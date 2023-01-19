A vehicle was traveling on Springbrook Road in Canton Township when it collided with four mailboxes on one post around 5 p.m. on Jan. 13, according to Pennsylvania State Police. The mailboxes were knocked to the ground and the incident is categorized as a hit and run. The identify of the driver is still unknown. “[The vehicle] then continued in an unknown direction without stopping to notify the owners of the mailboxes,” according to the police report.
A three vehicle crash occurred on Jan. 6 around 7:53 a.m. on Golden Mile Road east of its intersection with Ennis Lane in Wysox Township, according to Pennsylvania State Police. The driver of a 2018 Ford Escape was charged with following too closely behind a 2018 Nissan Altima. The Escape rear ended the Altima with enough force to propel it forward and it rear ended a 2018 Toyota RAV4. The driver of the Escape had suspected minor injured and was transported to Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital, Towanda Campus. Both the Escape and Altima had disabling damages and were towed from the scene.
Russell A. Hattery, 64, of Dushore was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol for allegedly driving while impaired on Dushore Overton Road, according to Pennsylvania State Police. The incident occurred on Jan. 13 around 5:04 p.m. Hattery was approaching the intersection with Edwards Road in Cherry Township, Sullivan County when his vehicle crossed the right eastbound fog line and drove onto the eastbound shoulder of the road. It continued driving off of the right shoulder until it left the roadway, rotated 45 degrees and it fell into a ditch off the road. The vehicle came to final rest facing east on its passenger side in the ditch. It was eventually towed from the scene and no injuries were reported.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.