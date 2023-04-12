TOWANDA — A homeless man faces child endangerment charges for allegedly giving drugs to a minor in Towanda Borough on March 13.

Howard Lee Brown, 49, was arraigned before Judge Todd Carr on April 5 for allegedly giving a 10-year-old girl methamphetamine and marijuana. He was remanded to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $45,000.

