SOUTH WAVERLY — An Elmira man is facing a felony drug charge after he was allegedly found in possession of 25.3 grams of crystal methamphetamine, according to the Sayre Borough Police Department.
Craig Hamilton, 26, is facing an unclassified felony charge of manufacturing of a controlled substance, as well as institutional vandalism, a second degree misdemeanor; resisting arrest, a second degree misdemeanor; disorderly conduct, a third degree misdemeanor; possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, both unclassified misdemeanors; and two counts criminal mischief, a summary offense.
Sayre Borough police were called to the KFC/Taco Bell combination around 9:30 p.m. on Sept. 21, where they found Hamilton hitting a sign in the parking lot, according to the police affidavit.
Officers said they noticed a bandage on Hamilton’s left thumb and a hospital band on his right wrist. Hamilton told the officers that he had MRSA and had just been released from the hospital, and was trying to get home to Elmira, per the affidavit.
The report went on to say that Hamilton “became extremely unruly and argumentative,” and shouted multiple obscenities.
When officers advised Hamilton that he was under arrest for disorderly conduct, he allegedly resisted and said he was going to defecate himself, according to the police report.
After Hamilton was handcuffed, officers say they discovered he did in fact defecate himself.
A search of his person yielded 25.3 grams of a crystal substance, which later field tested positive for crystal methamphetamine, per police.
“It should be known that the amount of methamphetamine that Hamilton possessed was just shy of an ounce and has a street value of $1,000 and is consistent with weight with the sales and distribution of illegal narcotics,” the affidavit states.
Hamilton is currently being held at the Bradford County Correctional Facility in lieu of $50,000 bail while he awaits a preliminary hearing on Sept. 28.
