SOUTH CREEK TOWNSHIP – An 18-year-old Gillett man was arrested after leading Pennsylvania State Police on a short pursuit after they attempted a traffic stop last Friday.
According to a police report released Wednesday, state police attempted to stop a Blue Jeep Wrangler on Wilkes Road around 11:46 a.m. for multiple traffic violations. However, the vehicle, which was driven by Trapper Stone, drove erratically away up Wilkes Road before entering a wooded area. Stone was arrested shortly after on Roaring Run Road. He was also found in possession of methamphetamine.
Stone was charged with felony fleeing or attempting to elude officer, misdemeanor DUI: controlled substance – impaired ability – first offense, misdemeanor flight to avoid apprehension/trail/punishment, along with the summary violations of operating vehicle without valid inspection, driving while operating privilege suspended or revoked, driving unregistered vehicle, reckless driving, and careless driving.
Stone was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Jonathan Wilcox and sent to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $85,000 bail.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 22.
