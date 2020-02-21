Florida woman to be charged in $35K theft from Towanda victim

Charges are pending against a Port Richie, Florida woman who is accused of stealing around $35,000 from a 73-year-old Towanda Township woman she served as power of attorney for.
According to Pennsylvania State Police, San Pendergrass-Russell, 67, confessed to stealing the money over the past year after troopers started investigating suspicions of theft from the victim’s personal checking account, investment account, and by using her personal credit card.
Police were first alerted to the suspected theft on Jan. 29.
