20, 2020.
John Bellows, 46, of Canton, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 3 to 12 months, fines of $500, plus court costs, for the offense of disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor of the third degree. Trooper Justin Millard of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Bellows following investigation of an incident that occurred in LeRoy Township on Jan. 6, 2021.
Melissa D. Ackley, 32, of Towanda, was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 18 to 36 months, followed by probation supervision for a term of 12 months, for the offenses of driving under the influence, controlled substance, first offense in 10 years, a misdemeanor, receiving stolen property, a misdemeanor of the second degree, driving while suspended/revoked, 6th or subsequent offense, a summary offense, and two counts of possession of controlled substance, misdemeanors. Trooper Tyler Edwards and Trooper Nicholas Walters both of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Ackley following investigations of incidents that occurred in North Towanda Township on July 15, 2020 and July 28, 2020.
Jon-Luc Packard, 29, of Gillett, was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of 12 months, fines of $250, for the offenses of 2 counts of recklessly endangering another person, misdemeanors of the second degree. Trooper Joshua Fisher of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Packard following investigation of incidents that occurred in Wells Township on July 5, 2020.
Katelyn M. Roach, 28, Sayre, was resentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for two months and 72 hours to 18 months, fines of $1,000, plus court costs, she will also lose her driver’s license for 12 months for the offense of driving under the influence (controlled substance), first offense in 10 years, a misdemeanor, receiving stolen property, a misdemeanor of the third degree, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor. Officer Casey Shiposh of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Roach for the offenses occurring on Dec. 26, 2020.
Joshua Babcock, 22, from Barton, New York, was sentenced to the Bradford County Treatment Court, for the offenses of fleeing and eluding, a felony of the third degree, driving under the influence (controlled substance) first offense in 10 years, a misdemeanor, and possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor. Trooper Luke Geiger of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Babcock following investigation of an incident that occurred in Wysox Township on Aug. 21, 2020.
Keith Fellers, 38, of Waverly, New York, was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 42 months to 8 years, court costs and restitution of $250, for the offenses of robbery, threat of serious bodily injury, a felony of the first degree. Officer Denny Slater of the Athens Township Police Department arrested Fellers for the offenses occurring on Sept. 6, 2020.
Devin Scumacher, 59, of Towanda, was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of 12 months, plus court costs, for the offense of theft by unlawful taking, a misdemeanor of the second degree. Officer Jason Serfas of the Athens Township Police Department arrested Scumacher for the offenses occurring on June 19, 2020.
James D. Elchak, 41, of Laceyville, was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of 6 months, fines of $100, plus court costs, for the offense of firearms not to be carried without a license, a misdemeanor of the first degree. Trooper Stephen Lehner of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Elchak following investigation of an incident that occurred in Wyalusing Borough on July 3, 2020.
