One vehicle crash involving deer
On Nov. 2, 2022, Pennsylvania State Police investigated a one vehicle crash involving a deer on Route 487 about 1.5 miles north of Route 118 in Fairmont Township, Luzerne County.
A 202 Chevrolet Equinox struck a deer and was unable to slow down to avoid it, according to police. The vehicle was still drivable and continued traveling north until it stopped in the parking lot of Red Rock Job Corp.
The vehicle sustained moderate metal and plastic damage to its front passenger side head lamp, fender, rear passenger door and rear passenger bumper, the police report shows. No towing was required for the vehicle and the deceased deer was later removed from the roadway.
One vehicle crash involving tree
On Nov. 14, 2022, a 2010 Honda Fit was traveling north in the 600 block of Route 487 in Fairmount Township, Luzerne County around 2:09 a.m. when it started to spin clockwise, according to Pennsylvania State Police. It travelled off the roadway and struck a downed tree that was around 20 feet off the roadway. The vehicle moved for about 30 feet while overturning onto its passenger side before coming to final rest. The driver was able to exit the vehicle and no injuries were reported. The vehicle was eventually towed away.
One vehicle crash involving trees
On Nov. 15, 2022, a 2022 Subaru Forester was traveling west on a snow covered Dushore Overton Road near Edwards Road in Cherry Township, Sullivan County around 5:42 p.m., according to Pennsylvania State Police. The vehicle left the right side of the road and struck two trees. It continued west before coming to a controlled final stop. The driver was uninjured in the crash. The vehicle sustained damage to its entire passenger side and was towed from the scene.
One vehicle crash involving tree
On Nov. 28, 2022, a 2012 Dodge Journey was traveling south on Dieffenbach Road in Cherry Township, Sullivan County around 8:40 a.m., according to Pennsylvania State Police.
The operator drove off the roadway’s left side and struck a tree and an embankment before rolling over once and coming to final rest, according to the police report. The vehicle had disabling damage and was later towed from the scene. The driver had suspected injuries and transported to UPMC Muncy.
