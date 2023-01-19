Generic Crash

Hit and run

A vehicle was traveling on Springbrook Road in Canton Township when it collided with four mailboxes on one post around 5 p.m. on Jan. 13, according to Pennsylvania State Police. The mailboxes were knocked to the ground and the incident is categorized as a hit and run. The identify of the driver is still unknown. “[The vehicle] then continued in an unknown direction without stopping to notify the owners of the mailboxes,” according to the police report.