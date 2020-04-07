SHESHEQUIN TOWNSHIP — Three men face are in the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $25,000 bail after they got two trucks stuck while four wheeling in some fields along Sheshequin Road.
Pennsylvania State Police were called to a farm around 4:30 a.m. March 29 after the landowner awoke to the sound of some of his machinery running. According to police, 23-year-old Justin Paul McCarty of Sayre, 23-year-old Logan Anthony Buck of Sheshequin Township, and 30-year-old Bradley Thomas Roberts of Sayre, initially tried using the farm owner's Ford F350 service truck to free their truck, which had become stuck, but only got the Ford stuck as well. The men then attempted to use a skidsteer to free the vehicles, but damaged it while driving over an embankment. Finally, they tried using an SCB Telehandler belonging to the farm when they were confronted by the property owner.
Damage to the property and skidsteer each exceeded $15,000, according to police.
All three face charges of felony agricultural vandalism and summary criminal mischief. McCarty and Roberts also each face a charge of misdemeanor unauthorized use of automobiles and other vehicles. Roberts was additionally charged with felony criminal mischief.
