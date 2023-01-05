One vehicle crash involving tree
A one vehicle crash occurred on Route 220 in Ulster Township on Dec. 22 around 10:16 p.m., according to Pennsylvania State Police.
A 34-year-old woman was driving north in a 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe at around 45 mph when she struck a tree that was obstructing the highway, according to the police report. The vehicle came to final rest on the right-hand side of the route. It was dark and raining at the time of the crash. No injuries were reported.
One vehicle crash involving deer
A 2019 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling south on Battle Creek Road in Windham Township on Dec. 21 around 5:47 p.m. when it made contact with a deer, according to Pennsylvania State Police. The vehicle sustained minor damage on its left side. No injuries were reported and the vehicle was able to leave the scene.
One vehicle crash involving deer
A 2018 Audi A3 hit a deer when it was traveling northbound on Route 187 in Windham Township on Dec. 21 at around 5:27 p.m., according to Pennsylvania State Police. The front of the vehicle sustained minor damage and deer fur was in the front grill where it made contact. No injuries were reported and the vehicle was able to leave.
