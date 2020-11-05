TOWANDA TOWNSHIP – An Elmira man faces charges after harassing individuals about the hallucinations he was experiencing while under the influence of fentanyl.
At 4:45 a.m. on Oct. 28, Pennsylvania State Police said that two troopers were dispatched to Hurley’s SuperMarket parking lot in response to a report of someone having jumped in front of traffic.
A woman had been in her car in the parking lot when a man wearing an Adidas shirt ran up and banged on her window, asking her to call his mother. The complainant made the call and made contact with his mother, who identified him as Anthony Michael Fletcher, 28, of Elmira.
The woman told Trooper Luke Geiger that Fletcher ran back to the Towanda Motel, where his mother mentioned he was staying.
Some of his family members later told police that he had been known to use fentanyl and heroin.
Members of the Towanda Borough Police Department were already at the hotel before Geiger arrived. He learned from Officer Smith that Fletcher had requested to switch rooms earlier that night.
Fletcher had been staying in room 125. He requested to switch rooms after he saw that his belt had been hung up. Fletcher was convinced that someone must have been in the room with him, because he did not hang his belt up.
Once he moved to room 136, a room with only one bed as he specified to the manager, he saw someone laying on the floor. Fletcher told the troopers that he kicked the person in the face. When the troopers asked what the person looked like, he related that he didn’t see them.
Worried that someone was still in the room, Fletcher asked the troopers to check it out. After a search, troopers assured him no one else was in the room. At that time, Fletcher admitted to smoking marijuana earlier that day.
The troopers advised him to try and “sleep it off” and that if he left his room again, that he would be charged for public intoxication.
Fletcher was allowed to leave the room to smoke a cigarette and grab a drink. After that, troopers escorted him back into his room for questioning.
He ran back out of the room, saying that he saw someone in the shower. Fletcher asked the troopers to give his room another search. A trooper searched the whole room and assured him no one was there.
Troopers then asked him once more if he had been using any drugs that night. At that time, Fletcher admitted to using heroin.
When troopers were trying to convince Fletcher to tell them where his needles were, his answer fluctuated from he had thrown them away, and that a friend had taken them.
Fletcher consented to a search of the hotel room. Geiger noted that he became slightly more irritable and uncooperative once the search began.
Officer Smith found the used needles and a small black container with brown cotton balls inside of Fletcher’s suitcase.
The troopers asked Fletcher to turn around and put his hands on the wall so they could perform a search of his person. Fletcher sat on the bed and refused to move after several demands to stand up. When two troopers attempted to lift him off of the bed, he thrashed and kicked and actively resisted.
After a rather extensive struggle, Fletcher was placed into handcuffs. After being instructed to face the wall again, Fletcher pushed up against a trooper and caused another struggle. When an officer tackled him to the ground, he hit his face on a picture, causing the glass to break.
Officer Smith then noticed a small baggie with brown powder on the floor. Fletcher admitted that it was fentanyl, and that it had been on his person.
Charges were made at a later time, and Fletcher was arraigned. He is being held at the Bradford County Prison on a $45,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is set for 11:45 a.m. on Nov. 25.
