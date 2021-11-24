Elmira man faces charges for wallet theft in Gillett

SOUTH CREEK TOWNSHIP — A missing wallet at a local store led to an investigation and eventually arrest of a suspect in South Creek Township.
A wallet was left at Smokin’ Joe’s in Gillett on Oct. 31, according to Pennsylvania State Police. A man and woman were later seen that day entering the store and were concealing the wallet as they left.
The victim contacted state police on Nov. 3, which led to an investigation and the arrest of 28-year-old David W. Jones of Elmira for the theft, according to the state police report.
The stolen property within the wallet consisted of four social security cards, multiple gift cards, a driver’s license, four credit cards and $65 in cash, said police.
Jones will face a preliminary hearing on Jan. 5, 2022.
