WYSOX TOWNSHIP — A former president of French Azilum, Inc. faces charges of stealing funds from the non-profit and using it for personal interests.
Joyce Kerrick, 69, of Asylum Township allegedly confessed to Pennsylvania State Police that she took $7,200 from the non-profit when police questioned her on Jan. 1 at her home, according to court documents.
The non-profit manages the operations of the French Azilum Historic Site.
Kerrick was arraigned on July 21 by Wysox Magisterial District Judge Fred Wheaton and released on $5,000 unsecured bail on felony theft by unlawful taking.
She was confronted about missing funds in March 2020 by the non-profit’s treasurer Roxy Wells and current acting president Deborah L. Courville and alleged said that checks went to a contractor who asked for cash, said state police.
A few months later, Wells and Courville confronted her again and she confessed to taking the money, resigned from her position and expressed her desire to pay it back, court documents show.
According to state police, Courville provided them with bank records of three withdrawals from the non-profit’s account of $2,500, $2,500 and $2,200, while she and Wells supplied copies of the checks that Kerrick wrote to herself.
Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 17.
