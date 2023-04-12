TOWANDA — A homeless man faces child endangerment charges for allegedly giving drugs to a minor in Towanda Borough on March 13.
Howard Lee Brown, 49, was arraigned before Judge Todd Carr on April 5 for allegedly giving a 10-year-old girl methamphetamine and marijuana. He was remanded to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $45,000.
On March 14, Towanda Borough police learned that the girl was in Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital’s emergency room for suspected methamphetamine use, according to court documents. Police spoke with the victim and she detailed the incident to them. As she walked out of her home, Brown walked by and promised to give her drugs if she followed him. They went in between two nearby houses and he pulled out a small ziplock bag filled with a white powder. He claimed that it was crack, but testing later showed it was methamphetamine. Brown told the victim to dip her finger into the bag and ingest some of the powder, which she did.
Brown also gave the victim a lighter and pipe filled with marijuana, police said. She proceeded to smoke the marijuana from the pipe. The victim stated that she had stomach pains, nausea and felt intoxicated after consuming both substances.
The victim wrote about the incident in a page in her journal, which she later threw away at school, court documents show. School staff recovered the page and gave it to the victim’s parent. According to police, the account written on the journal page was the same as the one she told police officers in the hospital.
Brown faces charges that include two counts of felony endangering welfare of children, two counts of felony manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, misdemeanor intentional possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered, two counts of misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of misdemeanor deliver/intent to deliver drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor corruption of minors and misdemeanor recklessly endangering another person.
A preliminary hearing regarding the charges is scheduled today at 9 a.m. before Judge Carr in Towanda.
